Hometown: Ice Cream 4U held at Slate Valley Center

Ice Cream 4U held at Slate Valley Center

The Slate Valley Center nursing home in Granville had to get creative with its “ice cream social,” an event that draws residents together in the dining room of activity lounge for ice cream.

Now, with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional ice cream social was changed from a social gathering to residents having their ice cream individually in an event now called “Ice Cream 4U.”

“The residents don’t really mind having their ice cream solo these days,” said Marijo Natale, recreation director at Slate Valley Center. “The most important thing is, the bottom line — they got their ice cream, and it’s so good.”

An Ice Cream 4U session took place on March 24 where the staff delivered ice cream with a mobile ice cream cart and the sounds of ice cream truck music played from the truck.

Zonta donates to Guardian House

GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls presented the Guardian House of Ballston Spa with a significant donation organized by the Vera Bradley Outlet in Lake George and the club at a recent dinner meeting.