Hometown: Zonta Club awards $18,200 in scholarships

Zonta Club awards $18,200 in scholarships
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls, through its foundation, has awarded $18,200 in scholarship funding to 10 students.
Charlotte Katherine Culliton of Glens Falls High School received the Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award, given to a graduating senior who is magnanimous in her work for others. She plans to attend St. Michael's College, majoring in education and psychology.
Tess Harrington of Glens Falls received the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, made to honor a young woman who participates in public affairs, demonstrates leadership achievements and supports Zonta’s mission. Harrington will be attending Roanoke College, majoring in international relations and computer science.
AngioDynamics coordinates with the Zonta Club to award two $500 STEM awards. The purpose of this stipend is to encourage students to pursue a career in the science, technology, math and engineering fields. Zonta has recognized Eliza Hogan and Olivia Lewis. Eliza Hogan is from Hudson Falls and is attending Fairfield University for nursing and volunteers at Glens Falls Hospital. Olivia Lewis is from Hudson Falls and volunteers at the hospital, while attending Castleton University for nursing.
Joan Grishkot, a 45-year member of the Zonta Club, funded two $3,000 scholarships. Grishkot has had a distinguished career in nursing and wants to help women entering the health field. Sydney Gagnon is a second-year recipient of the award. She is a rising sophomore at Hartwick College and is a nursing major with a 4.0 average. Isabella Carusone of Queensbury will be a freshman at SUNY Plattsburgh majoring in nursing.
The club awarded $10,000 in scholarships. The club’s Scholarship Committee selected those who will be receiving educational stipends from funds generated by its fundraising efforts. The following applicants best met the criteria of scholarship, need, leadership and community service, as well as supporting the club’s mission and for whom the funding will truly make a difference.
- Marlana McCloskey, of Hudson Falls, received $1,500 and will be attending SUNY Adirondack, majoring in nursing;
- Nicholas Logan, of Queensbury, received $3,500. He is passionate about farming and plans to attend SUNY Binghamton, majoring in agriculture;
- Hailey Leach, the salutatorian of Hudson Falls Senior High School, will be attending SUNY Adirondack for nursing.
- Kierra McCarthy has received a Zonta Scholarship in 2018, 2019 and in 2020. McCarthy is from Hudson Falls and began her college career at SUNY Adirondack. She has now matriculated to SUNY Albany, majoring in biology with a minor in Spanish. McCarthy works at both Glens Falls and Saratoga Hospitals, while maintaining a high GPA. She was awarded $3,500 this year.
The money for this program is raised by the club with an All Women’s Golf Tournament, the Country Faire Craft Show and a fall craft show at the Adirondack Balloon Festival, and is augmented by both corporate and individual donations. These fundraisers have been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
In order to ensure the future of this scholarship program, and other efforts funded by the club and foundation, interested parties are asked to visit www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org, where several opportunities for support are listed.
Eggleston named Distinguished Young Woman
MOBILE, Ala. — Zoë Eggleston of Clemons was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Whitehall after participating in the Distinguished Young Women of New York At-Large program, a statewide scholarship program for high school girls. Eggleston will join high school senior girls from across the state of New York to compete to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of New York for 2021 on Oct. 17, 2020.
At all levels of the program, participants are evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-Expression (15%). Throughout the next year, Eggleston will represent the community at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”
Legion raises money for veterans house
LAKE GEORGE — The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 374 in Lake George, assisted by the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary, held a chicken barbecue benefit for the Adirondack Vets House on Aug. 15. The sons gave the Adirondack Vets House a check for $2,000.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung.
