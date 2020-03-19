Hometown: Women gather to celebrate women on International Women's Day

Women gather to celebrate women
LAKE GEORGE — Women from Soroptomists, AAUW and The Zonta Club attended the International Women’s Day luncheon March 8 at the Holiday Inn.
The women listened to Dr. Youqin Haung speak about women’s issues in China during three different eras.
During the traditionalist era before 1949, a time when it was the law to have a woman’s feet bound at 2 years old. Her grandmother had her feet bound. This law was changed in 1902. She talked about the Socialist era, during which women won the most gains, one of which was ending the practice of arranged marriages, even for girls as young as five. The final era started in 1978 at which time much of the progress women had made was rolled back.
Teenager awarded Eagle Scout rank
QUEENSBURY — Colby Edward Geisler of Boy Scout Troop No. 16 was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a ceremony Feb. 8 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church.
For his Eagle Scout project, Geisler completed a safety and renovation project at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office range facility. Geisler and his troop installed two gates to prevent individuals from entering a live range, built two benches and stained a pressure treated deck attached to the range training center.
Geisler has been in scouting since he was 6 and has earned more than 40 merit badges. He is a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow and in 2015 attended the 100th anniversary National Order of the Arrow Conference at Michigan State University.
Geisler, a senior at Queensbury High School, is the son of C. Benjamin and Jennifer Geisler of Queensbury.
Korean War group to meet on April 16
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Chapter 60 Korean War Veteran Association April meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 16 at the VFW home, 190 Excelsior Ave, located off the arterial. All veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, friends and relatives are all invited to attend. New members are always welcome. Annual dues for veterans are $10 and $5 for all others. For more information or an application to join the organization, contact Charles Walter at 518-884-0396.
You have free articles remaining.
Ladies of the Lake to luncheon planned
LAKE GEORGE — Wiawaka Center for Women plans to hold its Ladies of the Lake Luncheon on June 15 at the Lake George Club. The group is seeking nominations for Mary Fuller Women helping Women Award, which is awarded at the luncheon to an organization or individual who has made a difference in the lives of women.
Wiawaka Center for Women is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to enriching the lives of women through wellness, learning and art. Since the early 1900s, artists, including Georgia O’Keeffe, have spent summers painting on Wiawaka’s lakeside campus.
Tickets may be purchased online and sell out quickly. The nomination form for the Mary Fuller award is found on the website. Contact the Executive Director Doreen Kelly at wiawakadirector@gmail.com or 518-668-9690 for sponsorship opportunities. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.wiawaka.org.
Historical Society seeks nominess
QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society is looking for nominations for an award in honor of the late Hon. John D. Austin Jr., judge, attorney, historian, genealogist and founding member of the WCHS.
The award will be presented at the WCHS Annual Gala from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.
Criteria include:
- Demonstrated dedication to Warren County and/or regional history and/or genealogy through professional work or volunteer service;
- Authoring, publishing, or editing of a book or article about Warren County and/or region that brings national attention to the area;
- Contribution to the preservation or restoration of documents pertinent to Warren County and/or regional history and/or genealogy; and
- Significant contribution to furthering the promotion of historical institutions and/or museums in Warren County region.
Send a one-page nomination to the WCHS at execdir@wcnyhs.org by June 1. All nominations must be signed, with contact information for the nominee and nominator. For questions, call the WCHS at 518-743-0734.
Wood Foundation extends deadline GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Foundation is extending the online grant application submission deadline from April 1 to May 1 in light of the operational challenges that local nonprofits may face as a result of the COVID-19 virus restrictions.
The foundation is currently accepting online grant applications from IRS approved 501©3 organizations whose projects or programs assist children, healthcare or the arts in the Lake George Region and surrounding areas. Eligible applicants are invited to visit www.charlesrwoodfoundation.com to submit an online application by May 1 for consideration at the next meeting of trustees. The next subsequent deadline will be Sept. 1 for consideration at the fall meeting.
Information about grant applications can be obtained online at www.charlesrwoodfoundation.com, by calling 800-839-1821, or by writing to Charles R. Wood Foundation, c/o Foundation Source, 55 Walls Drive, Suite 302, Fairfield, CT 06824.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com.