Hometown: Warren Center celebrates Spider-Man

Celebrating Spider Man’s Birthday

QUEENSBURY — The Warren Center celebrated Spider-Man’s birthday Aug. 10 at the Gurney Lane nursing home. Spider-Man, a.k.a. maintenance staffer Roland Fuerst, enjoyed coffee and a doughnut with 86-year-old rehab resident and local horse breeder Dana Bray.

On Aug. 10, somewhere around the year 1962 in New York, Spider-Man was born. This is according to a Marvel Comics issue from 1962 that goes back to a scene where Peter Parker picks up his passport. The date Aug. 10 is printed with no year.

Cyclist to honor the suffrage movement

Rochester native and avid cyclist Nick Crossed will complete a 334-mile ride from the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace in Adams, Massachusetts, stopping in Cambridge and Battenville, and ending at Anthony’s graveside in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester on Friday through Aug. 26.

Crossed, 46, is an accomplished, expert level mountain bike racer, competing and placing in numerous races at the Category 1 class. He now wants to bring that passion to Rochester youths with a fundraising goal of $6,000 to equip new riders in the Rochester Youth Cycling Club. Crossed is a volunteer assistant coach for the RYCC team, which is sponsored by Dream Bikes.