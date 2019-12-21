Hometown: Students take top prizes in DAR essay contest

The film is produced by the Folklife Center with funds from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. The series is directed by Hannah DeGarmo, who also worked on an earlier series, “Battenkill Inspired: The Flow of Creativity, Ingenuity and the River.” DeGarmo is a Brooklyn-based writer, musician and ﬁlmmaker, currently working at an arts nonproﬁt in New York City. For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org.

Community sing set at Hebron church

HEBRON — The “On the 11th Day of Christmas, A Holiday Community Sing,” will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in the sanctuary at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church West, formerly the West Hebron Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron. The snow date will be 2 p.m. Jan. 5.

The audience will learn the origin and a brief history of each of the carols to be sung. Susan Snyder, organist of HUPC, will accompany the singing, and Debi Craig will be directing of the event. Guest performers will be the Batten Kill Bell Ringers, an 11-member community handbell choir with members from Greenwich, Easton, Cambridge and Liberty.