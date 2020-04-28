Hometown: Saratoga Arts unveils new online exhibit

Saratoga Arts unveils new online exhibit
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will feature a new exhibit called, “Make Yourself at Home,” part of the new online programming at Saratoga-arts.org.
“Make Yourself at Home” features artwork by local artists Lisa David, Lisa Benanto and Karen Gerstenberger and will be viewable online at saratoga-arts.org from Saturday through June 13. This is the second of three small group shows in the 2020 Exhibition season featuring artwork created by artists selected through the annual Call for Artists.
For any questions regarding exhibitions programs at Saratoga Arts, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org
Voters encouraged to register online
The League of Women Voters of Saratoga County will initiate a five month campaign “Remote The Vote” using a social media campaign to increase voter registration in the county. Each week one city or town in Saratoga will be featured, including an estimate of the number of potential voters in the municipality and a link to connect with an online voter registration source, Vote411.
There are an estimated 30,000 and 35,000 unregistered potential voters in the county and the LWV urges them to “Register online, not in a line” from their home. In New York state, voters must be registered before Oct. 8 to vote in November.
Additional information may be found on the LWV website www.lwvsaratoga.org or the Saratoga County Board of Elections website.
Enjoy classical music at home on Thursday
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present “Quarantine Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Thursday with Barbora Kolářová on violin. The free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
More concerts will be scheduled on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April. Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it still scheduled to take place Aug. 9-21. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume, according to a news release.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.
Washington County Fair planning goes on
EASTON — Washington County Fair staff, directors and committees are hard at work at their homes planning the 2020 Washington County Fair, which celebrates its 60th year at Old Schuylerville Road.
Fair officials will continue to monitor the current health crisis and will make decisions when the time is right for all events scheduled to happen on the grounds this summer including Volunteer Day, July 4 Celebration and the August Antique Show.
Go to www.washingtoncountyfair.com for up-to-date information on the 2020 Washington County Fair and for “Fair Fun at Home” activities including crafts, recipes, movie recommendations, and recorded book readings from members of the Washington County Fair Jr. Committee and the second alternate New York State Dairy Princess Erin Armitage.
Ti Historical Society ramps up for summer
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society remains busy with plans for a vigorous 2020 program season, promising no cancellations in planned activities, as long as social distancing restrictions begin to ease late in the spring.
There are 24 programs, exhibit openings and activities on the schedule for the season.
Among the exhibits slated to open in 2020 are “Mapping the Adirondacks” and “Champlain Valley Prohibition.”
Programs encompass a diverse range of topics, including women’s suffrage, the Fenian raids, American Civil War, landscape painters of the Adirondacks, and Irish in musical theater, as well as outdoor talks in the colonial garden and the popular free movie series.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung.
