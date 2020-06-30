Hometown: Slate Valley nurse retires after exactly 50 years

Courthouse Gallery to reopen July 11

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project will open the Courthouse Gallery at noon July 11 at 1 Amherst St. Gallery hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Go to the Courthouse Gallery’s website for COVID-19 impacts and programming. Appointments can be set up by calling 518-668-2616 or emailing laura@lakegeorgarts.org or tanya@lakegeorgearts.org.

History Museum to reopen on Friday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs History Museum in the Canfield Casino in Congress Park will reopen to the public Friday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through the month of July. Hours will then be re-evaluated and possibly extended. The museum is following all recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required of staff and visitors.