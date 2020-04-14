Hometown: Saratoga Arts calling for artist applicants

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present its “Quarantine Concert Series” at 7 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April. The free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.

Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.

The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it still scheduled to take place this summer. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume, according to a news release.

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need.In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0