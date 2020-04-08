HOMETOWN: Residents try their hand at gardening

Nursing home gardens grow
ARGYLE — Residents at Washington Center have started their spring planting. Resident Sylvia Peterson, 85, is sowing the seeds and has started a few plants, from tomatoes and peppers to marigolds and chives. Staff members were treated to great conversation as residents recalled their own gardens from the past.
“The residents feel that spring is here so there’s a feeling of re-birth, even during these times,” said Paryese Becker, recreation director at Washington Center, in a news release. “They are all communicating with their families through various channels like FaceTime and Skype, and after that, they get immersed in the spring planting.”
Preservation group won’t meet
SALEM — Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Salem Historic Preservation Commission will not meet until further notice. People with questions regarding preservation approval/building permits or an emergency project within the historic district are asked to call Commission Chairman Al Cormier at 518-854-3527.
Kids theater program set
GLENS FALLS — Enrollment is now open for the Theatre for Tots program at the Charles R. Wood Theater. The two-week summer camp for ages 4 to 12 features acting, dance, voice, music, movement, costumes, set design and building, directing, art and more. The program dates are Aug. 10-14 and Aug. 17-21. There are morning and afternoon sessions.
Payment for Theatre for Tots is required in advance to hold a spot. If you would like your child to participate and would like to make a deposit followed by incremental payments rather than pay the full sum of tuition, send an email to the box office at boxoffice@woodtheater.org, or call 518-480-4878 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, go to www.woodtheater.org/theatre-for-tots.
FSA awarded match money
GLENS FALLS — Family Service Association received a donation for its emergency programs from the Stewart’s Holiday Match program. During the COVID-19 health crisis, Family Service Association has seen an increase in requests for assistance. The donation will help keep families safe and sheltered.
Family Service Association is celebrating 110 years in 2020. For more information about Family Service Association of Glens Falls Inc., call 518-793-0797 or email 150warren@albany.twcbc.com. For more information about the Stewart’s Holiday Match, go to www.stewartsshops.com/community-giving.
Cambridge co-op offers pickup
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Food Co-op is offering customers the ability to order groceries by email or phone four days a week. Curbside pickup is a way for customers to shop the fresh produce, bulk bins with rice and dry beans, flour, coffee, teas, crackers, chips, cheese and local dairy products without having to actually set foot in the store during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on how and when to order, go to www.cambridgefoodcoop.com and click on the link for curbside pickup.
For customers who want to continue to come into the store, note that the co-ops hours have been changing to meet store needs and to help keep staff healthy. See the website for current hours.
The store doesn’t want to discourage anyone from shopping, but asks that all customers shop individually instead of as a couple or family, follow social distancing guidelines, wash your hands upon entering the store, and wear the plastic or vinyl gloves provided in store.
State park nets Stewart’s funds
MOREAU — The Friends of Moreau Lake State Park is again a recipient of the Stewart’s Holiday Match grant program. Funds will provide needed hats and gloves to kids participating in the park’s ice-fishing events, and gardening bags and tools for kids working with volunteer master gardeners in the gardens throughout the park.
The group also relies on these funds to purchase materials and snacks for kids’ crafts events that happen throughout the year. For more information on the Stewart’s Holiday Match program, go to www.StewartsShops.com/community-giving.
Enjoy classical music at home
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present “Quarantine Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Thursday with Eric Rizzo on trumpet. The free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
More concerts will be scheduled on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April. Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it still scheduled to take place Aug. 9-21. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume, according to a news release.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.
Saratoga Arts classes online
Saratoga Arts will offer online classes while non-essential businesses remain closed. Classes will be run through Zoom and are fully interactive, including discussion between the instructor and students and digital sharing of work.
The “Lightroom” class will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday evenings through April 20. “Artwork on a Budget” is scheduled for April 19. Interested students can register online.
Saratoga Arts will also provide free online programming consisting of artist tutorials and demonstrations, critique sessions and artist discussions. A lunchtime artist discussion group will be held at noon Thursday.
Due to limited space in all events, interested participants are asked to register in advance. Information about all online classes, tutorials, discussions is available at www.saratoga-arts.org/online-classes/. Many events are still being scheduled so the website will continue to be updated frequently as programs are confirmed. Details will also be posted on social media.
Invasive species talk rescheduled
SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park’s free informational presentation on invasive species has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. on June 10 due to current COVID-19 concerns. The event will now be a “walk and talk” format held at Hudson Crossing Park. Visit Hudson Crossing Park’s website at www.HudsonCrossingPark.org for up-to-date event and program listings.
Hudson Crossing Park is a nonprofit bicounty park centered on Champlain Canal Lock 5 Island just outside of the village of Schuylerville on Route 4. A unique recreational and educational destination, the park is open every day year-round from dawn until dusk and is free.
For more information, visit www.HudsonCrossingPark.org or www.facebook.com/HudsonCrossingPark/.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
