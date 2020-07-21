Hometown: Nursing home celebrates World Chocolate Day

Nursing home celebrates World Chocolate Day
QUEENSBURY — The Warren Center on Gurney Lane in Queensbury celebrated World Chocolate Day on July 8 with special chocolates such as chocolate-covered strawberries, blueberries, marshmallows and pretzels. There was also a chocolate fountain.
“Everyone took part, and with the outside air being warm, we were still able to keep the chocolates from melting,” said Holly Desnoyers, recreation director at Warren Center. “It’s so great seeing the residents enjoy the chocolates. Who can say no?”
Zonta Club awards grants to nonprofits
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls, through its foundation, has recently awarded grants to several local nonprofits.
The club selects the recipients through a Service Grant Application, available on its website. Priority in selection is given to projects that support the mission of Zonta, to improve the legal, political and economic status of women through service and advocacy.
Funding for these awards is raised through the club and foundation fundraisers. These include a golf tournament, a craft fair at the Adirondack Balloon Festival, and craft fair downtown, all of which have been canceled due to COVID-19. Additional funding is realized through corporate and individual donations.
The following projects have received funding: Catholic Charities Domestic Violence Program ($3,000), Uniquely You Boutique at Glens Falls Hospital ($1,500), Cardiac Care Rehabilitation Center at Glens Falls Hospital ($1,000), Glens Falls Family Services ($1,200), Homefront Development-Emergency Home Repair Program ($1,000), Warren Washington C.A.R.E. Center ($500), Wiawaka Center for Women ($500), Guardian House ($500), and Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY ($500).
In order to ensure the future of this grant program, and the other efforts of the club and foundation, interested parties are asked to visit the club website at www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org where several opportunities for support are listed.
Blueberry festival at Warrensburg riverfront
WARRENSBURG — The first annual Blueberry Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in the heart of the Warrensburgh Mills Historic District, on River Street in the park across from Curtis Lumber.
Local vendors will sell local berries, preserves, baked goods, cheeses and distilled beverages enhanced with blueberries.
Participating Warren County farms and local businesses include Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Caldwell Country Farm, Chipmunk Acres, Coffee with a Cause, Crazy Creek LLC, Dawn's Delights, Glens Falls Distillery, Jason's ADK Produce, Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm and more.
Warren County master gardeners and local blueberry experts will provide information on how to grow your own blueberries. Recipes and samplings will be available as well as blueberry pancakes. Children can participate in a seasonal craft. Donations are welcome.
Participants are asked to wear a mask, sanitize hands and observe social distance. For more information, call 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.
Crandall library will sell books in the park
GLENS FALLS — The Friends of the Crandall Public Library will hold a "Books on Carts in the Park" book sale in front of the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, July 31, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. The sale will include books, CDs and DVDs for $1 each. Masks and social distancing are required. The event will be canceled if it rains.
Hartford plans townwide garage sale
HARTFORD — Hartford’s Townwide Garage Sale will start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8-9 at more than 50 sale locations. Free maps are available at As Time Goes By, 23 Hartford Main St.; Stewart’s Shop, 8062 state Route 40; Johnson’s Cabin Grill, 7925 state Route 40; and Hartford town clerk’s Office, 165 Hartford Main St. More information can be found at www.hartfordny.com. Exercise COVID-19 precautions when hosting or attending sales.
Conservancy moves celebration online
BOLTON LANDING — The Lake George Land Conservancy will hold its 21st annual Land and Water Conservation Celebration online this year from July 31 to Aug. 2. It will include the premiere of the organization’s new 5-minute video to raise awareness of its mission.
The celebration has historically been the LGLC’s largest fundraiser, typically generating more than $200,000 for land conservation and water quality protection projects throughout the Lake George basin. This year’s event will feature three campaign areas while also promoting the organization’s overall mission and the people who make its accomplishments possible.
The LGLC will be seeking donations in support of projects in the Bolton Hub, Huletts Landing area, and stewardship and education initiatives. Each campaign will have its own short video that describes the projects and their importance.
LGLC staff will also hold live video updates twice each day, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., to welcome and thank those who are participating, and to make announcements throughout the weekend.
Anyone interested in the event can go to lglc.org/celebration2020 starting at 9 a.m. July 31 to watch the new LGLC video, learn about and support current projects, and tune in for the live broadcasts. The LGLC is also providing text updates on the celebration’s progress throughout the weekend for those who sign up. The texting sign-up form, as well as information about the event prior to July 31, is available at lglc.org/celebration.
All funds raised during the celebration weekend will go toward land conservation efforts in order to protect the land that protects the lake.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
