Hometown: Salem tech students donate face shields

QUEENSBURY — The Warren, Washington & Albany Counties Chapter ARC is hosting its first ever drive-thru residential parades in Warren and Washington counties.

WWAARC is a nonprofit organization that supports nearly 1,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the three counties – Warren, Washington and Albany. During the COVID-19 pandemic all of the WWAARC day service programs have been temporarily closed. The people who attend these programs have been spending the vast majority of their time inside their homes.

These parades of employees will take place on Tuesday at Warren County residences and Wednesday at Washington County residences, both to begin at our Quaker Road, Queensbury facility at 10:30 a.m.

Washington County DMV is closed

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Motor Vehicles remains closed to the public. Staff members are processing documents that can be mailed in or left outside building B in the drop box on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The county complex is closed to the public.

