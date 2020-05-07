Hometown: Nurses lauded at Washington Center

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.

New virtual exhibit available on Saturday

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project has a new exhibit in its virtual Courthouse Gallery with Lee Malerich and Michael Van Winkle from Saturday until June 12. Tune in at 4 p.m. Saturday for a live artist talk with the artists.

The exhibition will be installed in the gallery, but while public health mandates related to COVID-19 are in place, the gallery will remain closed.

The 30-minute talk takes place online through the ZOOM platform and will be followed by a Q & A through the ZOOM Chat function.

Prior to the talk, participants will need to download the free ZOOM app at http://zoom.us/ on the device they plan to use (phone, tablet or desktop). Once the app is installed, join the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85179383775.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0