Hometown: Slate Valley Center nursing home employees rewarded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Nursing home employees rewarded

GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Center in Granville awarded three employees, including Barbara Torino, an RN and B wing unit supervisor, with $20 gift cards from Stewart’s Shops for getting tested for COVID-19. Gift cards also went to dietary aid Caleb Boucher and Cook Ben Zambrano, who is also Slate Valley Center’s Employee of the Year.

“Each of these three excellent employees set a great example, not just for their colleagues here, but for the community,” said Recreation Director Marijo Natale. “All of our staff love our residents and the main goal these days is to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Garden club gives out four scholarships

The Tri-County Branch of the Woman’s National Farm and Garden Association awarded four $500 scholarships to students. The garden club scholarship is available to graduating seniors majoring in an agricultural, environmental, forestry, horticultural, oceanographic or related fields. Local winners include: