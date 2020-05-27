HOMETOWN: Lake George native maintains aircraft at sea

The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it is still scheduled to take place Aug. 9-21. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now, according to a news release. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume, the release states.

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 season pass.

Annual Rhubarb Festival set in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The 10th annual Rhubarb Festival will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market. This year’s festival is dedicated to Ruth Fruda, Warrensburgh Beautification vice chairperson, who knew the popularity of rhubarb and thought it would be a great way to kick off the market season each year.

The festival will follow the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the state, including masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing. Masks will be provided at no cost if they are forgotten.