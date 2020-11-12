Hometown: Rotary names Glens Falls City Clerk Bob Curtis as Citizen of the Year

Glens Falls City Clerk Bob Curtis has been given the Citizen of the Year Award by the Rotary Club of Glens Falls.
James Amell was given the Rotarian of the Year Award, and his late wife, Cindy, received the Charter Day Award posthumously.
Keep reading for more information on the Rotary’s annual awards and other events happening in the region.
Rotary Club hands out annual awards
The Rotary Club of Glens Falls has announced the recipients of this year’s annual awards.
The Citizen of the Year Award recipient was Glens Falls City Clerk Bob Curtis.
Curtis, 70, has served residents of the city professionally and generously for more than three decades and six mayoral administrations starting with Ed Bartholomew, according to a news release. He has handled parking tickets, marriage licenses, death certificates and an increasing number of Freedom of Information requests as well as fulfilling the many state-mandated requirements of the position.
Curtis started working for the city on Aug. 20, 1984, and has served as both an assistant to the mayor and as city clerk.
Curtis was born in Bennington, Vermont, and grew up in Arlington, Vermont. He worked for WBZA radio in Glens Falls before joining the city of Glens Falls.
The Rotarian of the Year Award recipient was James Amell.
During one of the toughest years of his life in the wake of his wife, Cindy’s, sudden and unexpected passing, Amell has served the Glens Falls Rotary Club in many roles this year from staffing the check-in desk at weekly meetings to filling in as president.
Amell is a director and shareholder of Marvin and Co., PC CPAs, working out of the Queensbury office. He joined the Scotia Rotary in 1986, transferred to Glens Falls Rotary in 2013 and presently is an assistant district governor.
The Charter Day Award was awarded posthumously to Cindy Amell.
Cindy Amell’s infectious enthusiasm endeared her to anyone she encountered. Cindy was a committed Rotarian, joining Scotia Rotary Club in 2000 and quickly became involved in both club and district activities.
She was named Scotia Rotarian of the Year for 2001/2002 and served as president of the Scotia Rotary Club in 2010/2011. She transferred to the Glens Falls Rotary Club in 2013 after moving to the Glens Falls area with her husband, Jim Amell, and recently completed her term as president of the Glens Falls Rotary Club for the 2018/2019 year.
Chocolate cake roll sale in Hartford
The Hartford Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will hold a holiday chocolate cake roll sale. Rolls are chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream. They are homemade, but sold frozen. Orders must be phoned in by Dec. 14 for pickup on Dec. 19 at the Route 40 firehouse. Rolls cost $15. To order, call Diane at 518-632-5351.
The first ever Hartford holiday ornament is on sale for $10. Ornaments can be purchased at As Time Goes By, 23 Main St., or by calling Krissy Stewart at 518-632-5146. Mail delivery is available. All proceeds support the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company.
Sembrich celebrates Small Business Saturday
The Sembrich in Bolton Landing is joining several other local nonprofits and businesses to celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, in partnership with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.
SBS is a nationwide movement bringing awareness to small businesses during the holiday season, and falls on Thanksgiving weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The Sembrich’s online gift shop launched this fall and features an assortment of gifts made by local artisans including handmade jewelry, pottery, birch bark picture frames and other one-of-a-kind home décor items, original greeting cards, books and more.
Gift themes include music, history, nature and Lake George. All gift shop proceeds benefit The Sembrich’s music and education programs.
The Sembrich’s gift shop can be found at TheSembrich.org/shop.
Posters depicting local history available
The Warren County Historical Society has new posters for sale in the book and gift shop at 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury. The four-color prints depict the surrender of Fort William Henry, the battle of Rogers Rock, the surrender of Burgoyne in Schuylerville and Washington at Halfway Brook in Glens Falls.
Individual prints cost $10 each. A set of four color prints costs $35. For more information, call 518-743-7034 or go to www.wcnyhs.org.
Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!