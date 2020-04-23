Hometown: Hague cancels Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day parade canceled in Hague
HAGUE — The Hague Memorial Day Parade planned for May 23 has been canceled, according to Maureen Cherubini, parade chairwoman, who asked people to stay safe.
Olde Saratoga Seniors meeting is postponed
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Olde Saratoga Seniors will not be meeting in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting may be rescheduled for July or August. Call 518-338-2329 or email Patty61349@yahoo.com with questions or concerns.
Saratoga Arts exhibit is available online
The 120° Intercollegiate Regional Exhibition can be viewed online at www.saratoga-arts.org for one more week.
Because Saratoga Arts was forced to close temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic, the 120° Intercollegiate Regional Exhibition is available in a digital format. The exhibition highlights artwork created by regional college students.
The artwork featured in this exhibition was created by 68 artists who are currently enrolled in 16 different colleges and universities in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. Some of the content may be inappropriate for children.
Parents should call school about UPK
CAMBRIDGE — Parents and guardians of children residing in the Cambridge school district who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, may be eligible for the Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents and guardians are invited to contact the elementary school at 518-677-8527 ext. 1416 as soon as possible to complete a brief over-the-phone registration.
Cambridge Elementary School contracts with the Commission for Economic Opportunity in Troy to run the UPK program. The program is grant funded, and provides for a maximum of 18 students with one teacher and one classroom aide.
In the event more than 18 eligible students apply, a lottery will be conducted to randomly select the students. Those not selected are then placed on a waiting list and contacted if there are any openings. The lottery is scheduled for June 5.In the event school is not in session, the lottery will be recorded and available for families to view.
COVID-19 poster contest announced
BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced a COVID-19 poster contest for students in grades K-12 in Saratoga County. The theme is “What Saratoga County First Responders Mean To Me.”
Students of all ages from Saratoga County are invited to participate in designing a poster illustrating what a Saratoga County first responder means to them. Artists should consider incorporating one of the following:
- Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office;
- Saratoga County Public Health Nursing;
- emergency medical services;
- fire departments.
Posters must be received by May 18.
Twelve winners will be selected from the submissions and invited to participate in an awards ceremony at an upcoming Saratoga County Board of Supervisors meeting.
All posters submitted will be placed on display in the public area of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, and throughout the Saratoga County Municipal Building. The 12 winning posters will be placed on display in the Supervisors Boardroom located in the County Municipal Building, 40 McMaster St., Ballston Spa.
Those who wish to enter the contest can mail a completed poster (on any size paper) to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or email a submission to sheriff@saratogacountyny.gov.
They are also encouraged to share their artwork by tagging the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook @SaratogaCountySheriff and Instagram @SaratogaSheriff.
Students or their parents should include the artist's first and last name, age, grade and school. Submissions should include an email or phone number.
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office staff members will choose the best entry.
Historical association offering scholarships
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Old Saratoga Historical Association will award the Francis Ostrander Scholarship of $500 to a member of the senior class at Schuylerville Central High School who will be attending a two- or four-year college in the fall. A $350 scholarship will be awarded to the runner-up. Applicants must complete a 600-word essay on one of two topics, which are:
The role Philip Schuyler played in the development of Old Saratoga; or
How living in an historic village or area has influenced my life.
Submit applications by May 1 to Patricia Peck, 178 Wagman's Ridge, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A short statement with the name, address and career plans of the applicant and the college that the applicant will attend should accompany the essay. Announcement of the scholarship recipients will be made at commencement.
Frances Ostrander was a charter and life member of the Old Saratoga Historical Association who worked diligently for nearly 50 years to raise funds and secure furnishings for the Philip Schuyler House and to assist in giving tours of this historic landmark. The association provides programs and activities that help people understand and appreciate the historical significance of the Schuylerville area.
For more information, call 518-584-4129.
Enjoy classical music while in quarantine
LAKE GEORGE —The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present “Quarantine Concert Series,” at 7 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April. The free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/. Concerts will last about 30 minutes.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it still scheduled to take place this summer. Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists in this time of need. In addition, everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 Season Pass.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
