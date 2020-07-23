Hometown: Walk or drive through historic sites on Aug. 30

Walk or drive through historic sites
LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society will give out a “Walking and Windshield Tour Map of Hadley and Lake Luzerne” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30, in conjunction with National Trail Mix Day. The pocket-sized, color tour map is designed to showcase the area’s historic sites either by foot or car.
This is a family-friendly event. There will be a scavenger hunt, and free trail mix and water will be available. Maps may be picked up at the Kinnear House Museum of Local History, 52 Main St.
The free guide will also be distributed around the area after the premiere tour on Aug. 30.
Strawberry festival planned in Hartford
HARTFORD — Hartford Redeeming Love Fellowship Women’s Ministries will host a Strawberry Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at 3556 Route 196 and North Road. Eat in or take out.
Jane Austen retreat to be ninth annual
LAKE GEORGE — The Jane Austen Society North America-New York Capital Region will host the ninth annual Jane Austen Retreat at Wiawaka Retreat Center for Women on Lake George from Aug. 28 to 30. Participants will join scholars and enthusiasts in exploring Austen’s world through facilitated discussions, viewing and discussion of a filmed adaptation of “Lady Susan,” and special sessions led by the featured presenters, concluding with a Box Hill Picnic.
In addition to planned events, the retreat will allow time to enjoy the Lake George setting by exploring the cottages and grounds, the gardens, the docks and lake. Event registration and check-in will begin Friday evening and events will conclude Sunday after lunch. Space is limited due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
The cost of retreat attendance is $25 for JASNA members and $30 for non-members. To register for the retreat, make checks payable to JASNA NYS Capital Region and send to: JASNA NYCR, c/o Nancy Duell, 56 Fifth St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801. For additional information on the retreat, contact Nancy at 518-321-1887 or ardhn23@netscape.net.
Reservations for food and lodging at Wiawaka will be $145/night. Day-only reservations are also available. Visit www.wiawaka.org or call 518-668-9690 for information.
Free lunch available for area children
The Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action Agency, in conjunction with the Southern Adirondack Educational Center and Warren County Employment and Training, will once again be offering free lunches to Glens Falls area children.
Lunches will be distributed at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at the East Field Recreation Site and at 12:30 p.m. at the Village Green Apartments until Aug. 28.
Lunches usually consist of a sandwich, milk, a piece of fruit and a vegetable. All children, 18 years old or younger or their parents for their children are welcome to receive a free lunch, which are being distributed as “Grab and Go” meals for home consumption.
For more information on the Lunch Program, call Community Action at 518-793-0636.
Society to offer program on Grant
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present its first program of the year at 7 p.m. July 31 at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle.
“One Man’s Impact: U.S. Grant and Our Memory of the Civil War” will feature Dickenson State University professor Frank Varney, who will discuss the manipulation of memory and ways in which the esteemed general may have deliberately undermined the careers of other officers, including Rosecrans, Hooker, Thomas and New York native G.K. Warren.
The program will be held outdoors and will be canceled in the event of rain. Program attendance will be limited to 25 and reservations are required. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and masks are required. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!