Online summer art classes for kids to start

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will offer online classes this summer for children ages 5-15 starting June 29 through August. Sessions are available in visual art, theater and creative writing. All classes will be hosted via Zoom and are fully interactive.

Visual arts classes are available for all ages, with options in drawing, painting, learning about artists and art history, collage and more. Many classes will focus on nature and creating with objects found in the home and community. All participating students are welcome at a "Show and Tell" session held each Friday.

For children interested in theater, there are weekly classes focusing on different types of theater and subjects: fairy tales, ancient Greek, puppets, science fiction and more. More serious students have classes available in studying monologues and scene writing.

Saratoga Arts will again collaborate with Northshire Bookstore for Pageturners, a chance for young readers to read and meet virtually with noted authors. Literary-minded youths may also be interested in “Creative Writing,” a four-week workshop for ages 7-10.

Individual class sessions start at just $10 for members. Information about all classes is available at https://www.saratoga-arts.org/online-classes/. Classes are scheduled through July, though as they fill more will be added; the website will be updated frequently as programs are confirmed. Details will also be posted on social media.

