Hometown: Hague cancels Memorial Day Parade

CAMBRIDGE — Parents and guardians of children residing in the Cambridge school district who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, may be eligible for the Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents and guardians are invited to contact the elementary school at 518-677-8527 ext. 1416 as soon as possible to complete a brief over-the-phone registration.

Cambridge Elementary School contracts with the Commission for Economic Opportunity in Troy to run the UPK program. The program is grant funded, and provides for a maximum of 18 students with one teacher and one classroom aide.

In the event more than 18 eligible students apply, a lottery will be conducted to randomly select the students. Those not selected are then placed on a waiting list and contacted if there are any openings. The lottery is scheduled for June 5.In the event school is not in session, the lottery will be recorded and available for families to view.

COVID-19 poster contest announced

BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced a COVID-19 poster contest for students in grades K-12 in Saratoga County. The theme is “What Saratoga County First Responders Mean To Me.”