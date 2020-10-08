Hometown: Nursing home residents play bingo together

Nursing home residents play bingo
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Center residents can now socially distance themselves in one room to play bingo at the Sherman Avenue nursing home. This communal space idea does have restrictions, but now residents can shout out “bingo!” and smile with their friends. Bingo is now taking place three days a week with no more than 10 residents who need to be socially distant and wearing masks.
Each wing in the facility gets a bingo day, and the facility is doing food carts two times per week and a game cart one day per week. The team will also have a craft in the dining room on Fridays that will take each resident about 30 minutes to do, so the recreation team will rotate the residents throughout the day.
“This is definitely a big deal because the residents have been cooped up since March and April,” said Marijo Natale, recreation director. “There are a lot more smiles and laughs now since the socialization, while keeping socially distant, has really taken off.
Local Harvest Dinner served this weekend
WARRENSBURG — Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. will present the 13th annual Local Harvest Dinner Monday, hosted by Lizzie Keays Restaurant in the old Shirt Factory building on River Street.
The dinner will showcase local farms, vineyards and wineries, breweries and distilleries. A four-course dinner served at your table will be paired with wine, beer and liquor. Dinners cost $45 per person (tax and gratuity included).
Dinners will feature locally sourced ingredients from: Adirondack Rabbit Ranch, Lake Luzerne; Bolton Landing Brewing Co., Bolton Landing; Crazy Creek LLC, Thurman; Glens Falls Distillery, Glens Falls; Grace Family Farm, Warrensburgh; Grazin Acres Farm, Salem; Highlander Brewery, Argyle; Hope Valley Farm, Northville; Jason ADK Grown, Bakers Mills; Ledge Rock Hill Winery & Vineyard, Corinth; Nettle Meadow Farm, Thurman; Saratoga Apple, Schuylerville; Springbrook Valley Farm Distillery, Queensbury; and Warwick Valley Winery, Warwick.
Reservations are required. Seating begins at 5 p.m. and is limited. For more information and to make reservations, call 518-504-4043.
Take a yoga class at Delegan Pond
WILTON — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will present “Yoga at Delegan Pond,” from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The class will be a flow-style yoga class that is great for every type of yogi. First time and more practiced students are all welcome.
Hosted by certified instructor Lauren Winkler, this program will be of moderate intensity, but breaks and variations are encouraged. Bring a mat (or towel) and water.
Registration is required. Face masks are expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program. Participants should park in parking lot No. 1 located on Scout Road. This parking lot is directly across from Delegan Pond where the program will be taking place.
For more information or to register, contact the park office at 518-450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org. For up-to-date trail conditions or program information, visit www.wiltonpreserve.org.
Soup-to-Go and Bake Sale planned
ROCK CITY FALLS — The Simpson United Methodist Church, 1089 Rock City Road, is hosting a Soup-to-Go and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Choose between a variety of soups and sizes: $4 for a single-serve container; $6 for a medium-size container; $10 for a family-size container. Then choose desserts from the bake sale with delicious homemade goodies. Bagged lunches to go will also be available for $5. Call 518-885-4794 with questions. The brown bread sale is coming up in November.
Museum to celebrate indigenous people
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum will offer a “Celebrate Indigenous People of NY” program at 11 a.m. Monday at 89 Warren St. Guests will learn about the indigenous people of New York, their history and culture. The program is $8 per child; $3 per adult. Members get $2 off. This workshop is limited to 10 children, so parents can reserve their spot by calling the museum at 518-793-2773 or emailing director@worldchildrensmuseum.org.
Roast pork dinner to benefit local family
HADLEY — Hadley VFW Post 5836 will host a pork roast benefit dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) Oct. 16 at the Hadley VFW Post 5836, Rockwell Street, in honor of the LaFountain family who lost everything due to a fire.
Takeout only. Meals are $10 donation. Masks and social distancing required.
Taste NY Producer Showcase seeks buyers
Registration is now open to buyers and other attendees for the first-ever Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27, featuring 60 New York food and beverage companies. Retailers, restaurants, grocers, specialty markets, schools, institutions and distributors are encouraged to register online by Oct. 20 at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny. There is a $5 fee for buyers to participate.
To complement the producer showcase and help its vendors be prepared, organizers are also offering a training webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday to help vendors of the virtual food show, as well as any other company, learn how to pitch their product in a virtual business-to-business environment. Topics included in this one-hour online session will include using virtual platforms, telling your company’s story, and how to make you and your products look good on the computer screen. Registration is free, but required at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.
The Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase will utilize Webex, an interactive videoconferencing platform that will enable vendors to present their product and tell the story of their company in a virtual format. Buyers and vendors will have the ability to communicate via a chat feature immediately following each presentation to discuss pricing or offer additional information.
In addition to the virtual presentations, both buyers and vendors will receive an electronic directory of all participants before the event, so that they can be prepared and follow along easily during this fast-paced virtual food show.
There are 60 New York food and beverage companies registered to share their products virtually on Oct. 27, ranging from farm products to processed foods to alcoholic beverages and everything in between from all corners of the state.
For more information about the Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, call the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.
Tax preparers needed for season
The Tri-County United Way VITA Coalition in Washington, Warren and northern Saratoga counties is seeking volunteers for the 2020 tax filing season. No experience is required; all volunteers will receive free instruction along with training and certification materials necessary to prepare basic tax returns. VITA volunteers are trained to assist moderate- to low-income individuals and families to electronically file their personal tax returns.
Training sessions begin in November and include the use of electronic filing software supplied by the IRS. There are tax sites throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, and volunteer hours are flexible day and/or evening hours in your local community.
For more information about the VITA program, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291 and ask for Amy Sabattis. Also sign up through the Tri-County United Way at 518-793-3136 ask for JoAnna Sheridan.
To volunteer in Washington County, contact Joan Prouty at 518-746-2560. To volunteer at Moreau Community Center contact Donna at 518-792-6007. Register through the United Way Volunteer Connection site at https://volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org/ to become a VITA preparer, greeter or scheduler.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
