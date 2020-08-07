Hometown: Mother, son bond at nursing home

Mother, son bond
at nursing home
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Center residents Mary Orton, 85, and her son Scott Orton, 54, spent time together outside the nursing home recently.
Scott was living with his mom in Queensbury and had been going for rehab at Glens Falls Center due to chronic seizures he has been having since April 2018. Then last December, when Mary was admitted as a long-term care resident for generalized weakness, the family thought it best for Scott to become a resident too.
The mother and son haven’t seen much of each other due to quarantine and social distancing during the pandemic.
Scheidegger wins merit scholarship
EVANSTON, Ill. — Robert F. Scheidegger of Queensbury High School has won a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship.
Nearly all National Merit $2500 Scholarship recipients of 2020 were announced publicly by National Merit Scholarship Corporation in May; however, the award this student was chosen to receive became available after that announcement.
Scheidegger plans to study computer science.
This National Merit $2,500 Scholarship is supported by National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds. By the conclusion of the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, more than 7,600 Merit Scholarship awards, worth a total of over $30 million, will have been offered to distinguished high school seniors for college undergraduate study.
Recipients of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships were selected by a committee of college admission officers and high school counselors who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by finalists and their schools. Evaluated were each finalist’s academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, an essay written by the finalist, and the recommendation written by a high school official.
Group to showcase hand-crafted goods
WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. will host demonstrations and sales of “Made in the Adirondacks” hand-crafted work from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 on the banks of the Schroon River, State Route 418, at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market.
There will be children’s crafts to take home. Local authors Pat Leonard, Elizabeth Kinghorn and others will be personalizing books. Cornell Cooperative Extension will provide information about gardening in the North Country and healthy seasonal recipes.
Sample off site and purchase distilled spirits, artisan breads, cheeses, honey and maple products; fruits, veggies, duck and chicken eggs, herbs and perennials; salads, marinades, authentic Italian pasta sauce and desserts.
The event will feature Warren County farms and local businesses including: Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Bear Pond Woodworking, Caldwell Country Farm, Chipmunk Acres, Coffee with a Cause, Crazy Creek LLC, Dawn’s Delights, Glens Falls Distillery, Jason’s ADK Produce, Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm, Trillium Farm and more.
Warrensburgh Historical Society will offer free new memberships. Wear a mask, sanitize hands and social distance.
For more information and to participate, call or text 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.
Essential workers free at The Hyde
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will be offering free admission to all essential workers and their families throughout August as a thank you for their service during the COVID-19 crisis.
“There isn’t enough that we at The Hyde can do to properly thank the men and women who put their lives on the line to help others during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Hyde Collection CEO Norman Dascher. “We hope this gesture conveys at least some of the gratitude we have for their bravery.”
In accordance with CDC guidelines, The Hyde is open only for visitors who have made appointments on hydecollection.org. When making a reservation online, there is an “Essential Workers and Family” field where first responders, health care workers and all other essential workers can enter the number of family members they will be attending with, and they will not be charged for those tickets.
Currently on display at The Hyde is Images of the People: Russian Lacquer Painting and J. S. Wooley, Adirondack Photographer.
Boy Scouts to hold chicken barbecue
HUDSON FALLS — Boy Scout Troop No. 56 will hold a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at Dimensional Mills, 337 Main St. Menu includes half a chicken, baked potato, dinner roll, and cole slaw or baked beans. Meals cost $10. Drive-thru only. Social distancing will be followed. Wear a mask.
Food truck event set at fairgrounds
EASTON — The Fantastic Food Truck Corral is continuing into August from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday night at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Each week find a selection of fair food favorites like funnel cake, sausage and peppers, blooming onions and ribbon fries as well as lobster rolls, tacos, and Italian shaved ice. Enjoy food at a socially distanced picnic table or bring a chair or blanket to enjoy local music by local acts.
