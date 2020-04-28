Hometown: Saratoga Arts unveils new online exhibit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saratoga Arts unveils new online exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will feature a new exhibit called, “Make Yourself at Home,” part of the new online programming at Saratoga-arts.org.

“Make Yourself at Home” features artwork by local artists Lisa David, Lisa Benanto and Karen Gerstenberger and will be viewable online at saratoga-arts.org from Saturday through June 13. This is the second of three small group shows in the 2020 Exhibition season featuring artwork created by artists selected through the annual Call for Artists.

For any questions regarding exhibitions programs at Saratoga Arts, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org

Voters encouraged to register online

The League of Women Voters of Saratoga County will initiate a five month campaign “Remote The Vote” using a social media campaign to increase voter registration in the county. Each week one city or town in Saratoga will be featured, including an estimate of the number of potential voters in the municipality and a link to connect with an online voter registration source, Vote411.