Hometown: O’Rourke named VA medical center chief in Vermont

O’Rourke named VA medical center chief
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center has named Whitehall native Daniel O’Rourke as the new chief of staff in White River Junction, Vermont.
O’Rourke started his VA career at White River Junction in 1996 as a cardiologist and was named the chief of cardiology in 2004. He has extensive experience in clinical care, research and health care administration.
Upon graduating as valedictorian from Siena College, O’Rourke earned his MD with magna cum laude honors at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, and completed internal medicine training at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was recognized with the outstanding teaching award. He completed his cardiology fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 1996, followed by a master’s degree in healthcare research from The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice in 1997. He also earned a master’s degree in education from Xavier University in 2017.
He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and nuclear cardiology, and is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. In his spare time, O’Rourke coaches the girls’ varsity basketball team at Hanover High School in New Hampshire.
K of C donate coats to Moriah students
PORT HENRY — Twenty-five Moriah Central School students received winter coats from the Port Henry Knights of Columbus Council 384 Coats For Kids Program.
Coats For Kids Chairman Tom Anderson worked with school officials to identify 25 students needing warm winter coats. The council shopped for the desired sizes and styles at Walmart and Walmart gave a 10% discount toward the purchase of the coats.
The Knights of Columbus began the Coats for Kids Program in the United States and Canada during the 2009 recession. Today, the 2,000 Knights of Columbus Councils distribute more than 100,000 coats each year. The Port Henry council has participated in the program for several years.
LGAP names new executive director
Tanya Tobias-Tomis will be the new executive director of the Lake George Arts Project, following the retirement of John Strong. Tobias-Tomis has close to two decades of nonprofit experience, including 12 years at Saratoga Arts, most recently in her role as associate director.
Previously, Tobias-Tomis was education coordinator at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls. In addition, she sits on a number of boards, where she shares her knowledge and expertise in nonprofit and arts management. These include The Adirondack Folk School, The Hudson River Mill Museum, and the steering committee for the Saratoga County EOC’s Latino Advocacy Program’s Estamos Aqui fundraiser.
Tanya Tobias-Tomis will step into the new role in late January, with John Strong staying on through January in order to assist with the transition.
Battenkill Chorale announces concert
CAMBRIDGE — The Battenkill Chorale celebrates its 25th season with Coronation: Royal Masterworks of Mozart and Handel with operatic soloists and a full orchestra at 3 p.m. Jan. 19, at the Arthur Zankel Music Center on the campus of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.
The concert will be conducted by the Battenkill Chorale’s new Artistic Director Noah Palmer. He takes over from founding director, Janet McGhee, who retired.
The first half of the program features three of Handel’s Coronation Anthems, which were composed to be played at the coronation ceremonies of kings and queens of England. The first half will open with the famous Arrival of the Queen of Sheba for strings and oboe duet. The crown jewel of the program is Mozart’s Coronation Mass, which closes out the concert.
Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by calling 518-692-7458 or emailing battenkilltickets@gmail.com.
The Battenkill Chorale, an un-auditioned chorus from six counties in New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont, was founded 25 years ago and is recognized as one of the premier amateur choruses in the North Country and Capitol Regions.
Youth 4-H shooting sports program set
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension Washington County is hosting two 4-H Shooting Sports programs for youth. This eight-to-10-week series covers archery, air guns, .22 caliber rifles, shotguns, muzzleloaders as well as conservation. The main emphasis is on safe handling of firearms. Hunter Safety Certification and the Bow Hunter Safety Certification are also included.
The two sites are:
- Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club for the northern site, which begins Feb. 5; and
- Salem Rifle & Pistol Club and the Owlkill Rod & Gun Club for the southern site, which begins Feb. 1.
Youth must be at least 12 years old to participate in this program. The fee is $30 per youth for 4-H members and $35 for non-members (this includes 4-H enrollment).
For more information or to register, contact the Washington County CCE office at 518-746-2560; 1-800-548-0881; or washington@cornell.edu.
University women to offer scholarship
For the 66th year, the Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women are offering a local memorial scholarship. AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy, and research.
Scholastic record, financial need and evident commitment to completing the college program are factors considered in the selection process. The branch has budgeted for two $1,000 scholarships to be awarded. Completed applications are due back by March 1. Residents of the area served by the AAUW branch are invited to apply.
An application package and qualifications are available by logging onto, adirondack.aauw-nys.org. Applicants may also phone 518-668-2985 for information.
