Hometown: Nursing home offers field-trip shuttle rides

Nursing home offers field-trip shuttle rides
ARGYLE — The Washington Center is taking nursing home roommates out for scenic drives now that the weather is starting to get warmer. The roommates, observing the 6 feet apart social distancing policy while on the shuttle, have been enjoying themselves while getting some fresh air.
The Washington Center shuttle goes through the scenic back roads of Argyle, Greenwich and Summit Lake, and the rides take about half-hour. Washington Center tours the local area, trees and bushes blooming and sees local Washington County farmers preparing the fields.
“The residents are so happy to get out for a bit, and we take roommates out, which are two residents at a time,” said Paryese Becker, recreation director. “Every person counts, Earth Day is an extra special day to remind us that we still have some normalcy and that Mother Nature isn’t on lockdown, she is out doing her thing in the spring.”
Susan B. Anthony events postponed
The Washington County Historical Society has postponed the May 31 bus tour “Through Susan’s Eyes,” celebrating the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The society hopes to hold the event later this year. Dates will be posted at www.wchs-ny.org">www.wchs-ny.org when more information is available. As soon as more information is available, updates will be posted to www.wchs-ny.org or on its Facebook page.
Reservations already made will be held. Ticket prices can be refunded if the new dates don’t work out.
To make a reservation, contact WCHS at 518-747-91080. There are 20 seats left.
Blood drive planned in soldier’s memory
GLENS FALLS — There will be a blood drive in memory of Army National Guard Pfc. Nathan Brown from noon to 7 p.m. May 15 at the Cool Insuring Arena. Brown of South Glens Falls was killed in action on April 11, 2004 in Samarra, Iraq.
TMSP receives grant through Stewart’s
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership recently received a grant for $1,500 from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.
The funds will be used by TMSP to organize another event to benefit the Ticonderoga Food Pantry. In prior years, several groups of high school students were given the same dollar amount to shop for as much food as possible.
Ticonderoga High School students and teachers also do the Stuff-A-Bus for the Food Pantry in December.
TMSP also hosts the annual Streetfest in July and Halloween Fest in October. Streetfest includes a full face painter and a caricature artist. In addition to downtown trick-or-treating in costume, Halloween Fest also includes a Pumpkin Walk along LaChute Trail, horse drawn wagon rides and a haunted hallway at the community college.
TMSP is an all-volunteer organization that works to improve the community and to revitalize downtown Ticonderoga. TMSP seeks to create meaningful, long-term change in Ticonderoga’s traditional business district and to promote economic revitalization.
Stewart’s matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program raised $1.79 million raised for local children’s organizations in 2019. Stewart’s Holiday Match has donated more than $30 million to local area nonprofits since the program began in 1986, all for the benefit of local area children.
Saratoga Arts unveils new online exhibit
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will feature a new exhibit called “Make Yourself at Home,” part of the new online programming at Saratoga-arts.org.
“Make Yourself at Home” features artwork by local artists Lisa David, Lisa Benanto and Karen Gerstenberger and will be viewable online at saratoga-arts.org from Saturday through June 13. This is the second of three small group shows in the 2020 Exhibition season featuring artwork created by artists selected through the annual Call for Artists.
For any questions regarding exhibitions programs at Saratoga Arts, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
