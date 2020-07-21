Hometown: Nursing home celebrates World Chocolate Day

Conservancy moves celebration online

BOLTON LANDING — The Lake George Land Conservancy will hold its 21st annual Land and Water Conservation Celebration online this year from July 31 to Aug. 2. It will include the premiere of the organization’s new 5-minute video to raise awareness of its mission.

The celebration has historically been the LGLC’s largest fundraiser, typically generating more than $200,000 for land conservation and water quality protection projects throughout the Lake George basin. This year’s event will feature three campaign areas while also promoting the organization’s overall mission and the people who make its accomplishments possible.

The LGLC will be seeking donations in support of projects in the Bolton Hub, Huletts Landing area, and stewardship and education initiatives. Each campaign will have its own short video that describes the projects and their importance.

LGLC staff will also hold live video updates twice each day, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., to welcome and thank those who are participating, and to make announcements throughout the weekend.