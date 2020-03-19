Hometown: Women gather to celebrate women on International Women's Day

Geisler has been in scouting since he was 6 and has earned more than 40 merit badges. He is a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow and in 2015 attended the 100th anniversary National Order of the Arrow Conference at Michigan State University.

Geisler, a senior at Queensbury High School, is the son of C. Benjamin and Jennifer Geisler of Queensbury.

Korean War group to meet on April 16

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Chapter 60 Korean War Veteran Association April meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 16 at the VFW home, 190 Excelsior Ave, located off the arterial. All veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, friends and relatives are all invited to attend. New members are always welcome. Annual dues for veterans are $10 and $5 for all others. For more information or an application to join the organization, contact Charles Walter at 518-884-0396.

Ladies of the Lake to luncheon planned

LAKE GEORGE — Wiawaka Center for Women plans to hold its Ladies of the Lake Luncheon on June 15 at the Lake George Club. The group is seeking nominations for Mary Fuller Women helping Women Award, which is awarded at the luncheon to an organization or individual who has made a difference in the lives of women.