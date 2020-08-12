Hometown: Nipper Knolls to host fundraiser

New York state law requires all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies. If an unvaccinated pet or one that’s overdue on its vaccination comes in contact with a rabid or suspected rabid animal, the pet must be destroyed or strictly quarantined for six months. All dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and re-vaccinated one year later, then every three years thereafter. Ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and revaccinated yearly thereafter.

The clinic will be a “drive-thru” clinic. Pet owners will be in their vehicle the entire time, except to get their pet out of the vehicle for rabies vaccination. At the point of vaccination, the vet-tech will meet the owner outside their vehicle to bring carrier/leashed pet to the vet the rabies vaccination.

Other changes for the clinic include: pet owners must wear a mask at all times; pet owners should not arrive more than 5 minutes before their scheduled appointment time; pet owners must stay in their vehicles until instructed otherwise; all pets must be on a leash or in carrier; and pet owners must provide proof of previous vaccination to Public Health before Sept. 10 to receive a three-year rabies certificate, otherwise a one-year rabies certificate will be issued.

Pet owners can start calling Washington County Public Health on Aug. 27 at 518-746-2400 for appointments and weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to schedule their appointments after that. Registration for the clinic will end at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 or sooner if the appointment slots become filled. The office will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0