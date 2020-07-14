Hometown: Nursing home resident turns 89

Nursing home resident turns 89
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Center resident Kathleen Reynolds celebrated her 89th birthday at the nursing home July 1. Reynolds, originally from Queens, celebrated distantly with her family members, including her son Steve Reynolds, daughter Karen Bauer, Karen’s husband Bryan Bauer, brother-in-law Andy Bauer and granddaughters Jessica Bauer and Chelsea Bauer.
“Kathleen is such a loving, great woman,” said Marijo Natale, recreation director at Glens Falls Center. “Her family is so warm and full of life, they would come from anywhere to be with Kathleen on her special day.”
Faigrounds hosting truck corrals
EASTON — The Washington County Fair will host a Fantastic Food Truck Corral from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays at the fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds will be welcoming food vendors from around the area for an evening of fair food to enjoy at socially distanced picnic tables. Bring a lawn chair or blanket or take food to go. Masks, hand-washing and social distancing are required to visit the food truck event. Hand-washing stations with water and soap and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the corral.
This Friday will feature musical guest Swamp Foot. Saturday will feature antique and classic cars, trucks and tractors.
Adopt A Soldier efforts highlighted
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum's exhibit honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II will also highlight today's efforts of Operation Adopt A Soldier, an all-volunteer group that provides free comfort kits for U.S. military personnel serving in areas of conflict.
“Let's All Fight,” an exhibit of 54 World War II-era posters donated to the museum by collector Linc Cathers before his death a few years ago, opens on July 14 and runs through Sept. 20 at the 348 Glen St. location. The full-color posters carry themes ranging from encouraging Americans at home to invest in war bonds to taking actions stateside that save the country's resources for the war effort.
It marks the reopening of the museum after it closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Likewise, OAAS ceased most operations in mid-March and resumed when allowed under New York state's Phase 3 reopening mandates. The nonprofit uses monetary and product donations to assemble and ship the kits.
OAAS is providing brochures near the museum entrance that explain the group's mission. Visitors to the museum exhibit are encouraged to bring material donations to or make monetary donations at the OAAS display. Acceptable items include non-perishable food, snacks, gum, candy, energy bars/drinks, cookies, toiletries, CDs, DVDs, puzzle books and stationery. A detailed list is available by visiting www.operationadoptasoldier.org.
Monetary donations are used to defray the cost of shipping and to purchase items when donated supplies dwindle. Each kit carries a $12 shipping fee.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, beginning July 14. The suggested museum donation is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and students. Children under 12 get in free. Visit www.chapmanmuseum.org for exhibit details and reservations, as well as required safety procedures in effect during the pandemic.
Fire Department to host blood drive
HARTFORD — The Hartford Fire Department and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the community room at routes 149 and 40. Go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
The Red Cross will be taking extra precautions by testing everyone's blood for antibodies, taking temperatures, disinfecting and setting up tables to promote social distancing. Masks will be required. Some will be provided if needed.
Historical Society to reopen Aug. 4
QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society, at 50 Gurney Lane, will reopen to the public Aug. 4 with reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Following all state Phase 4 COVID-19 safety guidelines, the society will welcome back members and visitors to its full-service history center, including museum, resource library, research and genealogy, book and gift shop, archives and collections, community history and student internship program.
Chartered in 1997 by the New York State Education Department, the organization’s headquarters offers an innovative permanent display, “Warren County 360: Celebrating Place and People,” that depicts the influence of natural resources and geography on the evolution of culture and heritage of the region. Rotating exhibits, such as the current display “Suffragists of Warren and Washington Counties: 1883 – 1917,” are also featured. For more information, call 518 -743- 0734, or visit the website www.wcnyhs.org.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!