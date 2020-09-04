Hometown: Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officer honored

Assemblyman honors patrol officer
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, presented an official Assembly Citation honoring Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officer Jesse Pound on Wednesday.
On Aug. 19, Pound assisted a pair of senior citizens across a busy Beach Road in Lake George. His unprompted good deed happened to be caught on camera, and the video of it went viral locally. For Stec, Pound’s actions are representative of the compassion and commitment to community service shown by local law enforcement each and every single day.
“It was truly a privilege to honor Officer Pound with an Assembly Citation today,” Stec said in a statement. “His professionalism and kindness in assisting people in need are more than worthy of commending and is a shining example of our law enforcement at its finest.”
Hancock House Museum moves to fall hours
TICONDEROGA — The Hancock House Museum in Ticonderoga will move to fall hours beginning Sunday.
The four-story museum and research library located at 6 Moses Circle will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the months of September and October.
New exhibits in place this year include “Mapping the Adirondacks” and “Prohibition in the Champlain Valley.” In addition, traveling exhibits relating to women’s suffrage are also on hand, and, for the first time, the mysterious Pharaoh Mountain gold “elephant” coin is on display.
Masks are required and social distancing policies are in effect at the museum. Additional information is available by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or by email at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Skidmore College launches initiative
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Skidmore College President Marc Conner announced the launch of the College’s Racial Justice Initiative, a year-long series of projects introduced in his first day message to the Skidmore community on July 1.
Drawing on conversations with students, staff, faculty and community members, data gathered through a recent campus survey and leading national research, the initiative puts Skidmore on an immediate path to making improvements that will create a “community of trust” in which all members of the campus community feel welcome, represented, safe and supported.
The initiative is comprised of 12 distinct projects, all of which are intended to be accomplished in the current academic year.
The work of the initiative will complement the broader work of diversity, equity and inclusion at Skidmore and will seek to achieve real and lasting healing and change, addressing long-standing concerns and current and emerging issues. Through meaningful dialogue, collaboration, creativity and thoughtful inquiries and engagements involving race and justice, Skidmore will seek to be a leader in institution-altering work that fosters an ever-increasingly inclusive and supportive environment.
Information and ongoing updates about the initiative will be posted on the college’s Racial Justice Initiative website at https://www.skidmore.edu/racialjustice.
Hudson Crossing Park to host chat
SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park’s resident historian Mike Bielkiewicz will give a Riverside History Chat at the Hudson Crossing Park Bridge of Boats Overlook at 2 p.m. Sept. 13.
This relaxed discussion will center on the 1777 local crossing of the Hudson by British Gen. Burgoyne via a “Bridge of Boats,” as well as include information about some of the many other crossings that give the park its name. It will be an open conversation about local history.
All are welcome at the free event, although donations to Hudson Crossing Park are accepted. In the event of rain, attendees will gather at the Hudson Crossing Park pavilion.
All state and CDC guidelines will be observed. Social distancing and masks will be required of all attendees. Attendees will also be required to sign COVID 19 waivers and bring their own chairs. This event is limited to 50 people.
For more information, visit www.HudsonCrossingPark.org or www.facebook.com/HudsonCrossingPark/.
SGF church to host GriefShare seminars
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host a GriefShare support group from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting Sept. 15 at 15 Maplewood Parkway. The group is for anyone who has lost a loved one and is grieving. The group will meet for 13 weeks. For more information, call 518-793-1152.
Hunter education webinars planned
WARRENSBURG — The NYSDEC Hunter Education Instructors will host a series of webinars to discuss topics such as firearm safety, hunting ethics, conservation, pre-hunt planning, tips for scouting, wild game cooking, and more. The first session will be at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 17. Session II will be at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
To sign up for Session I, register at this Zoom link: https://bit.ly/2ELLISf
To sign up for Session II, register at this Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3lJQwrMFor questions related to this webinar, contact MB at mem467@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.
Webinar to focus on fishing, food security
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will hold a webinar on fishing and food security at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16. The webinar will focus on what each kind of fish might bite on, ways to preserve the fish to stock up on food and more. To register, to go https://bit.ly/3hVfEcU. For more information, contact Dan Carusone at 518-623-3291.
The Park Theater to hold fundraiser
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater, in partnership with the Chapman Museum, will present “The Marriage Circle,” featuring live musical score by Ben Model via YouTube livestream at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Ben Model is one of the nation’s leading silent film accompanists, and performs on both piano and theater organ. This virtual event will feature live accompaniment to the silent film, “The Marriage Circle” (1924). Directed by Ernst Lubitsch, “The Marriage Circle” was written by Paul Bern and based on the play “Nur ein Traum (Only a Dream)” by Lothar Schmidt (1909). The film centers on the trials and tribulations of marriage and infidelities.
“The Marriage Circle” features American-born silent film star, Esther Ralston, who lived in the Glens Falls area during the 1970s.
The livestream will begin with a presentation by the Chapman Museum. It will feature images and news articles from Glens Falls during the 1910s and ‘20s, and will highlight the bustling ‘20s theater scene in our area following the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
Tickets cost $15. Upon purchase of a ticket, the event link will be sent to all attendees 30 minutes prior to the performance.
For more information, visit www.parktheatergf.com.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!