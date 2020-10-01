Hometown: Zonta uses grant money for children

Wellness Walks are geared toward gentle exercise and the enjoyment of nature and will be accessible for participants at basic fitness levels.

This walk will depart from the Kalabus Perry trailhead. Directions can be found on the park website. Registration is required.

Face masks are expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program.

The Wellness Walks are a bi-monthly activity with the next walk scheduled on Oct. 19 at the Old Gick Farm Parcel off of Route 50.

For more information or to register for the program, call the Wilton Preserve office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.

Garage sale planned at church

WARRENSBURG — St. Cecilia's Church will host its annual fall garage sale in the Church Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 3802 Main St., across from Cumberland Farms.

Gently used treasure will be neatly sorted in categories and sold for reasonable prices as has been the tradition for many years.

Volunteers will staff the hall, and those entering will need to wear masks and social distance whenever possible.