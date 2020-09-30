Hometown: Hartford school earns safety award

The fundraiser will benefit firefighter Dalton Lago to help pay his medical expenses after a recent motorcycle accident. He has had several surgeries, with possibly more in his future. Lago has to attend physical therapy and ongoing doctor appointments.

Georgi to auction off furniture pieces

SALEM — The town of Salem has received permission from the state Education Department and the Office of the Attorney General to auction select furniture pieces from the Georgi Museum. Carlsen Galleries will host a live auction from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Carlsen Gallery of Freehold in Greene County will host the auction at its gallery.

The revenue generated from the sale of these items will be used toward repairs, restoration and improvements to the Georgi Museum and its collection.

The Georgis arrived in Shushan after leaving Germany prior to World War II.

Mr. Georgi was a wealthy financier who was best known for implementing electric lighting on the streets of Paris. Mrs. Georgi was a dynamic fundraiser in support of Catholic charities, and loved fishing.