Hometown: Hadley man builds with Navy Seabees

Hadley man builds with Navy Seabees
PORT HUENEME, Calif. — Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Bartow, a native of Hadley, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, California.
“We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than seven decades. The Navy Seabees are an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry.
Bartow is serving as a Navy builder, who is responsible for building and defending combat construction project sites.
Building in austere environments can be a challenge. Fighting in harsh conditions can also be a challenge. Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination, according to officials with the U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command. These are the kinds of people being trained at Port Hueneme, to provide crucial support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
Seabees have served in all American conflicts for nearly 80 years. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
According to Bartow, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hadley.
“My parents instilled in me a work ethic, a never quit attitude and never take ‘no’ for an answer,” Bartow said. “I took these traits with me into the Navy and it’s made me a better person both professionally and personally.”
Reception set for suffrage exhibit
QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society will hold an opening reception for the new exhibit, “Warren and Washington County Suffragists: 1883-1920,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Gurney Lane. The reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. presentation by historian Tisha Dolton and educator Cindy Whitman showcasing the exhibit.
The exhibition combines a 2017 exhibit of Washington County suffragists from the Old Fort House Museum in Fort Edward, suffrage history vignettes by Whitman and exciting new research on Warren County suffragists by Dolton. The display focuses on the women and men of the region who worked tirelessly for the right to vote for women at the turn of the 20th century.
Narrative panels, photographs, newspaper clippings and memorabilia depict the local fight for “votes for women” that culminated in the passage of female voting rights in New York in 1917 and the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920.
The Warren County Historical Society is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, go to wcnyhs.org.
Queensbury seniors to hold cooking class
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will hold a Cooking for One class taught by Joanna Sheridan from Grandma Jo’s Healthy Kitchen at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 742 Bay Road. The class includes recipes and creating a simple three-ingredient beet salad using the Instant Pot. The class costs $5 for members; $10 for not-yet-members.
Historical society to offer history award
QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society is looking for nominations for an award in honor of the late Hon. John D. Austin Jr., judge, attorney, historian, genealogist and founding member of the WCHS.
The award will be presented at the WCHS Annual Gala from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.
Criteria include:
- Demonstrated dedication to Warren County and/or regional history and/or genealogy through professional work or volunteer service;
- Authoring, publishing, or editing of a book or article about Warren County and/or region that brings national attention to the area;
- Contribution to the preservation or restoration of documents pertinent to Warren County and/or regional history and/or genealogy; and
- Significant contribution to furthering the promotion of historical institutions and/or museums in Warren County region.
Send a one-page nomination to the WCHS at execdir@wcnyhs.org by June 1. All nominations must be signed, with contact information for the nominee and nominator. For questions, call the WCHS at 518-743-0734.
Restaurant to hold event for preserve
GANSEVOORT — The Wishing Well restaurant is hosting a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Thursday at 745 Saratoga Road. The Wishing Well will be donating 50% of all dining tabs to support the Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park and the Larry Gordon Camp Saratoga Visitor Center Project.
To make dinner reservations or for more information, visit the website at www.wishingwellrestaurant.com. Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve ecological systems and natural settings while providing opportunities for environmental education and recreational experiences.
Association to hold raffle at Maple Days
THURMAN — Thurman Station Association will launch a raffle during the annual Thurman Maple Days, which runs weekends through March 29. Tickets are $10 each, and only 500 will be sold. The drawing will be held Aug. 31, site to be announced.
The prize for this raffle will be a New York State Lifetime Hunting and Fishing license for the winner if eligible by NYSDEC regulations (value of $380-$675, depending upon the age of the intended licensee), or the winner may opt for a $500 cash prize.
During Maple Days, tickets may be purchased (by those age 18 or older) at the following locations: Martin’s Lumber & Artisan Market, Toad Hill Maple, Blackberry Hill Farm, Mud St. Maple, Valley Road Maple and Hidden Hollow Maple. For location and open hours of these farms during Maple Days, visit www.VisitThurman.com/maple-days.
