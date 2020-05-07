Hometown: Nurses lauded at Washington Center

Zonta donates to Glens Falls Hospital
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls spearheaded a donation of gift cards to show appreciation for the work done by staff at Glens Falls Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The total donated was $2,635. Zonta members purchased cards for food and other necessities and also made monetary donations. As a friend of Zonta, Jack’s American Bistro donated generous gift cards to the restaurant, good now for takeout, or later when they are fully open.
Granville Rotary Club to hold blood drive
GRANVILLE — The Granville Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. May 18 at the Granville American Legion as a way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a serious blood shortage in the area and many patients fighting the coronavirus in hospitals and ICU may need blood transfusions.
Sign in with the Red Cross at https://www.redcrossblood.org/or call 518-642-1289 to reserve a time. Rotary President Roger Forando is available at the number to answer questions. Temperatures will be taken and must be under 99.5 degrees. Hand sanitizer will be used, and every bed will be sanitized. Staff will change gloves between each donor. All donors will receive a “We’re All in This Together” T-shirt.
Saratoga Arts unveils new online exhibit
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts will feature a new exhibit called “Make Yourself at Home,” part of the new online programming at Saratoga-arts.org.
“Make Yourself at Home” features artwork by local artists Lisa David, Lisa Benanto and Karen Gerstenberger and will be viewable online at saratoga-arts.org from Saturday through June 13. This is the second of three small group shows in the 2020 Exhibition season featuring artwork created by artists selected through the annual Call for Artists.
For any questions regarding exhibitions programs at Saratoga Arts, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org
LG Music Festival hosts online concerts
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present “Quarantine Concert Series” at 7 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through May. The free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it still scheduled to take place Aug. 9-21. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume, according to a news release.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.
New virtual exhibit available on Saturday
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project has a new exhibit in its virtual Courthouse Gallery with Lee Malerich and Michael Van Winkle from Saturday until June 12. Tune in at 4 p.m. Saturday for a live artist talk with the artists.
The exhibition will be installed in the gallery, but while public health mandates related to COVID-19 are in place, the gallery will remain closed.
The 30-minute talk takes place online through the ZOOM platform and will be followed by a Q & A through the ZOOM Chat function.
Prior to the talk, participants will need to download the free ZOOM app at http://zoom.us/ on the device they plan to use (phone, tablet or desktop). Once the app is installed, join the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85179383775.
