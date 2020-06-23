Hometown: Southern Adirondack Independent Living names new director

Wiawaka Center for Women is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to enriching the lives of women through wellness, learning and art. Since the early 1900s, artists, including Georgia O’Keeffe, have spent summers painting on Wiawaka’s lakeside campus.

Wiawaka’s annual and largest fundraiser, the Ladies of the Lake Luncheon, will be held Sept. 21 at the Lake George Club in Diamond Point. Wiawaka is seeking nominations for the Mary Fuller Women Helping Women Award that is awarded annually at the luncheon to an organization or individual who has made a positive impact in the lives of women. The nomination form for the Mary Fuller Award is also found on their website.

Contact Executive Director Doreen Kelly at wiawakadirector@gmail.com with questions about Wiawaka, sponsorship opportunities or how to volunteer by calling 518-668-9690. For more information about the summer season, programs, upcoming events or to purchase tickets, go to www.wiawaka.org,

Bolton Free Library to open on July 7

BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Free Library will open with limited hours July 7.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.