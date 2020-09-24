Hometown: Nursing home residents make autumn wreaths

Nursing home residents make autumn wreaths
ARGYLE — Nearly 20 residents, including Carol Winslow, 68, showed off their creative abilities by making autumn wreaths Sept. 16 at the Washington Center.
“With our residents making these fall wreaths, it almost signaled a new beginning for all,” said Recreation Director Paryese Becker. “We’ve been lucky here at Washington Center with keeping the virus away from our residents and away from our doors, but it’s everyone out there we feel for.”
Residents will continue to make the wreaths and then hang them from their doors for all to see.
Democrats to host virtual town halls
Washington County Democratic Committee will host Kimberly Davis, candidate for state Senate District 45, and Claudia Braymer, candidate for state Assembly District 114, as the featured guests at the Washington County Virtual Town Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Another Virtual Town Hall will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12, featuring Patrick Nelson, candidate for state Senate District 43, and Brittany Vogel, candidate for state Assembly District 107.
The events provide an opportunity to interact with the candidates. Contact argyledems@gmail.com to get the link for the Zoom meeting.
Quakers to hold garage sale and bottle drive
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Friends Meeting will hold a garage sale and bottle drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3, with a rain date of Oct. 4, at 27 Saratoga Ave.
Donations will be accepted of gently used household goods and furniture. No clothing donations except Harley-Davidson apparel. Please call Anni with donations at 518-798-1601. Masks required.
Apple pie social event in Wilton
WILTON — The Wilton Heritage Society will hold its annual Apple Pie Social from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 11, rain or shine, at 5 Parkhurst Road. This will be a curbside pickup event. All servers will be masked and gloved.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all pies will be baked by Smith's Orchards of Charlton this year. Suggested donation is $5 per slice, includes cheddar cheese. Exact change is preferred.
Whole pies will be sold after 3 p.m., if available.
Church to hold annual garage sale
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — St. Andrew Lutheran Church will hold its annual garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 at 600 Gansevoort Road. This year’s sale will be held outdoors. Guidelines for social distancing and masks will be followed.
The church is in need of canopies/tents. To lend a canopy/tent, contact Carole Glidden at 518-796-2114. Regarding donations or volunteering, contact Pat Miner at 518-793-9243 or Glidden. Proceeds will benefit the community through the church programs. Rain date is Oct. 9 and 10.
Social justice groupo plans movie night
SALEM — Salem for Social Justice will host a movie night at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 2 showing the film “Harriet” at the Historic Courthouse lawn. The rain date will be Oct. 4. This event is free. Space is limited to 50 tickets, which will be available at 6:15 p.m.
Dress warm, and bring lawn chairs or blankets. Participants are expected to follow mask and social distancing guidelines until they have located their spot on the grass. The film “Harriet” focuses on the life story of Harriet Tubman and her work with the Underground Railroad.
Salem for Social Justice will also hold an Abolitionist Underground Railroad Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 led by local historian Clifford Oliver. The event is free. The walk will begin at the Greenwich Public Library and continue for 4 miles of leisurely walking. Participants will view the exteriors of the homes of 12 families who started the Underground Railroad in Greenwich.
Salem for Social Justice is a group of community members dedicated to celebrating diversity, educating the public, encouraging equality, kindness and empathy and starting open-minded dialogues. The group consists of five subgroups that each focus on working with a different part of our society, including the school and local law enforcement. The political advocacy subgroup has been present at the Route 22 Farmers Market hosting a voter information table. You can find more information about Salem for Social justice on Facebook.
Garden club to hold perennial plant sale
QUEENSBURY — Lake George Community Garden Club will hold a fall perennial plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 at 5 Parkview Ave. Come early for the best selection.
Select from a wide variety of high-quality perennial plants carefully dug, potted, and ready to plant from Garden Club members’ zone 4 and 5 gardens. Garden club members are always available at the sales to share planting instructions and gardening tips. All perennials are reasonably priced.
The event will follow state COVID-19 guidelines. Be safe, wear a mask and social distance whenever possible.
Proceeds from the sale are used to fund civic beautification and community service projects, donations to local charities and camperships for youths to attend the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s Camp Colby near Saranac Lake.
For more information about the Lake George Community Garden Club, visit www.lakegeorgecommunitygardenclub.org/ or contact Charlanne McDonough at 518-796-1777.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