Senior center offers Snowflake String ArtQUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will offer a Snowflake String Art project from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Queensbury Center, 742 Bay Road. Learn about patterns and techniques to create a display piece of art. The program costs $5 for members; $7 for not-yet members. For more information, go to www.seniorsonthego.org.
4-H offers Basic Air Rifle +One Course
Cornell Cooperative Extension has received a grant from the National Shooting Sports Foundation to host two +One firearms education courses. The +One program is designed to introduce new people to organized; safety focused shooting programs under the supervision of certified instructors.
To meet the obligations of the grant, 4-H will be hold programs 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and again from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb 15 at Dunham’s Bay Fish & Game Club. The program will cover basic firearm safety called M.A.T.T., which stands for: Muzzle control, Action open until ready to shoot, finger off the Trigger until ready to shoot, and be sure of your Target and what is beyond it. It will also cover eye dominance, sight alignments, and basic target shooting positions.
The program is open to youth ages 9-19 (who have not taken a 4-H Shooting Sports firearms class in the past) and they must be accompanied by an adult (21+) who also would like to know more about shooting. The adult must be a parent/guardian/caretaker for the youth in question or have a signed letter of consent from said parent. Programs like +One and 4-H hope to foster positive examples of safe behavior from both the youth and adult in the future. The program also hopes that this will create a lifelong activity that both can participate in together. All safety, air rifles, targets, and pellets are provided.
Youth must be enrolled in 4-H by date of the class. There is a $10 fee for enrollment in 4-H and enrollment lasts until Oct. 1. Participants then have access to any program in which they meet age restrictions. Adults will need to complete acknowledgement of risk forms for themselves and the youth they are accompanying. All youth/adult partnerships will receive a free firearms safety gift from Dunham’s Bay Fish & Game to participating.
Registration is required and can be done by emailing John Bowe at jfb32@cornell.edu or by calling 518-668-4881 or email Michele Baker mlb222@cornell.edu. The class is limited to 12 youth and 12 adult partners.
Library offers debt management dinner
CAMBRIDGE — Marion Watkins will be at the Cambridge Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday to share her expertise on debt management at 21 W. Main St. According to a recent survey completed by Fidelity Investments nearly 51% of Americans make a New Year’s Resolution to improve their finances each year. Bring your questions, and your appetite. This is a free, open to the public program, but space and food are limited. Reserve a meal by contacting the library at 518-677-2443.
Historical society to hold annual meeting
LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Holiday Inn of Lake George. The meeting will begin with a luncheon followed by a short business meeting in which the 2020 Budget and Plan of Work will be presented, and the slate of officers and new trustees will be brought to a vote. The guest speaker will be Saratoga Springs artist Anne Diggory, who will offer an original presentation, “Painting Warren County,” in which she will discuss the role of regional landscape in her work.
Tickets are $26; cash, check or credit card are accepted. Call the WCHS at 518-743-0734 or email at mail@wcnyhs.org to make a reservation by Wednesday.
Author to speak at Heritage Hunters
SCHUYLERVILLE — Heritage Hunters of Saratoga County will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Town of Saratoga Town Hall, corner of routes 4 and 29 in Schuylerville. Don Rittner, author and historian, will be the speaker.
Rittner is writing a book on the daily life of children at the Troy Orphan Asylum. The orphanage, a respite for desperate families, started in 1833 and functioned for well over a century. In 1942, it was renamed Vanderheyden and the focus evolved into supporting and educating young people who are faced with various life challenges. Public is welcome.
For information, call Ginny at 518-885-9309.
League of Women Voters to meet up
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Members and guests will be invited to review positions of the League of Women Voters US at the next League of Women Voters Saratoga County Meet Up from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of the Adirondack Trust Mabee Building, 31 Church St.
The League of Women Voters Saratoga County now has more than 200 members. Membership includes people living in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties as well as other counties nearby.
For more information, email Cherie Grey at Cjgrey1@juno.com.
Movie pizza party set at senior center
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will host a movie pizza party from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Queensbury Center, 742 Bay Road. There will be pizza, salad, soda, desserts, games and the movie, “Big” starring Tom Hanks. Pizza is being donated by Angelina’s Pizza on Bay Road. The event is free for members; $5 for not-yet members. For more information, go to www.seniorsonthego.org.
Adirondack Bluegrass League to eat, jamLAKE LUZERNE — The Adirondack Bluegrass League will meet for a jam and pot luck at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Lake Luzerne Town Complex, 539 Lake Ave. Bring something to share for pot luck. Bring instruments for jamming after the meeting. Everyone is welcome to bring friends. For more information, call 518-221-6231 or go to www.adirondackbluegrassleague.com.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.