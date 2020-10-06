Hometown: Poster contest winners announced

Poster contest winners announced
The winners of the Washington County Democratic Committee Poster Contest have been announced. The contestants made posters that inspire people to register and vote.
The first-place winner of Group A (15-18 year old) was Jessie McCauley of Cambridge. The first-place winner of Group B (10-14 year old) was Elizabeth Marci of Greenwich. The first place for Group C (5-9 year old) was Abigail Jones of Greenwich.
Other finalists were: Group A, Madeline Flint and Ayla Dansin, both of Cambridge; Group B, Ellie Reese Williams of Salem and Lily Nichols of Greenwich; Group C, Emilia Yurschak of Cambridge.
Lake George library to host book sale
LAKE GEORGE — The Friends of Lake George Library will hold its monthly book sale from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at 336 Canada St. Book lovers can count on finding a variety of items: adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Democrats plan virtual town hall meeting
Patrick Nelson, candidate for state Senate District 43, and Brittany Vogel, candidate for State Assembly District 107, will be the featured guests at the Washington County Virtual Town Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. The event provides an opportunity to interact with the candidates. Contact argyledems@gmail.com to get the link for the Zoom meeting.
At its Oct. 1 meeting, the Washington County Democratic Committee elected Alan Stern chairman, Sara Idleman first vice-chair; Robin Lyle second vice-chair; and Steve Hallock treasurer. Cyd Groff was re-elected secretary, and Kim O'Leary-Cartmell was re-elected executive committee member at large.
New members were voted in for the Fort Edward Democratic Committee, including Steve Davies, Jeff Curtis and Mindy Suprenant, plus Faith St. John for the Argyle Democratic Committee and Timothy Tennant for the Granville Democratic Committee.
Heritage, haunts of Olde Saratoga
SCHUYLERVILLE — Join Mike Bielkiewicz from Hudson Crossing Park to hear his spooky, historical and sometimes hysterical tales of local lore at 2 p.m. Monday and again at 2 p.m. Oct. 18.
Gather around the park pavilion for stories of an area witch, a headless horseman that rides along Fish Creek, spirits that still follow an old Indian trail and more.
Suggested donation is $10 per person. Reservations are required, and the reservation link can be found at www.HudsonCrossingPark.org/Upcoming-Events. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Social distancing and face masks are required. This event will be following all state and CDC guidelines.
This event is sponsored by Mohawk Maiden Cruises. For more information visit, go to www.hudsoncrossingpark.org or www.facebook.com/hudsoncrossingpark/.
Fall Craft Festival planned in Hartford
HARTFORD — The Hartford Yoked Parish will host a Fall Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the South Hartford Church location, corner of Routes 196 and 40. Craft vendors will be displaying and selling their wares outdoors, weather permitting. In case of rain, the festival will be located in the Church House next to the church.
Shoppers will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. When accessing one of the buildings, shoppers will be limited to one small group at a time.
Homemade pies will be available for purchase. Themed baskets donated by the congregation will be displayed in the sanctuary. Basket drawings will be around 3 p.m. Winners are not required to be present.
Run for Fun, Run for Fun-ds virtual 5K set
The 4-H Nature Club of Warren County 4-H is hosting a virtual 5K on Saturday, engaging fitness activities with fundraising. Members, leaders and volunteers will run or bike the 5K at the safe location of their choice and submit their time virtually. There will be medallion awards for top three female and top three male participants both in running and bicycling.
Members will be seeking sponsorships from the community to help them raise funds for the Warren County 4-H general account. These funds are used to assist members in paying for trips.
The trips that have been sponsored in the past include State Teen Action Representative Retreat, a youth planned and youth/adult operated leadership program, at the NYS Fairgrounds in April, and Career Explorations, a Cornell University campus immersion where youths learn about potential career paths. This fund also supports an annual college scholarship for at least one youth.
