Hometown: Salem tech students donate face shields

Salem tech students donate face shields
SALEM — The Salem Rescue Squad recently received face shields created by students in Todd DeSoto’s technology class at Salem Washington Academy.
Salem Rescue Squad Captain Vicky Campbell said, “We are very grateful to receive these shields. We wear them with great pride in knowing they were produced by the innovative students of Salem.”
In addition to creating the face shields, the students also made ear savers and distributed them to essential workers in the community who need to wear masks during their shifts.
Online gardening programs available
LAKE GEORGE — Caldwell Lake George Library has linked with Warren County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Coordinator Jessica Holmes to provide a series of live online programs free to library patrons on Zoom.
The programs will be available biweekly at 2 p.m. on Thursdays starting May 21. This program is limited to 40 participants. To sign up, send an email to Jessica at jmh452@cornell.edu.
Topics covered will be vegetable gardening in small spaces on May 21, landscape design on June 11 and container gardening on June 25.
Drive-thru residential parades planned
QUEENSBURY — The Warren, Washington & Albany Counties Chapter ARC is hosting its first ever drive-thru residential parades in Warren and Washington counties.
WWAARC is a nonprofit organization that supports nearly 1,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the three counties – Warren, Washington and Albany. During the COVID-19 pandemic all of the WWAARC day service programs have been temporarily closed. The people who attend these programs have been spending the vast majority of their time inside their homes.
These parades of employees will take place on Tuesday at Warren County residences and Wednesday at Washington County residences, both to begin at our Quaker Road, Queensbury facility at 10:30 a.m.
Washington County DMV is closed
FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Motor Vehicles remains closed to the public. Staff members are processing documents that can be mailed in or left outside building B in the drop box on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The county complex is closed to the public.
Shushan church to raffle painting
SALEM — The Shushan United Presbyterian Church will raffle off a painting by George Van Hook entitled “The Battenkill from Foster’s Farm,” to raise funds during this challenging time. The painting is an oil on linen and is 30 inches by 20 inches in size. Raffle Tickets are $20 each. The raffle will be held at 11:15 a.m. June 14 in Brownell Hall the Shushan Presbyterian Church. The winner does not have to be present. If the coronavirus prevents a drawing at the church, it will happen live on Facebook.
A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold. The retail value of the painting is $6,000.
Those interested can mail a check to Sarah Foster, Shushan United Presbyterian Church, County Route 64, Shushan, NY 12873. The check should be made out to “Shushan United Presbyterian Church.” A receipt and ticket stub will be mailed back. If you prefer PayPal/Venmo, email or call Sarah at smm61185@yahoo.com or 518-222-4900.
George Van Hook, a resident of Cambridge, was born and raised in Abington, Pennsylvania, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. His painting has been influenced by the Pennsylvania Impressionists, the Brandywine tradition, and the European tradition.
For more information, contact Sarah Foster at smm61185@yahoo.com or 518-222-4900.
Warrensburg museum goes online
WARRENSBURG — The entire collection of the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History is now available online. No longer confined to seeing only what is on display or special seasonal exhibits, visitors to this new website can view virtually everything in the collection.
The Warrensburgh Historical Society, which operates the museum for the town of Warrensburg, has uploaded its entire database to the server of PastPerfect Online, a service that professionally facilitates such a move. Actual photographs and photos of artifacts can be viewed along with descriptions, sources and other data.
The website is available at https://whs12885.pastperfectonline.com.
More information is available by contacting Museum Director Steve Parisi at 518-232-7349 or at parisi39@yahoo.com.
Nonprofit to raffle sportsman license
THURMAN — Thurman Station Association, Inc., also known as Thurman Community Association, is holding a raffle to raise money for operating costs of the organization and publicity for future events. Members of the group are offering tickets for sale at $10 each, and a maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.
Tickets may be purchased from TSA members by those 18 years of age or older, and offer a chance to win the cost of Lifetime Hunting and Fishing license, with a value ranging from $480-$765, depending upon the age of the intended licensee. License purchaser must be a New York State resident age 18 or older, but the purchase can be for any of the age categories offered by state Department of Environmental Conservation.
For all ticket purchasing rules, refer to the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6099.html. Those not interested in a license may opt for a cash prize of $500. Tickets may be purchased from most TSA members, as listed on the organization’s website, at www.VisitThurman.com/our-fundraiser-raffle. The drawing will be held Aug. 31. Winners will be notified. For questions, contact PersisGranger@aol.com or ToadHillMaple@gmail.com.
