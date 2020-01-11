Hometown: O’Rourke named VA medical center chief in Vermont

Youth must be enrolled in 4-H by date of the class. There is a $10 fee for enrollment in 4-H and enrollment lasts until Oct. 1. Participants then have access to any program in which they meet age restrictions. Adults will need to complete acknowledgement of risk forms for themselves and the youth they are accompanying. All youth/adult partnerships will receive a free firearms safety gift from Dunham’s Bay Fish & Game to participating.

Registration is required and can be done by emailing John Bowe at jfb32@cornell.edu or by calling 518-668-4881 or email Michele Baker mlb222@cornell.edu. The class is limited to 12 youth and 12 adult partners.

Library offers debt management dinner

CAMBRIDGE — Marion Watkins will be at the Cambridge Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday to share her expertise on debt management at 21 W. Main St. According to a recent survey completed by Fidelity Investments nearly 51% of Americans make a New Year’s Resolution to improve their finances each year. Bring your questions, and your appetite. This is a free, open to the public program, but space and food are limited. Reserve a meal by contacting the library at 518-677-2443.

Historical society to hold annual meeting