Children's museum to host summer camps
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum will host 2020 Summer Camp programs in July and August, starting with the “Wonderful, Wild Animals Camp” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13-17 and Aug. 10-14 at 89 Warren St.
Campers will explore different countries, learn about the animals that live there, and make an art project each day. This program is intended for children pre-K to kindergarten.
There is also the “World Travelers Camp” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-24. Children will travel the world and learn about different countries, create their own artistic masterpieces and play games together. This program is for children entering first through third grade.
Children looking to get creative can join the “Messy Art Camp” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27-31 and Aug. 24-28. Children will learn about different artists, create messy art masterpieces and learn how to work together with daily team challenges. This camp is for children entering fourth through sixth grade.
Learn about them and other fantastical creatures during the “Mythical Creature Camp” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3-7. Guests will encounter unicorns, fly with dragons and learn about other mythical creatures. This program is intended for children entering first through sixth grade.
Learn about different ways to help the residents of Earth during the “Mission Earth Camp” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17-21. Guests work with their outer space friends and explore countries around the world, make an art project each day. This program is for children entering first through sixth grade.
The camp programs are $150 per child per week for museum members, $200 per child per week for not-yet-members. The museum will also be offering before-care (8-10 a.m.) and after-care (3-5 p.m.) during the summer camp programs, which is $50/child per week. Parents can visit www.worldchildrensmuseum.org/summer-camps to sign up their children or for more information about the summer camps, or can call 518-793-2773.
The museum will not be open to the public for regular hours in July, only summer camps.
Grant awarded to BackPack Program
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program recently received funding from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program. The backpack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious foods to local area children on weekends throughout the school year. In addition, there also is a summer food program that provides a whole week of food in each of eight weeks during July and August. The grant funds will be used exclusively to purchase the food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Adirondack Foundation enhances the lives of the people in the Adirondacks through philanthropy. Recently, the Adirondack Foundation spearheaded the Special and Urgent Needs Fund to provide timely relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake George library has reopening plans
LAKE GEORGE — Reopening plans are in place for online or telephone requests for materials at Caldwell Lake George Library. Items will be put in paper bags and placed in front vestibule for no-contact delivery. There are currently limited interlibrary loans. Patrons may check the website caldwell-lakegeorgelibrary.sals.edu or Facebook page for virtual programs for kids and adults or call the library at 518-668-2528. Masks will be mandatory when building reopens for patrons with social distancing required.
New board member Stacey Dunn replaced Cheryl Dybas at the annual meeting June 12. The slate of officers includes President Laura Cocozza, Vice President Todd Earl, Treasurer Debbie Smith and Secretary Mona Seeger.
Virtual photography show and new website
GLENS FALLS — North Country ARTS is looking for submissions for the upcoming “Virtual Photography Show” to be hosted at https://northcountryarts.org. There will be no fee for submissions and no restrictions on size. Interested individuals can submit one photograph per person in .jpg format. The following information should be included: last name, first name, title, medium, size and price. Send submissions directly to NCA board member Phil Casabona at phil.casabona@gmail.com by June 28.
North Country ARTS also has a revamped website. Due to coronavirus, a number of exhibitions were canceled or pushed back, but they are hosting a number of virtual showcases. Visitors can enjoy virtual exhibitions from artists Jack Montoya, Valeria Orozco, Sandra Jabaut, and more. Visit https://northcountryarts.org/ to view them.
Gallery hosts virtual algal blooms exhibit
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery will host an online gallery of Kathy Bozony’s work documenting and researching the algal blooms in Lake George.
Bozony has been documenting algal blooms in Lake George for more than 10 years. She has taken thousands of underwater photographs and shared them with the lake communities. Algae naturally occur in all water bodies, but excessive algae growth does indicate a problem.
The exhibit is on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejKWWqZ0F_c&feature=youtu.be.
Quakers to open meeting house July 5
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Friends Meeting will reopen July 5 at 27 Saratoga Ave. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
New pastor Susan MacKenzie can be reached at 715-668-9750 or annieadirondack@gmail.com.
Some of the first settlers in the area were Quakers. In 1762, Abraham Wing and 30 Quakers came to Queensbury. Glens Falls was first named Wing Falls. The South Glens Falls Meeting was established in 1765. For 10 years, worship was held at the home of Abraham Wing. The first meeting house, still at its present location, was built in 1880.
‘What to do with all of that produce’
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will be holding a free webinar on “What to do with all of that produce!” at 1 p.m. July 30. A webinar will cover practical tips for using and storing fresh produce, discuss recipe ideas and also discuss the nutritional benefits of fresh, local produce.
This free webinar will include a question-and-answer session, and participants will have the opportunity to receive an electronic .pdf version of farmers market recipes. To sign up for this specific class, register at: https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwsdOigrjIoHtNPdUsIk7JEfbjMYujKElwn. For questions about this webinar, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291, or email MB at mem467@cornell.edu.
Online summer art classes for kids to start
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will offer online classes this summer for children ages 5-15 starting June 29 through August. Sessions are available in visual art, theater and creative writing. All classes will be hosted via Zoom and are fully interactive.
Visual arts classes are available for all ages, with options in drawing, painting, learning about artists and art history, collage and more. Many classes will focus on nature and creating with objects found in the home and community. All participating students are welcome at a "Show and Tell" session held each Friday.
For children interested in theater, there are weekly classes focusing on different types of theater and subjects: fairy tales, ancient Greek, puppets, science fiction and more. More serious students have classes available in studying monologues and scene writing.
Saratoga Arts will again collaborate with Northshire Bookstore for Pageturners, a chance for young readers to read and meet virtually with noted authors. Literary-minded youths may also be interested in “Creative Writing,” a four-week workshop for ages 7-10.
Individual class sessions start at just $10 for members. Information about all classes is available at https://www.saratoga-arts.org/online-classes/. Classes are scheduled through July, though as they fill more will be added; the website will be updated frequently as programs are confirmed. Details will also be posted on social media.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
