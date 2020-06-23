Hometown: Southern Adirondack Independent Living names new director

SAIL names new director
QUEENSBURY — Southern Adirondack Independent Living announced the addition of Tyler Whitney as senior director of administration and operations. He will oversee 11 grant-funded programs and staff across agency. Whitney is a SUNY Albany graduate who brings experience from his previous director-level position at SAIL, and his most recent management position at Fidelis Care.
SAIL is part of the nonprofit business community and plays a role in serving people with disabilities across the region.
Wiawaka Center to open July 1
LAKE GEORGE — The Wiawaka Center for Women on the eastern shores of Lake George, the oldest and longest continuously operating retreat for women in America, will open July 1 for their summer season.
Safety protocols and guidelines are posted at www.wiawaka.org. Guests are encouraged to read them prior to coming to Wiawaka. There are some events and programs that have been postponed or canceled.
Season pass holders and day use guests will need to call the front desk at Wiawaka at 518-668-9690 to confirm availability as there will be a limited number of guests on the property to properly maintain safe social distancing. Overnight reservations are being taken by calling 518-668-9690 or by emailing wiawakareservations.com. Space is limited.
Wiawaka Center for Women is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to enriching the lives of women through wellness, learning and art. Since the early 1900s, artists, including Georgia O’Keeffe, have spent summers painting on Wiawaka’s lakeside campus.
Wiawaka’s annual and largest fundraiser, the Ladies of the Lake Luncheon, will be held Sept. 21 at the Lake George Club in Diamond Point. Wiawaka is seeking nominations for the Mary Fuller Women Helping Women Award that is awarded annually at the luncheon to an organization or individual who has made a positive impact in the lives of women. The nomination form for the Mary Fuller Award is also found on their website.
Contact Executive Director Doreen Kelly at wiawakadirector@gmail.com with questions about Wiawaka, sponsorship opportunities or how to volunteer by calling 518-668-9690. For more information about the summer season, programs, upcoming events or to purchase tickets, go to www.wiawaka.org,
Bolton Free Library to open on July 7
BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Free Library will open with limited hours July 7.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Everyone will need to wear a mask, practices social distancing, uses hand sanitizer and sign in. Only 15 people will be allowed inside the library at one time. The restroom will not be available to the public. All library materials must be returned in the book drop. Do not bring materials inside. The library will be sanitized every hour.
The permanent schedule will start on July 14. The library will then be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Webinar to discuss how to catch fish to eat
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will present “Fish are Food, Not Friends!” at 1 p.m. July 16 on Zoom.
The webinar will cover what types of water sources will support healthy populations of different types of fish, the basic categories of food-friendly fish and different methods of cooking fish. This webinar will also have a question-and-answer session, and participants will receive free fish recipes.
This webinar will be hosted by CCE Warren educators Dan Carusone and MB (Marybeth) Mitcham.
To sign up for this specific class, register at: https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcodu6trD8tH9WEQ_ofFcX2_0f5ZuxPVjO9. For questions about this webinar, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291, or email MB at mem467@cornell.edu.
Art in the Park event set for October
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts is planning its annual Art in the Park event for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 in historic downtown Congress Park. The exhibition features regional artists displaying and selling their original two- and three-dimensional creations and personally designed and crafted functional fine art.
Artists who work in drawing, painting, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, photography, print-making and work in other media are invited to apply. This year’s event will include local music, food, and a Kidz Art Zone.
The artist application deadline is Sept. 9. Apply online at saratoga-arts.org to be an artist vendor.
For any questions regarding exhibitions programs at Saratoga Arts, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org.
Hudson Falls Free Library plans reopening
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Free Library will begin reopening with contact-free pickup of materials beginning the week of June 29.
Patrons who had items on hold or in transit to be held before the March shutdown will be contacted to see if they still want what was requested.
Anyone requesting library-owned items only can call 518-747-6406, email hud-director@sals.edu or visit hudsonfalls.sals.edu for the online catalog link. Returns can be put in the outside drop box. The library is not taking any donations at this time.
Kaena Peterson to sell her plants in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG — Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. will host a one-time only plant sale at the home of Kaena Peterson from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 173 River St.
Peterson, a dancer/choreographer, community volunteer, avid gardener and past president of Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., has turned her home of over 50 years into a tropical oasis of hardy plants reminiscent of her native Hawaii. Peterson is downsizing and selling her home and the contents, including all the exotic and native plants.
A donation from the proceeds of the sale will benefit Warrensburgh Beatification’s efforts to preserve, revitalize and beautify the historic hamlet listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
For more information, call or text Peterson at 518-232-0848.
Hartford plans townwide garage sale in August
HARTFORD — Hartford's townwide garage sales will be Aug. 8 and 9. Those who want to have a sale and want to be on the map should contact Bonnie at her shop called "As Time Goes By” at 23 Hartford Main St., or call her at 518-632-5166.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!