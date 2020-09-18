Hometown: World Awareness Children's Museum to host Young Conservationist Series

Enjoy a choice of a fried fish basket or a chicken tenders basket with french fries and cole slaw for $10 per person. Meals are takeout and curbside delivery only.

For faster service, call ahead at 518-761-0531. Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary.

Knickerbocker Mansion to hold chicken barbecue

SCHAGHTICOKE — The Knickerbocker Mansion will be holding its Autumn Chicken Barbecue Take-Out Dinner on Sept. 26.

The meal features a barbecued half-chicken; baked potato; squash; cabbage salad; roll and apple crisp for dessert. Cost is $15

Pickups available from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the mansion located at 132 Knickerbocker Road, Schaghticoke.

Reservations must be made by Monday. Please call 518-588-7130 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. — leave your name and telephone number and someone will get back to you. No seating will be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds will benefit the Knickerbocker Historical Society, a 501- C3 nonprofit organization.

Painting workshops to be held in Wilton