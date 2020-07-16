Hometown: Nursing home resident enjoys Latin Fiesta after COVID-19

Nursing home resident enjoys Latin Fiesta
GRANVILLE — Slate Valley Center resident Ruth Petrossi, 97, participated in the Latin Fiesta celebration at the nursing home July 1. The activities team dressed up in sombreros and went room to room with chips, salsa and a variety of sodas.
Petrossi, originally from Kensington, Connecticut, contracted coronavirus earlier this year, battled it while in Connecticut and, after the all-clear by her doctors, moved to Slate Valley Center in order to be closer to her family.
Crandall library will sell books in the park
GLENS FALLS — The Friends of the Crandall Public Library will hold a “Books on Carts in the Park” book sale in front of the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays July 17, July 31, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. The sale will include books, CDs and DVDs for $1 each. Masks and social distancing are required. The event will be canceled if it rains.
Church cancels all summer services
Trustees of Cleverdale's Lakeside Chapel have canceled all summer 2020 services. There had been hope that an August opening might be possible, but trustees concluded that any summer services would not be consistent with health, safety and related considerations.
Drive-thru food pantry scheduled in Ti
TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will sponsor a drive-thru food pantry from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School for all families in need.
This no-contact, no-cost, food distribution event will provide residents with fresh produce, dairy and frozen meats, along with non-perishable items. The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and have their trunks open. Volunteers will load the food directly into the trunk or the back of a truck.
Corinth garage sale weekend canceled
CORINTH — The townwide Corinth garage sale, which usually takes place the second weekend in August, sponsored by the Corinth Merchants Association, has been canceled due to CDC guidelines due to COVID-19.
The CMA’s mission is to encourage business-minded people to serve their community with efficiency and promote high ethical standards in industry, professions, public works and private endeavors. The goal is to provide support, encouragement and consultation to new and established businesses in Corinth, and the downtown Community Message Board between Rocco’s and Corinth Wine and Liquors is open for use to their members as well as community nonprofit organizations.
CMA is temporarily holding meetings every other month, and the next meeting is at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Corinth Firehouse on Saratoga Avenue. The dues are $50 per year to help defray expenses for these projects. Send a check (payable to Corinth Merchants Association) to P.O. Box 121, Corinth, N.Y. 12822 to be included in radio advertising. Call 518-654-8425 for more information or go to the website www.corinthmerchants.com
Youth fair, talent show to go virtual
The Warren County Youth Fair and Talent Show will go virtual Aug. 8. The Warren County Fair Committee, with input from the Warren County Extension Services Committee, voted to move to a virtual format for the safety of the exhibitors, staff, youth and volunteers involved in the operation. All those involved hope that the Youth Fair will return in 2021 and feature a homesteading theme.
Some of the most popular contests during the fair are pie eating, hula hoop and bubble gum events, and youths are encouraged to compete at home this year with prizes to the top winners. For those who are interested in viewing these events, go to the fair website at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 for a list of links and expected times. For internet safety reasons, all participants will be asked to register with name and email.
“Fair Care” packages will be handed out Aug. 7 to those who want to participate and have pre-registered. The package will include the materials needed for bubble-gum-blowing and pie-eating contests. Participants must provide their own hula hoop for this popular contest.
Judging of project exhibits by youths will still be conducted in a safe physical distancing format and will not be open to the public this year. Judging will be conducted in an open side pavilion to assure proper ventilation, as suggested by Cornell University and the state. A video recording link will be released on the CCE website at 11 a.m. Aug. 8.
The 2020 Warren County Youth Fair Talent Show will be still be conducted using recorded performances by the artists. The recording must have been performed in 2020 and must be submitted along with a release for public viewing by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4 by email to warren@cornell.edu.
All entry forms and the fair book will be posted to the CCE Warren website at warren.cce.cornell.edu or the Warren County 4-H blog at warrencounty4-h.blogspot.com. For more information about Warren County Virtual Youth Fair and Talent Show programs or any program that 4-H has to offer, email warren@cornell.edu or call 518-668-4881.
Big Red Veggie Shed produce stand to open
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will hold a grand opening of its Big Red Veggie Shed produce stand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday by the front door of the CCE Warren office, 377 Schroon River Road.
For the past five years, CCE Warren has grown and donated produce to local food banks. This year, in addition to growing and donating produce to local food banks, CCE Warren has decided to add a not-for-profit produce stand to help address potential food shortfalls for local families.
The prices of the produce will be based on an equity scale. Those who can afford to are asked to pay the suggested price. Those who may need some assistance can pay what they can afford. Those who truly need fresh food can help themselves.
For those who want to support others, drop a donation in the box and a laminated, sanitized card in with it. For sanitation reasons, the donation box will be emptied or removed daily and all produce stored inside the CCE Warren office building. Donations will be allocated for the purchase of seeds, potting soil, seed starter trays and other materials for the garden. Available produce will include lettuce, peas, beans, summer squash, radishes, herbs, garlic, tomatoes, and eventually potatoes and winter squash.
The shed will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday and Friday for the remainder of the growing season. Produce will be pre-sorted, washed and bagged. For everyone’s safety, only handle the bagged produce and do not mix bags.
To learn more about this program, contact John Bowe, Annie Mills, Roxanne Westcott or Marybeth Mitcham at 518-668-4881.
