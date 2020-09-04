Hometown: Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officer honored

Assemblyman honors patrol officer

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, presented an official Assembly Citation honoring Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officer Jesse Pound on Wednesday.

On Aug. 19, Pound assisted a pair of senior citizens across a busy Beach Road in Lake George. His unprompted good deed happened to be caught on camera, and the video of it went viral locally. For Stec, Pound’s actions are representative of the compassion and commitment to community service shown by local law enforcement each and every single day.

“It was truly a privilege to honor Officer Pound with an Assembly Citation today,” Stec said in a statement. “His professionalism and kindness in assisting people in need are more than worthy of commending and is a shining example of our law enforcement at its finest.”

Hancock House Museum moves to fall hours

TICONDEROGA — The Hancock House Museum in Ticonderoga will move to fall hours beginning Sunday.

The four-story museum and research library located at 6 Moses Circle will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the months of September and October.