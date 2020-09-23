Hometown: Hooray for Heroes in Queensbury

Hooray for Heroes in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY — The Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York arranged a “Hooray for Our Heroes” socially distanced gathering in front of the Queensbury Senior Living Center on Friday to cheer and hold signs recognizing the nurses and staff during their shift change.
The Landing of Queensbury has hosted and facilitated an Alzheimer’s Association monthly caregiver support group every month for eight years.
Caregivers, volunteers and staff members showed gratitude for the staff at the Queensbury Senior Living Center on Friday. Individuals living in nursing homes and senior living facilities are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the community nature of senior living. The majority of individuals living in these settings are older with underlying chronic conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19.
Slate Valley Museum reopens for visits
GRANVILLE — After several months of closure following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the Slate Valley Museum is ready to reopen its doors for scheduled visits Friday at 17 Water St.
The museum opened 25 years ago this month.
All tours will now be by appointment only, will require advance reservations and are limited to the members of one party (up to a maximum of eight people). Only one group will be scheduled at the museum at one time. These self-guided visits will be limited to two hours to ensure that the museum is available for the next scheduled group. Staff members will be available to answer questions.
Museum visitors will also be asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
A new display highlighting diverse uses of slate, installed in one space, will encourage guests to explore and contemplate slate in the world around them.
Those interested in scheduling a visit should call 518-642-1417 or email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org to make a reservation. Through Dec. 19, visits will be available at the following times: noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. Reservations are first come, first served. To secure a preferred time, the museum staff recommends calling a few days in advance, especially for weekend time slots.
Museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors (65-plus) and free for members of the museum, children under the age of 12 and slate industry workers.
Warrensburg church to hold garage sale
WARRENSBURG — St. Cecilia’s Church, 3802 Main St., will host its annual fall garage sale in the Church Hall and lawn, Oct. 2-4.
Gently used items will be sorted in categories and sold for reasonable prices, as has been the tradition for many years.
Volunteers will staff the hall, and those entering will need to wear masks and social distance whenever possible. A hand-sanitizing station will also be provided.
Proceeds from the sale will help continue the programs offered by the church that help all in the community.
If you have any items to donate, bring them to the hall on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between now and Oct. 1.
For further information about donating or volunteering, call 518-623-3021 or email contact@stceciliaschurch.com.
Yoga class offered at Delegan Pond
WILTON — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will offer “Yoga at Delegan Pond,” a flow-style yoga class that is great for every type of yogi, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30. First time and more practiced students are all welcome.
The program is hosted by certified instructor Lauren Winkler. Bring a mat (or towel) and water. This is a reoccurring program happening every Wednesday through Oct. 14.
Registration is required. Face masks are to be worn throughout the duration of the program. Participants should park in parking lot No. 1 on Scout Road, Wilton. This parking lot is directly across from Delegan Pond where the program will be taking place.
For more information or to register, contact the park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org. For up-to-date trail conditions or program information, visit www.wiltonpreserve.org. The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is a nonprofit organization that conserves ecological systems and natural settings while providing opportunities for environmental education and outdoor recreation.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
