Hometown: Wiawaka to host barbecue fundraiser

Wiawaka to host barbecue fundraiser
LAKE GEORGE — Wiawaka Center for Women located on the eastern shores of Lake George is hosting a second “Drive Through BBQ” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 5 to help support Wiawaka, as many of its fundraisers have been canceled or postponed.
The barbecue menu is Chef Nancy’s pulled pork, coleslaw, homemade cornbread and roll, macaroni salad and dessert. All meals will be individually sealed and ready for pickup.
Tickets are $15 each. Call the front desk to get a ticket and assigned time for pickup at 518-668-9690. There will be a limited number of tickets available and this will sell out, organizers said in a news release.
Wiawaka Center for Women is a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the lives of women through wellness, learning and art. Wiawaka is the oldest and longest continuously operating retreat for women in America. We are proud to honor our tradition and embrace the future as we work to maintain this historic property and fulfill the mission set forth by our founder, Mary Fuller.
Contact Executive Director Doreen Kelly at wiawakadirector@gmail.com with questions about Wiawaka by calling 518-668-9690. For more information about the summer season, go to www.wiawaka.org.
Scholarship Fund awards $25,000
TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Scholarship Fund awarded nearly $25,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from Ticonderoga Central School and Crown Point Central School at graduation ceremonies in June.
The Kiwanis Scholarship Fund is a separate fund dedicated to supporting local area students as they pursue higher learning. Scholarships have been awarded every year to students who will be attending college in the fall. This fund is supported by donations from individuals and the annual Kiwanis Golf Tournament.
The 2020 scholarships were awarded to:
- Sianna Welch (TCS), daughter of Timothy Welch, won the Paul Ingrey Scholarship ($7,450) and will be attending the College of St. Rose.
- Mackenzie Moses (TCS), daughter of Donald and Kayla Thompson, won the Steward R. Moore Scholarship ($7,450) and will be attending SUNY Cobleskill.
- Lucas Wojewodzic (TCS), son of Lisa Mars and Stanley Wojewodzic, won the Kiwanis Technology Scholarship ($7,450) and will be attending Hudson Valley Community College.
- Cameron Harrington (CPCS), son of Jessie and Brandy Harrington, won the Kiwanis Scholarship ($2,485) and will be attending Hudson Valley Community College.
County Democrats to host contest
Washington County students are invited to enter the Washington County Poster Contest.
Prizes will be awarded for artwork to inspire people to register and vote.
Three prizes will be awarded in each age group: Group 1, ages 5-9; Group 2, ages 10-14; and Group 3, ages 15-18. The poster can be “virtual” (created with software) or “real” (created with art supplies and photographed for submission).
Artwork must be original and cannot promote any political party, candidate or political issue. The work should inspire people to vote, register to vote, or both.
Deadline for submission is National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 22. The contest is sponsored by the Washington County Democratic Committee. For a complete list of rules, go to https://www.washingtoncountydemocrats.com/poster-contest/. For more information, contact Linda Salzer at 518-683-6926.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
