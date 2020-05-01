Hometown: Nursing home offers field-trip shuttle rides

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Nursing home offers field-trip shuttle rides

ARGYLE — The Washington Center is taking nursing home roommates out for scenic drives now that the weather is starting to get warmer. The roommates, observing the 6 feet apart social distancing policy while on the shuttle, have been enjoying themselves while getting some fresh air.

The Washington Center shuttle goes through the scenic back roads of Argyle, Greenwich and Summit Lake, and the rides take about half-hour. Washington Center tours the local area, trees and bushes blooming and sees local Washington County farmers preparing the fields.

“The residents are so happy to get out for a bit, and we take roommates out, which are two residents at a time,” said Paryese Becker, recreation director. “Every person counts, Earth Day is an extra special day to remind us that we still have some normalcy and that Mother Nature isn’t on lockdown, she is out doing her thing in the spring.”

Susan B. Anthony events postponed

The Washington County Historical Society has postponed the May 31 bus tour “Through Susan’s Eyes,” celebrating the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, due to the coronavirus pandemic.