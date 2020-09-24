Hometown: Nursing home residents make autumn wreaths

The church is in need of canopies/tents. To lend a canopy/tent, contact Carole Glidden at 518-796-2114. Regarding donations or volunteering, contact Pat Miner at 518-793-9243 or Glidden. Proceeds will benefit the community through the church programs. Rain date is Oct. 9 and 10.

Social justice groupo plans movie night

SALEM — Salem for Social Justice will host a movie night at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 2 showing the film “Harriet” at the Historic Courthouse lawn. The rain date will be Oct. 4. This event is free. Space is limited to 50 tickets, which will be available at 6:15 p.m.

Dress warm, and bring lawn chairs or blankets. Participants are expected to follow mask and social distancing guidelines until they have located their spot on the grass. The film “Harriet” focuses on the life story of Harriet Tubman and her work with the Underground Railroad.

Salem for Social Justice will also hold an Abolitionist Underground Railroad Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 led by local historian Clifford Oliver. The event is free. The walk will begin at the Greenwich Public Library and continue for 4 miles of leisurely walking. Participants will view the exteriors of the homes of 12 families who started the Underground Railroad in Greenwich.