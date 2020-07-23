Hometown: Walk or drive through historic sites on Aug. 30

Lunches usually consist of a sandwich, milk, a piece of fruit and a vegetable. All children, 18 years old or younger or their parents for their children are welcome to receive a free lunch, which are being distributed as “Grab and Go” meals for home consumption.

For more information on the Lunch Program, call Community Action at 518-793-0636.

Society to offer program on Grant

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present its first program of the year at 7 p.m. July 31 at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle.

“One Man’s Impact: U.S. Grant and Our Memory of the Civil War” will feature Dickenson State University professor Frank Varney, who will discuss the manipulation of memory and ways in which the esteemed general may have deliberately undermined the careers of other officers, including Rosecrans, Hooker, Thomas and New York native G.K. Warren.

The program will be held outdoors and will be canceled in the event of rain. Program attendance will be limited to 25 and reservations are required. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and masks are required. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

