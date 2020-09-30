Hometown: Hartford school earns safety award

Hartford school earns safety award
HARTFORD — Hartford Central School District earned Utica National Insurance Group’s “School Safety Excellence Award” at the titanium with honors level for the ninth consecutive year. This honor recognizes school districts’ safety efforts as they work to help keep students, staff and visitors safe.
Superintendent Andrew Cook was presented with a plaque to commemorate the district’s safety efforts and a $500 award for use in furthering those efforts from Utica National representatives.
Utica National’s School Safety Excellence Award Program has three levels — titanium, platinum and gold — in which schools can earn a meritorious distinction by meeting specific criteria to enhance overall safety.
Through the program, schools with their own transportation, schools with contract transportation and BOCES are evaluated.
Categories covered include bullying prevention programs, playground safety, and other areas, and are measured using specific, quantifiable surveys.
Chicken barbecue planned for Sunday
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Quaker Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will hold a chicken barbecue at noon (until sold out) Sunday at 107 Blodgett Road. The meal includes a half chicken, baked potato, beans, cole slaw and dessert. Meals cost $15 and are takeout only.
The fundraiser will benefit firefighter Dalton Lago to help pay his medical expenses after a recent motorcycle accident. He has had several surgeries, with possibly more in his future. Lago has to attend physical therapy and ongoing doctor appointments.
Georgi to auction off furniture pieces
SALEM — The town of Salem has received permission from the state Education Department and the Office of the Attorney General to auction select furniture pieces from the Georgi Museum. Carlsen Galleries will host a live auction from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Carlsen Gallery of Freehold in Greene County will host the auction at its gallery.
The revenue generated from the sale of these items will be used toward repairs, restoration and improvements to the Georgi Museum and its collection.
The Georgis arrived in Shushan after leaving Germany prior to World War II.
Mr. Georgi was a wealthy financier who was best known for implementing electric lighting on the streets of Paris. Mrs. Georgi was a dynamic fundraiser in support of Catholic charities, and loved fishing.
Mr. Georgi had a passion for collecting fine art. His son Henri Georgi was a geologist and mining engineer who gathered a very dignified collection of gems and minerals. His widow, Jessie Georgi, donated the property and all of its contents to the town of Salem in 1989. These items became the collection, and their “River House” is now the Georgi Museum.
Currently on display are a group of Medieval and Renaissance Italian panel paintings as well as the gems and minerals.
The auction includes items to be sold for the benefit of both the Georgi Museum and Hyde Hall, a national historic landmark near Cooperstown. Notable items from the Georgi Museum include 17th-, 18th- and 19th-century continental furniture as well as a selection of antique Persian carpets.
All items are viewable on Carlsen Gallery’s website at www.carlsengallery.com. Carlsen Gallery is open for personal inspection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. COVID-19 guidelines are being practiced. Phone, absentee or internet bidding available. Internet bidding can be done at www.liveauctioneers.com or www.invaluable.com.
WAIT House gets $4,000 donation
GLENS FALLS — On Sept. 14, 100 Women Who Care Northeast Chapter donated $4,000 to WAIT House in Glens Falls. WAIT House is an organization that serves homeless teens in the local community.
WAIT House offers a supervised eight-bed co-ed emergency shelter for homeless youths age 16-25, as well as a five-bed transitional living program that provides long-term shelter to homeless young women age 16-24.
Additionally, WAIT House provides street outreach, case management, connection to services, life skills training and follow-up and support to youths after leaving the shelter. Since opening its doors in 2003, WAIT House has provided 27,000 bed nights to more than 1,800 homeless youths and young adults.
The 100 Women Who Care group was formed in early 2020 by founding members Beth Purdy, Cheryl Meyers, Jeanne Rizzo and Lori O’Neil. The Adirondack Chapter has been in existence for more than two years and currently has 187 active members.
To learn more about the services that WAIT House provides, visit www.hycwaithouse.org or follow WAIT House on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wait.house. Learn more about 100 Women Who Care by visiting www.100wwcne.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/100 Women Who Care Northeast NY Chapter.
Fall Farm to Fiber Tour scheduled
The 2020 Fall Farm to Fiber Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at farms and studios around the region. Admission is free. The event will take place again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11.
Over 30 farms, fiber studios, makers and a mill are participating across an eight-county region including southwestern Vermont and New York’s Hudson Valley. A full list of tour locations and a map is available at www.soadkfiberproducers.org.
Some of the open house events and demonstrations will take place outdoors. Dress for the weather. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors will be able to shop for fleeces, yarn or finished goods at all locations.
The event is coordinated by the Southern Adirondack Fiber Producers Cooperative. Sponsors are the Hudson Valley Textile Project and Taproot magazine.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!