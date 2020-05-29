Hometown: Youths create rainbows for nursing homes, hospital

Youths create rainbows for nursing homes, hospital
The front entrances to Warren County nursing homes, adult homes and Glens Falls Hospital have received new decorations to honor staff, patients and residents, thanks to some local teens and the Warren County Probation Department.
Youths who are on probation came up with the idea to build and paint wooden rainbows to let workers at health care facilities know they are appreciated, and to let residents and patients know they were thinking of them.
After weeks of carpentry and painting, the rainbows were delivered and installed at nine facilities around Warren County in recent days, the last and biggest delivered to Glens Falls Hospital Friday morning.
Warren County Probation Director Robert Iusi said the idea stemmed from a recent virtual probation meeting held by Warren County Probation’s Juvenile Justice Unit. Teens being supervised by the Juvenile Justice Unit decided that they wanted to show support for essential health care workers, while also sharing a message of hope and positivity to residents and patients.
“We always hear the bad regarding youth on probation but there are many positive things that happen every day between the kids and their probation officers,” Iusi said in a statement.
The effort was part of the “restorative justice” program used with youths who are receiving PINS (persons in need of supervision) diversion services through the Probation Department, or working with Probation due to a juvenile delinquency matter.
“I wanted to do something good for the community and spread joy for those people affected by the quarantine put in place by New York,” said one of the 17-year-old youth. “This is a really tough time for everyone and somewhat depressing for some of us. It’s hard to stay connected with family with social distancing and hard to visit family who are older. These rainbows bring joy to those affected.”
Festival wants balloon art
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival and the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce are asking the community and local businesses to make and display hot air balloon images during the week of June 5-7, which is when the canceled festival was supposed to take place.
The 2020 Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival has been canceled until 2021.
Balloons can be drawings, paintings or three-dimensional outdoor or indoor art forms. Balloons need to be visible from the street so the judges can see them. Reference photos of previous festivals are online at the Balloon Festival Facebook page @cambridgenyballoon for inspiration.
Balloon art should be displayed during the full balloon festival weekend. Judging of the balloon art will take place June 5. Email or Facebook message your address if you would like your art to be judged by the panel of balloon experts.
Prizes will be given for “Best Business” and “Best Residential” displays.
Email cambridgechamber@gmail.com or Facebook message @cambridgenychamber to let identify your location.
Children’s museum has new online programs
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum has announced its new online programming. The weekly “Living Room Explorers” series talks about a different country each week while also playing games, looking at art, and giving instructions on a fun craft for families to do at home. There is also downloadable content like crossword puzzles and instructional yoga classes. Parents can visit www.worldchildrensmuseum.org/online-programming to view the entire library of content.
The museum also launched the new “Arts & Artifacts” page on its website, which highlights selections from a different country each month from the International Youth Art Exchange collection, as well as more than 8,000 artifacts. Russia is the highlighted country for the month of June. Visitors can visit www.worldchildrensmuseum.org/arts-artifacts to browse the selections.
Historical society makes plans to reopen
QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society is making plans to reopen following the state guidelines. The society hopes to open in Phase 4, which could start on or about July 1.
The historical society is looking for feedback. Email comments to execdir@wcnyhs.org with suggestions.
Wildlife festival to be held virtually
WILTON — Due to social distancing requirements, instead of a one-day Wildlife Festival on Sunday, the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will be hosting a Wildlife Week through June 6. The festival week will kick off with a Facebook Live Turtle Discovery Program at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Each day through June 6, the Wilton preserve will premiere a short video or host a live event that is based on the in-person events that would have taken place at the annual festival at Camp Saratoga. These will premiere daily at 10 a.m. on the Wilton Preserve’s Facebook page, and the videos will be posted to its YouTube channel.
For more information, call the park office at 518-450-0321 or visit the website at www.wiltonpreserve.org.
Wholeness and healing service planned online
GLENS FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls will hold a wholeness and healing service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at www.fpcgf.org or on the church’s Facebook page. The reflective evening service, enhanced by candlelight and music, will offer a sense of peace and calm.
Boy Scout Troop 56 to hold chicken barbecue
HUDSON FALLS — Boy Scout Troop 56 will be hosting a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until sold out, on June 20 at Dimensional Mills, 337 Main St.
Menu includes half a chicken, baked potato, dinner roll and cole slaw or baked beans. Dinners cost $10. Dinners are takeout only and social distancing will be followed.
Program to focus on dining with diabetes
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will offer a program called Dining with Diabetes from 10 to 11 a.m. June 4, 11, 18 and 25 via Zoom video.
Participants will learn how to fit carbohydrates into a healthy menu, effectively use food labels, choose meals at a restaurant and adopt other healthy habits to help manage diabetes through healthy eating. Recipes will be provided.
To register, go to Zoom registration link at https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ocuutqjgpGtUQTb8qcund3Zz9jpKEmBts. For more information contact Marybeth Mitcham at mem467@cornell.edu or call 518-668-4881.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
