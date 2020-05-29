Hometown: Youths create rainbows for nursing homes, hospital

“I wanted to do something good for the community and spread joy for those people affected by the quarantine put in place by New York,” said one of the 17-year-old youth. “This is a really tough time for everyone and somewhat depressing for some of us. It’s hard to stay connected with family with social distancing and hard to visit family who are older. These rainbows bring joy to those affected.”

Festival wants balloon art

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival and the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce are asking the community and local businesses to make and display hot air balloon images during the week of June 5-7, which is when the canceled festival was supposed to take place.

The 2020 Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival has been canceled until 2021.

Balloons can be drawings, paintings or three-dimensional outdoor or indoor art forms. Balloons need to be visible from the street so the judges can see them. Reference photos of previous festivals are online at the Balloon Festival Facebook page @cambridgenyballoon for inspiration.