Hometown: Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga receives $1,750 grant for BackPack Program

Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program raised $1.79 million in 2019 and has donated over $30 million to local area nonprofits since the program began in 1986, all for the benefit of local area children under the age of 18.

Saratoga Arts has online programs

Saratoga Arts will offer online classes while non-essential businesses remain closed. Classes will be run through Zoom and are fully interactive, including discussion between the instructor and students and digital sharing of work.

“Spring Landscape Painting with Takeyce Walter” will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The class costs $50. Join Walter for a demonstration and lesson in landscape painting.

The “Open Critique” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday afternoons through April. Register at www.saratoga-arts.org to have work included; you will be assigned a slot.

Work will be posted online for others to view and the group will meet as a community each Thursday afternoon via Zoom to discuss each other's work.