The suggested sponsorship is $15, though any amount will be accepted. Checks should be made out to CCE of Warren County and in the note write: 4-H 5K. They may be mailed to CCE of Warren County, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, N.Y. 12885. Or you may call Cornell Cooperative Extension and the office can take a credit card or debit card at 518-668-4881 and ask for Michele or Chris.
For questions, contact club leader Hayley Killon at 518-251-4134 or John Bowe at CCE of Warren County at 518-668-4881 or email jfb32@cornell.edu.
Underground Railroad walk set for Sunday
SALEM — Salem for Social Justice will hold an Abolitionist Underground Railroad Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday led by local historian Clifford Oliver. The event is free. The walk will begin at the Greenwich Public Library and continue for four miles of leisurely walking. Participants will view the exteriors of the homes of 12 families who started the Underground Railroad in Greenwich.
Salem for Social Justice is a group of community members dedicated to celebrating diversity, educating the public, encouraging equality, kindness and empathy and starting open-minded dialogues. The group includes five subgroups that each focus on working with a different part of our society including the school and local law enforcement. The political advocacy subgroup has been present at the Route 22 Farmer’s Market, hosting a voter information table. You can find more information about Salem for Social justice on Facebook.
National History Day for teachers
The Warren County Historical Society is partnering with Fort Ticonderoga to offer "National History Day: Online Workshop for Teachers," from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The free program is made possible in part by a grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
National History Day encourages students in grades 6-12 to explore local, state, national and world history. After selecting a historical topic that relates to an annual theme, students conduct research by using libraries, archives, museums and oral history interviews.
They analyze and interpret their findings, draw conclusions about their topics' significance in history, and create final projects that present their work. These projects can then be entered into a series of competitions, from the local to national level, where they are evaluated by professional historians and educators.
Any teachers wishing to participate should email Rich Strum at Fort Ti at rstrum@fort-ticonderoga.org and include their name, along with the grade level and school where they teach.
Taste NY Producer Showcase seeks buyers
Registration is now open to buyers and other attendees for the first-ever Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27, featuring 60 New York food and beverage companies. Retailers, restaurants, grocers, specialty markets, schools, institutions and distributors are encouraged to register online by Oct. 20 at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny. There is a $5 fee for buyers to participate.
To complement the producer showcase and help its vendors be prepared, organizers are also offering a training webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday to help vendors of the virtual food show, as well as any other company, learn how to pitch their product in a virtual business-to-business environment. Topics included in this one-hour online session will include using virtual platforms, telling your company’s story, and how to make you and your products look good on the computer screen. Registration is free, but required at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.
The Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase will utilize Webex, an interactive video-conferencing platform that will enable vendors to present their product and tell the story of their company in a virtual format. Buyers and vendors will have the ability to communicate via a chat feature immediately following each presentation to discuss pricing or offer additional information.
In addition to the virtual presentations, both buyers and vendors will receive an electronic directory of all participants before the event, so that they can be prepared and follow along easily during this fast-paced virtual food show.
There are 60 New York food and beverage companies registered to share their products virtually on Oct. 27, ranging from farm products to processed foods to alcoholic beverages and everything in between from all corners of the state.
For more information about the Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, call the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.
Volunteer tax preparers needed for season
The Tri-County United Way VITA Coalition in Washington, Warren and northern Saratoga counties is seeking volunteers for the 2020 tax filing season. No experience is required; all volunteers will receive free instruction along with training and certification materials necessary to prepare basic tax returns. VITA volunteers are trained to assist moderate to low income individuals and families to electronically file their personal tax returns.
Training sessions begin in November and include the use of electronic filing software supplied by the IRS. There are tax sites throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, and volunteer hours are flexible day and/or evening hours in your local community.
For more information about the VITA program, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291 and ask for Amy Sabattis. Also sign up through the Tri-County United Way at 518-793-3136 ask for JoAnna Sheridan.
To volunteer in Washington County, contact Joan Prouty at 518-746-2560. To volunteer at Moreau Community Center contact Donna at 518-792-6007. Register through the United Way Volunteer Connection site at https://volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org/ to become a VITA preparer, greeter or scheduler.
