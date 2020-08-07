Hometown: Mother, son bond at nursing home

Warrensburgh Historical Society will offer free new memberships. Wear a mask, sanitize hands and social distance.

For more information and to participate, call or text 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Essential workers free at The Hyde

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will be offering free admission to all essential workers and their families throughout August as a thank you for their service during the COVID-19 crisis.

“There isn’t enough that we at The Hyde can do to properly thank the men and women who put their lives on the line to help others during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Hyde Collection CEO Norman Dascher. “We hope this gesture conveys at least some of the gratitude we have for their bravery.”

In accordance with CDC guidelines, The Hyde is open only for visitors who have made appointments on hydecollection.org. When making a reservation online, there is an “Essential Workers and Family” field where first responders, health care workers and all other essential workers can enter the number of family members they will be attending with, and they will not be charged for those tickets.