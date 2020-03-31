Hometown: Ice Cream 4U held at Slate Valley Center

Ice Cream 4U held at Slate Valley Center
The Slate Valley Center nursing home in Granville had to get creative with its “ice cream social,” an event that draws residents together in the dining room of activity lounge for ice cream.
Now, with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional ice cream social was changed from a social gathering to residents having their ice cream individually in an event now called “Ice Cream 4U.”
“The residents don’t really mind having their ice cream solo these days,” said Marijo Natale, recreation director at Slate Valley Center. “The most important thing is, the bottom line — they got their ice cream, and it’s so good.”
An Ice Cream 4U session took place on March 24 where the staff delivered ice cream with a mobile ice cream cart and the sounds of ice cream truck music played from the truck.
Zonta donates to Guardian House
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls presented the Guardian House of Ballston Spa with a significant donation organized by the Vera Bradley Outlet in Lake George and the club at a recent dinner meeting.
The Guardian House is part of the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition serving numerous upstate counties including Warren, Washington and Saratoga. The Guardian House is a refuge for homeless female veterans who are struggling with reentry into society. It is the only such facility in upstate New York, and currently has a fundraising effort to build a house for women veterans with children.
Vera Bradley, in conjunction with Zonta’s representative Lorraine Abess, ran a buy one/donate one promotion on blankets and presented a car full of Vera Bradley blankets and products to the Guardian House representatives at the dinner.
WIC appointments still available by phone
Washington County WIC is still taking appointments by phone during the coronavirus pandemic. The building is currently closed to the public.
Women who already have scheduled appointments, the WIC office will call you prior to your scheduled appointment to conduct a phone appointment. If you don’t hear from WIC, call 518-746-2460.
Women who wish to apply for WIC, call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460. WIC will schedule a time to determine WIC eligibility and if eligible, complete your entire appointment by phone.
WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who have delivered a baby in the past six months, and children younger than 5 years of age. WIC provides a monthly nutritious food package, free nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and referral services.
Festival to offer quarantine music
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present “Quarantine Concert Series,” at 7 p.m. Thursday with Rosanna Moore playing the harp. The free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
More concerts will be scheduled on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April. Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it still scheduled to take place this summer. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 Season Pass.
Juried college art show is online
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts, which was forced to close temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic, presents the 120° Intercollegiate Regional Exhibition in a digital format. The exhibition highlights artwork created by regional college students.
The artwork featured in the exhibition was created by 68 artists who are currently enrolled in 16 different colleges and universities in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. The 95 works were hand selected from a total 343 submissions by guest juror Daniel Buckingham, professor of sculpture at PrattMWP.
View the artwork at Saratoga-arts.org. Some of the content may be inappropriate for children.
Saratoga Arts has partnered with LARAC and the Arts Center of the Capital Region to present the 120° Intercollegiate Regional. Originally developed by LARAC in 2013 to support college students, the exhibition provides visibility for students’ artwork and an educational platform to introduce young artists to professional opportunities and local arts communities. The annual juried exhibition rotates among the three partner organizations each year, highlighting the best of artwork created by students who currently attend accredited colleges and universities located within 120 miles of Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls and Troy.
