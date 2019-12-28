Hometown: Saratoga County farmer supports team with chocolate milk

The mission of RSVP of Warren and Washington Counties is to engage men and women 55 and older in meaningful volunteer service that strengthens the well being of both self and community.

Cornell Coop plans snowshoe trip Jan. 7

Cornell Cooperative Extension is planning the first of its 2020 intergenerational Wellness Through the Generations events with a group snowshoe trip at noon Jan. 7 at the Stony Creek Nature Trails. This guided easy and short snowshoe event is open to people of all ages and abilities, and will be the first of many similar opportunities throughout the year.

Pre-registration is recommended in case of cancellation due to inclement weather. For more information on this event and future intergenerational programs, or to sign up, contact Marybeth at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at mem467@cornell.edu or 518-623-3291.

Community sing set at Hebron church

HEBRON — The “On the 11th Day of Christmas, A Holiday Community Sing,” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church West, formerly the West Hebron Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron. The snow date will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

