Hometown: Rotary names Glens Falls City Clerk Bob Curtis as Citizen of the Year

The Rotarian of the Year Award recipient was James Amell.

During one of the toughest years of his life in the wake of his wife, Cindy’s, sudden and unexpected passing, Amell has served the Glens Falls Rotary Club in many roles this year from staffing the check-in desk at weekly meetings to filling in as president.

Amell is a director and shareholder of Marvin and Co., PC CPAs, working out of the Queensbury office. He joined the Scotia Rotary in 1986, transferred to Glens Falls Rotary in 2013 and presently is an assistant district governor.

The Charter Day Award was awarded posthumously to Cindy Amell.

Cindy Amell’s infectious enthusiasm endeared her to anyone she encountered. Cindy was a committed Rotarian, joining Scotia Rotary Club in 2000 and quickly became involved in both club and district activities.

She was named Scotia Rotarian of the Year for 2001/2002 and served as president of the Scotia Rotary Club in 2010/2011. She transferred to the Glens Falls Rotary Club in 2013 after moving to the Glens Falls area with her husband, Jim Amell, and recently completed her term as president of the Glens Falls Rotary Club for the 2018/2019 year.

Chocolate cake roll sale in Hartford