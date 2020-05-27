HOMETOWN: Lake George native maintains aircraft at sea

Lake George native maintains aircraft at sea
Lake George sailor Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Harvish was serving as an avionics maintainer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, May 24.
Harvish reported to the “Seahawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 126 in December 2018 as an aviation electronics technician.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
Aircraft carrier flight operations would not be possible without the aircraft maintainers who work around the clock to make sure the aircraft are mission ready, according to a U.S. Navy news release.
Music Festival hosts final online concert
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present its last “Quarantine Concert Series” performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Natalie Helm on cello. The free concert will be streamed live on Facebook.
Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is still scheduled to take place Aug. 9-21. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now, according to a news release. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume, the release states.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.
Annual Rhubarb Festival set in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG — The 10th annual Rhubarb Festival will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market. This year’s festival is dedicated to Ruth Fruda, Warrensburgh Beautification vice chairperson, who knew the popularity of rhubarb and thought it would be a great way to kick off the market season each year.
The festival will follow the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the state, including masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing. Masks will be provided at no cost if they are forgotten.
Beautification representatives are looking for rhubarb plants and cut rhubarb to sell. If a person wishes to donate, festival organizers will come and dig up the plants for the person, or the person can dig his or her own and organizers will pick up.
People are welcome to sell their plants or fruit. Those who wish to donate or sell plants or fruit should contact Market Manager Teresa Whalen at 518-466-5497 or email at taawhalen@yahoo.com.
Wholeness and healing service planned online
GLENS FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls will hold a wholeness and healing service at 7 p.m. June 2 at www.fpcgf.org or on the church’s Facebook page.
The reflective evening service, enhanced by candlelight and music, will offer a sense of peace and calm, according to church officials.
Boy Scout Troop 56 to hold chicken barbecue
HUDSON FALLS — Boy Scout Troop 56 will be hosting a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until sold out, on June 20 at Dimensional Mills, 337 Main St.
Menu includes half a chicken, baked potato, dinner roll, and coleslaw or baked beans. Dinners cost $10. Dinners are takeout only and social distancing will be followed.
Program to focus on dining with diabetes
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will offer a program called Dining with Diabetes from 10 to 11 a.m. June 4, 11, 18 and 25 via Zoom video.
Participants will learn how to fit carbohydrates into a healthy menu, effectively use food labels, choose meals at a restaurant and adopt other healthy habits to help manage diabetes through healthy eating. Recipes will be provided.
To register, go to Zoom registration link at https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ocuutqjgpGtUQTb8qcund3Zz9jpKEmBts. For more information, contact Marybeth Mitcham at mem467@cornell.edu or call 518-668-4881.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
