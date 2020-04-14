Hometown: Saratoga Arts calling for artist applicants

Saratoga Arts calling for artist applicants
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts is currently seeking regional artists to apply for the 2021 Call For Artists.
The Arts Center Gallery presents six or seven exhibitions annually, ranging from juried small group or solo exhibitions to more inclusive community shows. As a part of its mission to make the arts accessible to all, admission to all of Saratoga Arts galleries is free and open to the public.
Applications are accepted each year from early February through the end of May. Artists can work in any medium and individuals interested in submitting curatorial proposals may apply for consideration by the exhibitions review panel.
Artists will be considered for solo, two-person or small group exhibitions in the 2,000-square-foot gallery space. Strong preference is given to artworks within a cohesive series or concept. Individuals who reside in Saratoga County and the eight surrounding counties of Hamilton, Warren, Washington, Rensselaer, Albany, Schenectady, Montgomery and Fulton are eligible to apply.
To apply, go to Saratoga-arts.org. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on May 29. For any questions regarding Saratoga Arts 2021 Call for Artists, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org
Historical association offering scholarships
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Old Saratoga Historical Association will award the Francis Ostrander Scholarship of $500 to a member of the senior class at Schuylerville Central High School who will be attending a two- or four-year college in the fall. A $350 scholarship will be awarded to the runner-up. Applicants must complete a 600-word essay on one of two topics, which are:
- The role Philip Schuyler played in the development of Old Saratoga; or
- How living in an historic village or area has influenced my life.
Submit applications by May 1 to Patricia Peck, 178 Wagman’s Ridge, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A short statement with the name, address and career plans of the applicant and the college that the applicant will attend should accompany the essay. Announcement of the scholarship recipients will be made at commencement.
Frances Ostrander was a charter and life member of the Old Saratoga Historical Association who worked diligently for nearly 50 years to raise funds and secure furnishings for the Philip Schuyler House and to assist in giving tours of this historic landmark. The association provides programs and activities that help people understand and appreciate the historical significance of the Schuylerville area.
For more information, call 518-584-4129.
Art in Public Places shows are online
The April 2020 Art in Public Places artwork hosted by Saratoga Arts can be viewed in a digital format as many locations remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The April exhibit includes artists Bryn Reynolds, Jacquiline Touba, Whitney Davis, Jan Skidmore and Miriam Romais.
The exhibit can be found at saratoga-arts.org through May 12.
Parenting education programs are online
Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering an online parenting education program called “The Magic Years,” parenting education for parents/caregivers of children up to age 4, at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The class “Virtual Strengthening Families,” parenting education for parents/caregivers of school age youth-teens, is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
All programming offered free of charge via Zoom. Advance registration is required.
Contact Maria by email at mkd59@cornell.edu or text 518-598-9937 to register. Upon registration, participants receive the meeting information. If the use of cellphone data is a concern, participants may also call into the program to participate.
Quarantine Concert Series continues
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present its “Quarantine Concert Series” at 7 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April. The free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it still scheduled to take place this summer. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume, according to a news release.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need.In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!