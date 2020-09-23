Hometown: Hooray for Heroes in Queensbury

Proceeds from the sale will help continue the programs offered by the church that help all in the community.

If you have any items to donate, bring them to the hall on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between now and Oct. 1.

For further information about donating or volunteering, call 518-623-3021 or email contact@stceciliaschurch.com.

Yoga class offered at Delegan Pond

WILTON — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will offer “Yoga at Delegan Pond,” a flow-style yoga class that is great for every type of yogi, from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30. First time and more practiced students are all welcome.

The program is hosted by certified instructor Lauren Winkler. Bring a mat (or towel) and water. This is a reoccurring program happening every Wednesday through Oct. 14.

Registration is required. Face masks are to be worn throughout the duration of the program. Participants should park in parking lot No. 1 on Scout Road, Wilton. This parking lot is directly across from Delegan Pond where the program will be taking place.

For more information or to register, contact the park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org. For up-to-date trail conditions or program information, visit www.wiltonpreserve.org. The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is a nonprofit organization that conserves ecological systems and natural settings while providing opportunities for environmental education and outdoor recreation.

