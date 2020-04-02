Hometown: Lake George Music Festival is on Spotify

Lake George Music Festival is on Spotify
LAKE GEORGE — The music of the Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra and the Festival Chamber Players is now available on Spotify.
The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present “Quarantine Concert Series,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through April. The 30-minute free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and is still scheduled to celebrate its 10th anniversary season this summer from Aug. 9-21.
Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists. Everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 Season Pass.
Earth Day essays sought by preserve
WILTON — Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park invites students to participate in an essay contest in honor of the 50th annual Earth Day on April 22. The theme for the Earth Day Essay Contest is “climate crisis.”
There are three categories: high school, middle school and elementary school. High school entries must be no longer than 650 words. Middle school entries must be no longer than 500 words. Elementary school entries must include a minimum of 10 sentences, and accompanying illustrations are also encouraged. The contest winner from each of the categories will receive a $50 cash prize.
Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity. Students are asked to write creatively on the concerns of climate crisis and their personal solutions to this problem.
The deadline for entries is April 9. Winners will be announced in mid-May, and prizes will be awarded at the park’s Annual Wildlife Festival May 31. Submissions may be mailed to Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park, 80 Scout Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831 or emailed to info@wiltonpreserve.org by the deadline.
Include the student’s name, grade level, teacher’s name, and school that they attend. Also include the address, email and phone contact information with the submission.
For more information, call the park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org. For up-to-date trail conditions or program information, go to www.wiltonpreserve.org.
Operation Santa Claus receives grant
CAMBRIDGE — The Operation Santa Claus Committee in Cambridge has received $1,000 from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant Program.
Community members contributed to local Stewart’s shops between Thanksgiving and Christmas. These contributions were matched by the Stewart’s Foundation. Money donated was doubled and used to sponsor programs that benefit your community.
Operation Santa Claus is sponsored by the Cambridge Faculty Association. OSC uses grant money to provide clothing for children in need during the holiday season and into winter.
Fort Ti to livestream lecture program
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga's winter/spring Sunday lecture program series concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday with a livestream via Facebook Live of "Fitted with Great Exactness: The Life and Importance of Clothing to the British Soldier in the Era of the American Revolution."
Fort Ticonderoga Artificer Tailor Joseph "Gibb" Zea explores the great efforts that were required to ensure that clothing was made, individually fit, well-maintained, and then remade, all for the purpose of ensuring a proper "soldier like" appearance.
To watch the program from home, go to the Fort Ticonderoga Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortTiconderoga/.
