Hometown: Lake George Music Festival is on Spotify

WILTON — Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park invites students to participate in an essay contest in honor of the 50th annual Earth Day on April 22. The theme for the Earth Day Essay Contest is “climate crisis.”

There are three categories: high school, middle school and elementary school. High school entries must be no longer than 650 words. Middle school entries must be no longer than 500 words. Elementary school entries must include a minimum of 10 sentences, and accompanying illustrations are also encouraged. The contest winner from each of the categories will receive a $50 cash prize.

Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity. Students are asked to write creatively on the concerns of climate crisis and their personal solutions to this problem.

The deadline for entries is April 9. Winners will be announced in mid-May, and prizes will be awarded at the park’s Annual Wildlife Festival May 31. Submissions may be mailed to Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park, 80 Scout Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831 or emailed to info@wiltonpreserve.org by the deadline.

Include the student’s name, grade level, teacher’s name, and school that they attend. Also include the address, email and phone contact information with the submission.