Hometown: Nipper Knolls to host fundraiser

Nipper Knolls to host fundraiser
HEBRON — Nipper Knolls Equine Center Inc. will host an “Outdoor Paint, Snack, and Sip” fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 under the tent at R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewery, Route 30.
Guests can expect a fun afternoon of painting, sipping and snacking while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. The art supplies will be sanitized and guests are asked to wear a face covering.
Maureen Temple, a retired Hudson Falls High School teacher, will lead guests with step-by-step instruction in painting a picture of a vibrant gingko leaf. The cost is $30 per person and includes the canvas, painting supplies, instruction and light appetizers. There will be a cash bar available, as well as door prizes and a 50/50.
Space is limited to 30 guests, and pre-registration is required. For questions or registration Roxanne at 518-642-9453 or roxanne_peck@yahoo.com.
This fundraiser will benefit Nipper Knolls Equine Center, with 100% of the proceeds directed to the therapeutic (adaptive) riding program and the Alfred Z. Solomon Veterans Program. To learn more about Nipper Knolls Equine Center Inc., go to www.facebook.com/nipperknolls or www.nipperknolls.com.
Grant awarded to Backpack Program
TICONDEROGA — Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield recently awarded a Community Health Award grant for $1,500 to the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program. Excellus has been serving the residents of upstate New York for over 60 years. Through a competitive application process, their Community Health Awards support programs have clear goals to improve the health of a specific population.
This grant will be used to purchase food for the backpack program and thereby help local area children to eat healthy. The Backpack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable and easily prepared foods. The program runs throughout the year and provides food on 34 weekends during the school year. The backpack program purchases its food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY which plans the menus for the weekends, orders the food and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.
One hundred percent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks for deserving local area children. Donations to this cause are tax-deductible. For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
Crandall library to host book sale
GLENS FALLS — The Friends of the Crandall Public Library will hold a “Books on Carts in the Park” book sale in front of the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The sale will include romance and hot-to books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. Masks and social-distancing are required. The event will be canceled if it rains. The final book sale will be Aug. 28.
Women’s Equality Day luncheon set
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women will be sponsoring a Women’s Equality Day event at the Wiawaka Holiday House “Tent” in Lake George from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26. There will be a luncheon (soup/salad and 1/2 sandwich) on the porch or lawn.
The program will be held in the tent where the speaker, Patricia Nugent, will speak about four suffragettes. The event is limited to 45 people.
For reservations, send a check only payable to AAUW/ ADK. branch for $30 a person to Mary Enhorning, 7 Oakwood Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804 by Aug. 15. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. The event is open to the public.
Library trustees to hold board meeting
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host a meeting of the Board of Trustees at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/94568020306 or dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York). The Meeting ID is: 945 6802 0306.
Rabies clinic to be held in Fort Ann
FORT ANN — Washington County Public Health will hold a rabies clinic by appointment only on Sept. 12 at the Fort Ann highway garage, state Route 149.
New York state law requires all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies. If an unvaccinated pet or one that’s overdue on its vaccination comes in contact with a rabid or suspected rabid animal, the pet must be destroyed or strictly quarantined for six months. All dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and re-vaccinated one year later, then every three years thereafter. Ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and revaccinated yearly thereafter.
The clinic will be a “drive-thru” clinic. Pet owners will be in their vehicle the entire time, except to get their pet out of the vehicle for rabies vaccination. At the point of vaccination, the vet-tech will meet the owner outside their vehicle to bring carrier/leashed pet to the vet the rabies vaccination.
Other changes for the clinic include: pet owners must wear a mask at all times; pet owners should not arrive more than 5 minutes before their scheduled appointment time; pet owners must stay in their vehicles until instructed otherwise; all pets must be on a leash or in carrier; and pet owners must provide proof of previous vaccination to Public Health before Sept. 10 to receive a three-year rabies certificate, otherwise a one-year rabies certificate will be issued.
Pet owners can start calling Washington County Public Health on Aug. 27 at 518-746-2400 for appointments and weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to schedule their appointments after that. Registration for the clinic will end at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 or sooner if the appointment slots become filled. The office will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 7.
