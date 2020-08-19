Hometown: Warren Center celebrates Spider-Man

Celebrating Spider Man’s Birthday
QUEENSBURY — The Warren Center celebrated Spider-Man’s birthday Aug. 10 at the Gurney Lane nursing home. Spider-Man, a.k.a. maintenance staffer Roland Fuerst, enjoyed coffee and a doughnut with 86-year-old rehab resident and local horse breeder Dana Bray.
On Aug. 10, somewhere around the year 1962 in New York, Spider-Man was born. This is according to a Marvel Comics issue from 1962 that goes back to a scene where Peter Parker picks up his passport. The date Aug. 10 is printed with no year.
Cyclist to honor the suffrage movement
Rochester native and avid cyclist Nick Crossed will complete a 334-mile ride from the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace in Adams, Massachusetts, stopping in Cambridge and Battenville, and ending at Anthony’s graveside in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester on Friday through Aug. 26.
Crossed, 46, is an accomplished, expert level mountain bike racer, competing and placing in numerous races at the Category 1 class. He now wants to bring that passion to Rochester youths with a fundraising goal of $6,000 to equip new riders in the Rochester Youth Cycling Club. Crossed is a volunteer assistant coach for the RYCC team, which is sponsored by Dream Bikes.
With Aug. 26 being the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote, Crossed decided to tie together these two seemingly disparate goals: to bring new youth into the sport and to honor the suffrage movement.
Crossed thinks Susan B. Anthony would love the idea of raising funds for youth cycling.
“She was a huge proponent of women owning and riding bicycles as a means of exerting independence,” said Crossed in a news release.
Crossed’s itinerary will start at the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, he will travel through Cambridge on Friday, stopping at Hubbard Hall where Susan held a rally, continuing to the family homes in Battenville and Rochester, with other stops at Canajoharie where she taught school, Utica (home of Lucy Carlile Watson), Fayetteville (home of Matilda Joslyn Gage) and Seneca Falls (home of the Women’s Rights Convention and Elizabeth Cady Stanton).
Crossed welcomes anyone interested to join him and members of the RYCC on the final leg, from the bike shop to Susan B. Anthony Square and to her gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Mapping, surveying the Adirondacks
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present a free public program at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, called “Mapping the Adirondacks,” featuring more than 18 military, political and romance maps from its collection, some on display for the first time.
Program presenter will be Pete Nelson, an avid writer, lecturer and Adirondack history buff whose articles appear regularly in numerous regional publications. Nelson is a mathematics teacher and history lecturer at North Country Community College, and is currently writing a book on early Adirondack surveyors, a passion that combines his love of Adirondack history with his love of mathematics.
The program will be held outdoors and is canceled in the event of rain. Program attendance will be limited to 35 and reservations are required. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Nipper Knolls relocates to Granville
GRANVILLE — Nipper Knolls Equine Center Inc. and the Alfred Z. Solomon Veterans Equine Program have relocated their programs to 196 Auney Way, Granville.
Though the location is new, Nipper Knolls Equine Center has been providing therapeutic (adaptive) riding for people with special needs for more than eight years. The program is designed to teach people in a small class setting the joys of horsemanship and riding. Each lesson includes dedicated volunteers who assist the PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) certified instructor.
Cathy Lamando and her husband, David, founded NKEC to merge Cathy’s passion of helping others as a licensed physical therapist with her love of horses. Additionally, Cathy is a board certified hippotherapy clinical specialist (HPCS), and a PATH International certified riding instructor.
Along with a network of volunteers, NKEC has worked with hundreds of people in the area with a broad range of diagnoses with special needs. Individuals are assessed for the most appropriate service, which include: therapeutic (adaptive) riding; physical therapy (hippotherapy); and the Alfred Z. Solomon Veterans Program.
In addition to helping humans, Nipper Knolls Equine Center also provides assistance to retrain abused and neglected horses and integrate them with EAAT (Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies) whenever possible.
The program needs volunteers. Volunteers receive training and previous experience with horses is not necessary. To learn about volunteer opportunities and when the next volunteer orientation is scheduled, call 518-642-2252 or e-mail nipperknols@yahoo.com. Learn more about Nipper Knolls Equine Center Inc. by visiting www.facebook.com/nipperknolls or www.nipperknolls.com.
