Hometown: World Awareness Children's Museum to host Young Conservationist Series

Children’s museum to host nature series
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host its new “Young Conservationist Series,” presented in collaboration with Saratoga PLAN, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children and their families will explore three different Saratoga PLAN nature preserves, where they will learn about nature, enjoy light snacks and make a craft each day.
On Sunday, guests will visit the Rowland Hollow Creek Preserve in Saratoga Springs, 703-829 Grand Ave. Then on Sept. 26, guests will explore the picturesque Orra Phelps Nature Preserve in Gansevoort, 85-145 Parkhurst Road. On Sept. 27, guests will traverse the Galway Nature Preserve, 2519 Crane Road, Galway.
Programs are $15 per child; $5 per adult. All programs are about 90 minutes long and start at 11 a.m. All participants will receive a free JUST Water brand water bottle, Saratoga PLAN passport, stickers and more.
Museum members receive $2 off. Families who are interested in participating can call the museum at 518-793-2773 or email director@worldchildrensmuseum.org to reserve a spot. All attendees should wear masks and practice social distancing in accordance with state and federal law during the event.
Visit WorldChildrensMuseum.org or Saratogaplan.org for more information.
Winner announced for Thurman raffle
THURMAN — Nate Galusha of Saratoga Springs is the winner of the Thurman Community Association’s raffle that concluded Aug. 31.
Galusha will use his $500 prize to start a college fund for his young son, Owen.
Thurman Community Association netted $1,735 to be used for organization expenses and promotion of events.
For more information about the organization, visit www. VisitThurman.com.
Democrats to host virtual town halls
The Washington County Democratic Committee will host a series of virtual Town Halls, the first of which will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will feature Tedra Cobb, who is running for U.S. Congress, Kimberly Davis, who is running for the 45th Senate District, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.
For a link to the Zoom event, contact argyledems@gmail.com. More information can be found about each candidate at tedracobb.com, davisforstatesenate.com, and carriewoerner.com.
South Glens Falls church to host drive-thru dinner
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner of the season from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at 15 Maplewood Parkway.
This dinner will be a drive-thru pick-up dinner. Meals will be bagged and delivered to cars. The full meal will include chicken and gravy with veggies biscuit, soup and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Pre-orders are recommended. Dinners cost $12. Delivery is also available.
For more information, call 518-793-1152.
Parenting program offered via Zoom
Cornell Cooperative Extension offices in Warren and Washington counties are collaborating to offer a Community Parenting Program via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday night during the month of October.
The five-week series will focus on replacing ineffective or hurtful parenting styles with effective, child-friendly skills and will teach five basic parenting skills that highlight key parenting issues. The skills are applicable for parents with children of every age.
The classes are free of charge, but registration is required by Sept. 29. Contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at 518-746-2560 to register. Registrants must have an email address and internet connection to participate.
For more information or questions, contact Cathy Sweet (Washington County) at 518-746-2560 or cjs58@cornell.edu or Roxanne Westcott (Warren County) at 518-668-4881 or rmw38@cornell.edu.
Townwide yard sale set in Chester
CHESTER — The North Warren Community will have a townwide yard sale on the first weekend in October. Individuals will set up items outside of their homes to be sold. The North Warren Chamber will distribute a map and will place blue and gold balloons at all the locations. The chamber office will be open on the day of the event for information and maps.
Panther Mountain Traders will be having a scratch and dent sale; North Country Eatery will be having a breakfast special (breakfast sandwich and coffee for $5); Natural Stone Bridge and Caves will have a barn sale; and Green Mansions Golf Club will have a large setup with household items, holiday decorations golf clubs and more.
For more information, contact the North Warren Chamber of Commerce at 518-494-2722 or info@northwarren.com. The North Warren Chamber of Commerce is a civic organization representing the business communities of the towns of Chester and Horicon and supports tourism to the area.
Deadline for poster contest is Tuesday
The deadline for the Washington County Poster Contest is National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday. Washington County students are invited to enter the contest. Prizes will be awarded for artwork to inspire people to register and vote.
Three prizes will be awarded in each age group: group one, ages 5-9; group two, ages 10-14; and group three, ages 15-18. The poster can be “virtual” (created with software) or “real” (created with art supplies and photographed for submission). Artwork must be original and cannot promote any political party, candidate or political issue. The work should inspire people to register to vote, to vote or both.
The contest is sponsored by the Washington County Democratic Committee. For a complete list of rules, go to https://www.washingtoncountydemocrats.com/poster-contest/. For more information, contact Linda Salzer at 518-683-6926.
Glens Falls VFW to host monthly fish fry
GLENS FALLS — VFW Post No. 2475 will host a Friday Night Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Nov. 27 at 30 Cooper St.
Enjoy a choice of a fried fish basket or a chicken tenders basket with french fries and cole slaw for $10 per person. Meals are takeout and curbside delivery only.
For faster service, call ahead at 518-761-0531. Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary.
Knickerbocker Mansion to hold chicken barbecue
SCHAGHTICOKE — The Knickerbocker Mansion will be holding its Autumn Chicken Barbecue Take-Out Dinner on Sept. 26.
The meal features a barbecued half-chicken; baked potato; squash; cabbage salad; roll and apple crisp for dessert. Cost is $15
Pickups available from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the mansion located at 132 Knickerbocker Road, Schaghticoke.
Reservations must be made by Monday. Please call 518-588-7130 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. — leave your name and telephone number and someone will get back to you. No seating will be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All proceeds will benefit the Knickerbocker Historical Society, a 501- C3 nonprofit organization.
Painting workshops to be held in Wilton
WILTON — Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will offer free still-life painting in nature workshops from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 at the Camp Saratoga location. The first workshop will use water colors with local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery. The second workshop will use acrylics with local artist Page Darrow.
This program is appropriate for participants older than 13. Workshop size is limited to 12 participants. Registration is required by Sept. 25. All supplies will be provided or participants can bring their own.
Face masks will be expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program. Saratoga Arts made this program possible with a Community Arts Grant funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
For more information or to register, call 518-450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve ecological systems and natural settings while providing opportunities for environmental education and outdoor recreation. For more information, call the Preserve & Park office at 518-450-0321 or visit the website at www.wiltonpreserve.org.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
