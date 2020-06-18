Hometown: New York announces free fishing weekend

New York announces free fishing weekend
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the second free fishing weekend of the year.
The free fishing days will be June 27–28. During these designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license.
Participants are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.
“This free fishing weekend could not have come at a better time,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Amid the uncertainty of these challenging times, being home together has allowed many families to get outdoors and experience new activities. Free fishing days provide the perfect opportunity for all New Yorkers — from Brooklyn to Buffalo and from Montauk to Mt. Marcy — to try fishing for the first time and encourage those who have fished before to dust off their fishing rods and get outside.”
DEC encourages all anglers, new and experienced, to recreate locally and seek out fishing opportunities close to home during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
Additional Free Fishing Days in 2020/2021 include: National Hunting and Fishing Day (Sept. 26); Veterans Day (Nov. 11); and President’s Day Weekend (Feb. 13-14).
Hudson Crossing Park receives relief funding
SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park has received $3,000 from Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family for COVID-19 relief. This contribution is part of Stewart’s Shops overall commitment to give back to the communities that support them. Stewart’s Shops will contribute $2.5 million with two related family foundations each contributing an equivalent amount.
“The majority of our summer programming and fundraising events have been canceled due to the pandemic, while park use has increased dramatically,” Hudson Crossing Park Director Kate Morse said. “Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family have always been incredibly generous supporters to Hudson Crossing, and, while many things have been put on hold during COVID-19, our expenses have not.”
The funds will be used toward administrative expenses and park maintenance, and will help the park continue to serve a vital role in the community during the crisis.
Chester Public Library seeks new trustees
CHESTER — The Chester Public Library is seeking new trustees next month.
The library announced the need this week and are seeking candidates who are excited by the idea of rebuilding and retooling, re-imagining and innovating.
For more information about the role of the trustees, go to the Library’s website, www.chesterlibrary.org click on Governance, then How to Become a Trustee.
To be eligible trustees must be a resident of the town of Chester. Email Lynn at Lynn@chesterlibrary.org to apply.
Cat group seeking foster homes, support
SALEM — A cat rescue group based in Salem is in need of foster homes for cats, volunteers, supplies and financial support.
Salem’s Community Cats is committed to improving the lives of cats through its trap-neuter-return program along with finding homes for adoptable cats. Increasing demand for services has made it necessary for the group to reach out the community for support.
For more information contact SCC through their Facebook page Salem’s Community Cats or at salemscommunitycats.com. Contributions can be mailed to Salem’s Community Cats, P.O. Box 402, Salem, NY 12865.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
