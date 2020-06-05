Hometown: Slate Valley Center nursing home employees rewarded

Nursing home employees rewarded
GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Center in Granville awarded three employees, including Barbara Torino, an RN and B wing unit supervisor, with $20 gift cards from Stewart’s Shops for getting tested for COVID-19. Gift cards also went to dietary aid Caleb Boucher and Cook Ben Zambrano, who is also Slate Valley Center’s Employee of the Year.
“Each of these three excellent employees set a great example, not just for their colleagues here, but for the community,” said Recreation Director Marijo Natale. “All of our staff love our residents and the main goal these days is to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Garden club gives out four scholarships
The Tri-County Branch of the Woman’s National Farm and Garden Association awarded four $500 scholarships to students. The garden club scholarship is available to graduating seniors majoring in an agricultural, environmental, forestry, horticultural, oceanographic or related fields. Local winners include:
- Eden Bailey, a senior at Cambridge Central School. She will attend Gordon College to major in environmental science. Her award is given in memory of Pat Hoffis, a longtime member of the garden club;
- Hailey Ballard, a senior at Queensbury Central School. She will attend SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse, majoring in environmental resource engineering;
- Gavon Darfler, a senior at Hartford Central School. He will attend SUNY Morrisville, majoring in dairy management and agri-business; and
- Mikala Washburn, a senior at Hudson Falls Central School. She will attend the University of Connecticut, majoring in animal science.
Ti historical society offers free book
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society is offering a free local history volume to all 2020 graduating seniors of the Ticonderoga Central School District. “Ticonderoga — Patches and Patterns from Its Past” is a compilation of historical vignettes regarding the town and its heritage.
“We want our young people to appreciate the rich history of our region,” said THS President Bill Dolback. “Offering this volume as a graduation gift is one way in which they can carry that history with them forever.”
To reserve a free copy, seniors should call the historical society at 518-585-7868 or send an email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Books may then be picked up at the Hancock House Museum through a contactless delivery system.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!