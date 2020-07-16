Hometown: Nursing home resident enjoys Latin Fiesta after COVID-19

TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will sponsor a drive-thru food pantry from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School for all families in need.

This no-contact, no-cost, food distribution event will provide residents with fresh produce, dairy and frozen meats, along with non-perishable items. The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and have their trunks open. Volunteers will load the food directly into the trunk or the back of a truck.

Corinth garage sale weekend canceled

CORINTH — The townwide Corinth garage sale, which usually takes place the second weekend in August, sponsored by the Corinth Merchants Association, has been canceled due to CDC guidelines due to COVID-19.

The CMA’s mission is to encourage business-minded people to serve their community with efficiency and promote high ethical standards in industry, professions, public works and private endeavors. The goal is to provide support, encouragement and consultation to new and established businesses in Corinth, and the downtown Community Message Board between Rocco’s and Corinth Wine and Liquors is open for use to their members as well as community nonprofit organizations.