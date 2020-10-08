Hometown: Nursing home residents play bingo together

Nursing home residents play bingo

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Center residents can now socially distance themselves in one room to play bingo at the Sherman Avenue nursing home. This communal space idea does have restrictions, but now residents can shout out “bingo!” and smile with their friends. Bingo is now taking place three days a week with no more than 10 residents who need to be socially distant and wearing masks.

Each wing in the facility gets a bingo day, and the facility is doing food carts two times per week and a game cart one day per week. The team will also have a craft in the dining room on Fridays that will take each resident about 30 minutes to do, so the recreation team will rotate the residents throughout the day.

“This is definitely a big deal because the residents have been cooped up since March and April,” said Marijo Natale, recreation director. “There are a lot more smiles and laughs now since the socialization, while keeping socially distant, has really taken off.

Local Harvest Dinner served this weekend

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. will present the 13th annual Local Harvest Dinner Monday, hosted by Lizzie Keays Restaurant in the old Shirt Factory building on River Street.