Hometown: Students take top prizes in DAR essay contest

Students honored for DAR essay contest
The Jane McCrea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution holds an annual essay contest for high school seniors. Schools are asked to choose a student that they feel meets the criteria (grades, extracurricular, community service). The top three are invited to a DAR meeting for recognition and award and are asked to write an essay on a topic provided.
This year’s question was: “You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to full engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?”
Winners include:
- First place — Jodi Bartlett of North Warren;
- Second place — Joshua Defayette of Lake George; and
- Third place — Hailie Casey of Hudson Falls.
Washington County teachers recognized
Teachers Jennifer Bailey of Argyle Central School and Jessica Sheldon of Granville Central School were recently recognized at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Washington County annual meeting held in November. Both educators have shown exemplary commitment to educating their students about agriculture and food systems by bringing CCE Food & Fiber school enrichment programs to their classrooms.
Jessica Sheldon is a grade 4-6 special education teacher at Granville Elementary School. Last year her class participated in two Ag in the Classroom activities “Corn You Believe It?” and “Three Sisters.” They also helped to create a pallet garden on the school grounds. This year, Sheldon welcomed expanding the activities with her class.
Jennifer Bailey, a second grade teacher at Argyle Central School, invites CCE into her classroom each season to learn about how fruits and vegetables grow and why our local growers are instrumental in the food system. Bailey then enhances curriculum with additional learning opportunities on the topics covered.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension Food & Fiber program brings Ag Education into the classrooms. These lessons delivered by Extension Educators are designed to provide a hands-on learning opportunity for students to connect to their local food and fiber systems.
For more information on this program, contact Linda Law-Saunders or Cathy Sweet at 518-746-2560 or lsl64@cornell.edu or cjs58@cornell.edu.
Volunteers deliver for meals program
The Warren Hamilton Office for the Aging Home Delivered Meals program has continued to grow since it began serving the community with RSVP in 1997. Volunteers, including Rick and Sara Hussa and Joan Flannigan, prepared 150,000 meals that were either delivered to home-bound seniors or served at congregate meal sites in Warren and Hamilton counties to date this year.
These are healthy, nutritiously balanced meals that are delivered right to their door, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Menus for the home-delivered meals and congregate meals programs are prepared and analyzed by a registered dietitian in order to make sure they meet the one-third of the daily required Intake.
Participants are encouraged to make voluntary contributions — a voluntary contribution of $3 per meal is suggested and appreciate, but not required. No one will be denied a meal if they are not able to contribute. All contributions are kept confidential.
Volunteers are needed to assist with meal delivery to any person 60 years or older who is generally homebound. For more information on volunteering, call the RSVP office at 518-743-9158.
Students participate in Smokeout event
Students at South Glens Falls High School participated in the recent Great American Smokeout with the assistance of Adirondack Health Institute’s Advancing Tobacco-Free Communities/Reality Check program.
Reality Check students collected more than 70 signatures from peers on a banner in support of restricting tobacco industry marketing efforts during week-long tabling activities at the school. A wheel was set up at the table for students to spin to learn tobacco facts. The group also placed signs around the school with facts and statistics about vaping, along with cessation information to support those looking to quit.
The American Cancer Society sponsors the Great American Smokeout annually on the third Thursday of November, challenging individuals to give up cigarettes and vaping for 24 hours.
Candlelight service set Monday at church NORTH RIVER — The North River United Methodist Church will hold a candlelight Christmas service at 7 p.m. Monday at 194 Thirteenth Lake Road. Pastor Steve Andrews will preside over this service. All are welcome. For more information, contact Sandra Cashman 518-251-2883.
5K race to honor Queensbury teacher
GLENS FALLS — The 10th annual Big A’s 5K will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at Glens Falls High School to benefit the Jeff Aurelia Scholarship Fund. The course is 3.1 miles basically flat and fast loop course. Maps will be provided on race day or online. Check-in is from 7:30 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 1. Register online at active.com.
The fund is memory of Jeffrey N. Aurelia, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2009. Aurelia was a respected teacher at Queensbury Middle School, as well as a varsity football coach at Queensbury High School. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother.
Mini-documentary screening at library
GLENS FALLS — “Lake George On the Water,” a series of mini-documentaries telling the stories of people, places and traditions of the Lake George watershed, will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Crandall Public Library’s Community Room, 251 Glen St.
The film is produced by the Folklife Center with funds from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. The series is directed by Hannah DeGarmo, who also worked on an earlier series, “Battenkill Inspired: The Flow of Creativity, Ingenuity and the River.” DeGarmo is a Brooklyn-based writer, musician and ﬁlmmaker, currently working at an arts nonproﬁt in New York City. For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org.
Community sing set at Hebron church
HEBRON — The “On the 11th Day of Christmas, A Holiday Community Sing,” will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in the sanctuary at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church West, formerly the West Hebron Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron. The snow date will be 2 p.m. Jan. 5.
The audience will learn the origin and a brief history of each of the carols to be sung. Susan Snyder, organist of HUPC, will accompany the singing, and Debi Craig will be directing of the event. Guest performers will be the Batten Kill Bell Ringers, an 11-member community handbell choir with members from Greenwich, Easton, Cambridge and Liberty.
There is no charge for the event. A free-will offering will benefit the Sidewalk Samaritan. This is a nonprofit program started by Emily Borghard who grew up in Shushan in the town of Salem. The organization provides coats and boots to those in need. Light refreshments will be served after the event.
Centers entertain residents with music
Washington Center on state Route 40 in Argyle recently entertained its residents and staff with a number of local live musical acts, all playing classical fun Christmas tunes. The facility had an ice cream social Dec. 6 with the “Gone Gray Band.” The five-man band performed songs like, “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas” and more.
Washington Center had an open house Dec. 8 for the community, and the sounds of the season were plentiful as the Steel Band Trio performed “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “Jingle Bells,” “Do You Hear What Hear” and more.
