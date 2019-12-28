Hometown: Saratoga County farmer supports team with chocolate milk

Farmer supports team with milk
SYRACUSE — Schuylerville dairy farmer Neil Peck of Welcome Stock Farm surprised his hometown football team at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B Championship game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on Dec. 1.
Peck presented a post-game trophy to the Schuylerville football team, which finished as the runner-up to Chenango Forks, and handed out chocolate milk to the student-athletes to help them refuel their tired muscles and replenish lost nutrients.
“Refuel With Chocolate Milk,” a campaign funded by dairy farmers through American Dairy Association North East, is the presenting sponsor of the NYSPHSAA state football championships and the official beverage of the association’s athletes. ADANE’s sponsorship provides funding for all NYSPHSAA championships, chocolate milk for athletes after each event, and nutrition tips for coaches through monthly newsletters.
Hamelin honored as RSVP volunteer
Bill Hamelin has been named the RSVP Volunteer Hero for the fourth quarter. Hamelin, who originally started working with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program five years ago, is also serving on the board of directors at Cornell Cooperative Extension.
In addition, he has faithfully continued to volunteer at the annual golf tournament fundraiser. Hamelin’s strengths can be described as dependable and dedicated. His generosity and sense of humor during his many hours served continue to inspire and invigorate those around him.
The mission of RSVP of Warren and Washington Counties is to engage men and women 55 and older in meaningful volunteer service that strengthens the well being of both self and community.
Cornell Coop plans snowshoe trip Jan. 7
Cornell Cooperative Extension is planning the first of its 2020 intergenerational Wellness Through the Generations events with a group snowshoe trip at noon Jan. 7 at the Stony Creek Nature Trails. This guided easy and short snowshoe event is open to people of all ages and abilities, and will be the first of many similar opportunities throughout the year.
Pre-registration is recommended in case of cancellation due to inclement weather. For more information on this event and future intergenerational programs, or to sign up, contact Marybeth at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at mem467@cornell.edu or 518-623-3291.
Community sing set at Hebron church
HEBRON — The “On the 11th Day of Christmas, A Holiday Community Sing,” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church West, formerly the West Hebron Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron. The snow date will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
The audience will learn the origin and a brief history of each of the carols to be sung. Susan Snyder, organist of HUPC, will accompany the singing, and Debi Craig will be directing of the event. Guest performers will be the Batten Kill Bell Ringers, an 11-member community handbell choir with members from Greenwich, Easton, Cambridge and Liberty.
There is no charge for the event. A free-will offering will benefit the Sidewalk Samaritan. This is a nonprofit program started by Emily Borghard who grew up in Shushan in the town of Salem. The organization provides coats and boots to those in need. Light refreshments will be served after the event.
Rotary, Lavenlair donate to program
FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Rotary Club and Lavenlair Farm donated $1,000 to Fort Ann Central School District’s Family Outreach Center’s Weekend Backpack Program. The Backpack Program is available to participating families free of cost.
The Weekend Backpack Program provides a weekend’s worth of food for children and their families who participate in this program. Every Friday that school is in session, a bag filled with non-perishable food items is sent home, thus providing a weekend’s worth of food for these children and their families.
To learn more about the Backpack Program, volunteer or make a donation, visit http://fortann.ss18.sharpschool.com/parents/family_outreach_center.
Association plans square dance event
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Country Round & Square Dance Assoc. will host a dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Old Saratoga American Legion, Clancy Street. Music will be by Ole Country. Everyone is welcome. Dress is casual. Adults cost $7; kids ages 6-17 cost $2; kids under 6 are free.
Program seeking youths to be guides
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County is looking for youth ages 12-19 who love the outdoors to attend the new guide orientation program taking place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. All prospective or interested youths and their families are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is required, and there is no cost for this event.
Youth will have the opportunity to go on two or three camping trips per year and to attend environmental education programs once a month between the months of April-October. Enrollment in Warren County 4-H is required, but also allows the youth to take any age appropriate classes 4-H has to offer throughout the year. Enrollment for the year is $10 per youth, or $15-30 per family. Some events require a program fee to cover the cost of food, or canoe and campsite rentals.
For more information, contact John Bowe at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291 or email jfb32@cornell.edu.
5K race to be held in teacher’s memory
GLENS FALLS — The 10th annual Big A’s 5K at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glens Falls High School to benefit the Jeff Aurelia Scholarship Fund. The course is 3.1 miles basically flat and fast loop course. Maps will be provided on race day or online. Check-in is from 7:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Register online at active.com.
The fund is memory of Jeffrey N. Aurelia, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2009. Aurelia was a respected teacher at Queensbury Middle School, as well as a varsity football coach at Queensbury High School. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother.
Monthly Reiki share to be held Jan. 5
SALEM — The January Reiki share will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at the office of wellness coach Joyce Getty, 4318 State Route 22 (across from Borador Animal Hospital). Reiki is a hands-on Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is gentle, non-invasive, and recipients remain fully clothed.
Reiki practitioners of all levels and lineages and people who have no experience with Reiki are welcome. There is no charge, but bring non-perishable food or a monetary donation for the Salem food pantry. To RSVP and for more information, contact Evan Lawrence at 518-677-5662 or healthyevan@verizon.net.