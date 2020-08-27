Hometown: Zonta Club awards $18,200 in scholarships

In order to ensure the future of this scholarship program, and other efforts funded by the club and foundation, interested parties are asked to visit www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org, where several opportunities for support are listed.

Eggleston named Distinguished Young Woman

MOBILE, Ala. — Zoë Eggleston of Clemons was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Whitehall after participating in the Distinguished Young Women of New York At-Large program, a statewide scholarship program for high school girls. Eggleston will join high school senior girls from across the state of New York to compete to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of New York for 2021 on Oct. 17, 2020.

At all levels of the program, participants are evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-Expression (15%). Throughout the next year, Eggleston will represent the community at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”

Legion raises money for veterans house

LAKE GEORGE — The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 374 in Lake George, assisted by the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary, held a chicken barbecue benefit for the Adirondack Vets House on Aug. 15. The sons gave the Adirondack Vets House a check for $2,000.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

