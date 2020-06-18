Hometown: New York announces free fishing weekend

Hudson Crossing Park receives relief funding

SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park has received $3,000 from Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family for COVID-19 relief. This contribution is part of Stewart’s Shops overall commitment to give back to the communities that support them. Stewart’s Shops will contribute $2.5 million with two related family foundations each contributing an equivalent amount.

“The majority of our summer programming and fundraising events have been canceled due to the pandemic, while park use has increased dramatically,” Hudson Crossing Park Director Kate Morse said. “Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family have always been incredibly generous supporters to Hudson Crossing, and, while many things have been put on hold during COVID-19, our expenses have not.”

The funds will be used toward administrative expenses and park maintenance, and will help the park continue to serve a vital role in the community during the crisis.

Chester Public Library seeks new trustees

CHESTER — The Chester Public Library is seeking new trustees next month.

The library announced the need this week and are seeking candidates who are excited by the idea of rebuilding and retooling, re-imagining and innovating.