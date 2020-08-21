Hometown: Wiawaka to host barbecue fundraiser

Wiawaka to host barbecue fundraiser

LAKE GEORGE — Wiawaka Center for Women located on the eastern shores of Lake George is hosting a second “Drive Through BBQ” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 5 to help support Wiawaka, as many of its fundraisers have been canceled or postponed.

The barbecue menu is Chef Nancy’s pulled pork, coleslaw, homemade cornbread and roll, macaroni salad and dessert. All meals will be individually sealed and ready for pickup.

Tickets are $15 each. Call the front desk to get a ticket and assigned time for pickup at 518-668-9690. There will be a limited number of tickets available and this will sell out, organizers said in a news release.

Wiawaka Center for Women is a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the lives of women through wellness, learning and art. Wiawaka is the oldest and longest continuously operating retreat for women in America. We are proud to honor our tradition and embrace the future as we work to maintain this historic property and fulfill the mission set forth by our founder, Mary Fuller.

Contact Executive Director Doreen Kelly at wiawakadirector@gmail.com with questions about Wiawaka by calling 518-668-9690. For more information about the summer season, go to www.wiawaka.org.