Hometown: Zonta uses grant money for children

Zonta uses grant money for children
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls applied for and received a $500 COVID Relief grant from the Stewart/Dake Foundation in April. The money was used for a play area for children who are victims of domestic violence and living in the Glens Falls Domestic Violence Safe House.
The nonprofit’s service committee purchased toys, art supplies and furnishings in accordance with the Safe House’s stated needs.
Zonta has been hit hard by the pandemic. All three of their major fundraisers this year have been canceled — the Zonta Country Faire, the annual golf tournament and the Zonta Fall Craft Show at the Adirondack Balloon Festival. The mission of Zonta is to improve the lives of women and children.
To help the Zonta Club of Glens Falls continue to provide valuable assistance to women and children in the community through service and advocacy, donate at https://www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org/.
Meditation walk set for Sunday
WILTON — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will hold its first Mediation Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, led by certified yoga instructor Lauren Winkler.
Relax and quiet the mind while enjoying the beginning colors of autumn out on the trails.
This walk will be accessible for participants at basic fitness levels.
This walk will depart from the Camp Saratoga North trailhead, located on Scout Road, town of Wilton. Directions can be found on the park and preserve website. Registration is required. Face masks are expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program.
For more information or to register for the program, call the Wilton preserve office at 518-450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org.
For up-to-date trail conditions or program information, visit www.wiltonpreserve.org.
The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is a nonprofit organization that conserves ecological systems and natural settings while providing opportunities for environmental education and outdoor recreation.
Wellness walk scheduled at park
WILTON — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will hold one of its bi-monthly Wellness Walks at 10 a.m. Monday.
Wellness Walks are geared toward gentle exercise and the enjoyment of nature and will be accessible for participants at basic fitness levels.
This walk will depart from the Kalabus Perry trailhead. Directions can be found on the park website. Registration is required.
Face masks are expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program.
The Wellness Walks are a bi-monthly activity with the next walk scheduled on Oct. 19 at the Old Gick Farm Parcel off of Route 50.
For more information or to register for the program, call the Wilton Preserve office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.
Garage sale planned at church
WARRENSBURG — St. Cecilia's Church will host its annual fall garage sale in the Church Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 3802 Main St., across from Cumberland Farms.
Gently used treasure will be neatly sorted in categories and sold for reasonable prices as has been the tradition for many years.
Volunteers will staff the hall, and those entering will need to wear masks and social distance whenever possible.
A hand-sanitizing station will also be provided.
The proceeds from the sale will help continue the programs offered by the church that help all in the community.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, call 518-623-3021 or email contact@stceciliaschurch.com.
Forest owners sought
Cornell Cooperative Extension is looking for forest owners in Warren, Washington, Essex and Saratoga counties to volunteer land to host two consecutive days of Game of Logging training in November. Landowners would help foresters, loggers and other landowners become safer, more effective chainsaw operators by providing a practice location.
The trainings do require each participant to cut down at least one tree. Landowners who use their trees for either timber or firewood have benefited from Game of Logging trainings because of this. Landowners should understand that this also means that there would be downed trees to be dealt with by the landowner.
Interested landowners should contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu.
Masons to serve lobster dinner
ARGYLE — The Herschel-Argyle Lodge No. 508 will host the 10th annual fresh Maine lobster bake fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Masonic Lodge, Main Street.
The dinner will be takeout only. Price is a $20 donation. Meal includes fresh Maine lobster, baked potato, coleslaw, vegetable, roll and dessert.
Tickets will be pre-sold until Oct. 7. For tickets and information, call 518-632-5443 or email Gerryross4@gmail.com or davidtownsend1946@gmail.com.
Garlic Festival set for Oct. 9
WARRENSBURG — The 11th annual Garlic Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9, the Friday of Columbus Day weekend.
This year the event is dedicated to the memory of Richard Rugen, owner of Hope Valley Farm and inspiration for the first Garlic Festival.
More varieties than ever of certified organic and naturally grown garlic will be sold for planting and consumption.
Horticultural information and recipes will be provided by CCE of Warren County Master Gardeners and Nutrition and Healthy Living Educator Marybeth Mitcham. Enter the Garlicky Food Contest and take samples to go. Bring a copy of the recipe with your entry.
Wear a mask, sanitize hands and social distance. For more information, call or text 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.
Local Harvest Dinner set
WARRENSBURG — Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. will present the 13th annual Local Harvest Dinner hosted by Lizzie Keays Restaurant in the old Shirt Factory building on River Street on Columbus Day, Oct. 12.
The dinner will showcase local farms, vineyards and wineries, breweries and distilleries. A four-course dinner served at a table will be paired with wine, beer and liquor.
Cost is $45 per person (tax and gratuity included).
Reservations required. Seating begins at 5 p.m. and is limited. For more information and to make reservations, call 518-504-4043.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!