Hometown: Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga receives $1,750 grant for BackPack Program

Kiwanis Club of Ti receives $1,750 grant
TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga was recently awarded a $1,750 grant from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.
The BackPack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable and easily prepared foods throughout the school year. The backpacks also include Stewart’s Milk Cards good for one gallon of 1% milk and Stewart’s Egg Cards good for one dozen large eggs at any of the Stewart’s stores.
The grant funds will be used to purchase food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of Northeaster New York, which plans the menus for the weekend, orders the food, and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.
Ticonderoga Kiwanis worked closely with Ticonderoga Central schools for the initial roll-out of the program in 2013 for 30 deserving kids. Today, the backpack program is providing added nutrition to 280 eligible children from seven local area schools; Ticonderoga, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, Schroon Lake, Moriah and Peru.
On an annual basis, that is over 9,300 weekend backpacks filled with nutritious foods. That is the equivalent of 56,000 meals. In addition, a Summer Food Program has been provided for the last four years which adds another 8,000 meals annually.
For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com .
Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program raised $1.79 million in 2019 and has donated over $30 million to local area nonprofits since the program began in 1986, all for the benefit of local area children under the age of 18.
Saratoga Arts has online programs
Saratoga Arts will offer online classes while non-essential businesses remain closed. Classes will be run through Zoom and are fully interactive, including discussion between the instructor and students and digital sharing of work.
“Spring Landscape Painting with Takeyce Walter” will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The class costs $50. Join Walter for a demonstration and lesson in landscape painting.
The “Open Critique” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday afternoons through April. Register at www.saratoga-arts.org to have work included; you will be assigned a slot.
Work will be posted online for others to view and the group will meet as a community each Thursday afternoon via Zoom to discuss each other's work.
Due to limited space in all events, interested participants are asked to register in advance. Information about all online classes, tutorials, discussions is available at www.saratoga-arts.org/online-classes/.
Spring turn-out graziers’ meeting set
Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County and the Capital Area Agriculture & Horticulture Program will hold the annual spring turn-out graziers’ meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 via Zoom.
Spring turn-out focuses on business management and the big expenses of fencing and feed. Learn about the different types of business managers and how to hone your skills. Several fence contractors have been surveyed, and their advice on economical fencing will be shared.
Feed cost is another big expense. Tools will be provided to help you calculate your forage production costs. Learn how to economically feed minerals for top performance of livestock.
This class is free of charge, but to protect participants’ online privacy and safety, pre-registration is required. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/Spring-Turn-Out-2020. After registration, you will receive an email with a live link to the Zoom meeting.
Those without good internet connection can join the meeting by phone with audio only. Register a couple of days early to receive a cost calculator to determine forage costs before the meeting. The discussion will be led by CAAHP Educators Dayton Maxwell, Ashley Pierce and Aaron Gabriel.
For more information, contact Ashley Pierce, arp253@cornell.edu or 518-649-0267; Aaron Gabriel, adg12@cornell.edu or 518-380-1496; or Dayton Maxwell at dtm4@cornell.edu or 518-380-1498.
Hyde launches offers blog, kids' programs online
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection is launching a new blog by Jonathan Canning called “Curator’s Thoughts.” The blog can be found at www.hydecollection.org/blog/.
The Hyde is also offering two new children’s programs live, Artful Afternoons and Tours for Tots, both available on YouTube.
Historical association offering scholarships
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Old Saratoga Historical Association will award the Francis Ostrander Scholarship of $500 to a member of the senior class at Schuylerville Central High School who will be attending a two- or four-year college in the fall. A $350 scholarship will be awarded to the runner-up. Applicants must complete a 600-word essay on one of two topics, which are:
- The role Philip Schuyler played in the development of Old Saratoga; or
- How living in an historic village or area has influenced my life.
Submit applications by May 1 to Patricia Peck, 178 Wagman's Ridge, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A short statement with the name, address and career plans of the applicant and the college that the applicant will attend should accompany the essay. Announcement of the scholarship recipients will be made at commencement.
Frances Ostrander was a charter and life member of the Old Saratoga Historical Association who worked diligently for nearly 50 years to raise funds and secure furnishings for the Philip Schuyler House and to assist in giving tours of this historic landmark. The association provides programs and activities that help people understand and appreciate the historical significance of the Schuylerville area.
For more information, call 518-584-4129.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!