American Legion to host St. Patty’s meal
HUDSON FALLS — The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 574 will hold a St, Patrick’s Day dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 72 Pearl St. All proceeds benefit local veterans and youth. Dinners cost $10 at the door; a family of four costs $35.
Program receives more grant money
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County has received an additional $91,400 for the Farm-to-School Program. This grant will allow for the transportation of fresh produce to six area schools. Building on the efforts of the current Farm-to-School Grant, the acquisition of a refrigerated truck will allow the transport of NYS farm fresh produce to area schools benefiting 13,800 students.
The Farm-to-School program increases the volume and variety of locally grown and produced food in schools, provides new markets for New York’s farmers, improves student health, and educates young people about agriculture.
To learn more about this program, contact Dr. James Seeley or Annie Mills at 518-668-4881.
Church to host pork and bake sale
FORT ANN — The West Fort Ann United Methodist Church is hosting a roast pork dinner and bake sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Copeland Pond Road. Eat-in or take-out. Dinner includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, dressing, vegetable, applesauce, roll and home style pies. Dinners cost $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 12 and under. Call 518-793-0969 with questions.
Free tax return prep assistance available
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, is offering free tax help to families and individuals whose household income is below $57,000. Trained community volunteers can help with special credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
In addition to free tax return preparation assistance, free electronic filing will be offered. Individuals taking advantage of the e-file program will receive their refunds in half the time compared to returns filed on paper – even faster if you have your refund is deposited directly into your bank account. To schedule a tax appointment for Warren and Washington counties, call 800-211-5128.
Library displaying Plein Air art exhibit
GLENS FALLS — The Plein Air Adirondack art exhibit titled, “Inside and Out,” is on display at the Friends of Crandall Library second floor gallery through March 31 at 251 Glen St. The exhibit showcases the paintings of local artists. The paintings were created both in the “open air” and in studio.
The exhibit can be enjoyed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
League seeks noms for great teachers
The League of Women Voters of Saratoga County has the opportunity to nominate one or two Saratoga County teachers of U.S. history, government or civics (grades 9-12) to attend a 2 1/2 day professional workshop at Harvard University.
Selected teachers will attend the Harvard Case Method Project on the campus of Harvard Business School campus from Aug. 16-18. All expenses will be paid once the teacher arrives in Cambridge. This includes the program, materials, hotel accommodation and meals.
Interested teachers should submit a short (750-1000 word) op-ed style essay answering the question: “Why do you want to join this initiative, and why do you think public discussions about key moments in the history of American democracy are valuable?”
This essay will also be part of the teacher’s registration for the Harvard workshop. Teachers attending the case method workshop must agree to teach at least four of the “democracy” cases in their classrooms after the workshop, and help moderate at least one community case discussion with their league.
Essays are due March 31, and should be submitted to president@lwvsaratoga.org.
Cambridge school to host Science Night
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School District will host Family Science Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 24 S. Park St. Pre-K through sixth-grade students and their families are invited to participate.
Members of the community, faculty, and students will be sharing their expertise on various science topics and science-related activities. Planetarium Adventures will be on site again this year for shows at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Seating is limited and tickets for the shows will be available on a first-come, first served basis.
Group to honor St. Patrick with dinner
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs chapter of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will celebrate their 68th anniversary with a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn on Broadway. The group is a fraternal organization that meets once each year on St. Patrick’s Day to honor the patron saint of Ireland and to raise money for local Catholic charitable organizations.
The 2020 officers for the dinner are President Brian Waghorn, Vice President Chris Spratt, Treasurer Steve Sherwin, Secretary Mike D’Arcy, and Past President and Keeper of the Shillelagh Mark Phillips.
Many cities throughout the country have chapters of the society, including Albany and Troy. One of the first chapters of the society was founded in post-revolutionary war New York City by Irish~ American Daniel McCormick. The purpose of the society was to help impoverished and displaced immigrants who had arrived in New York in the wake of the British evacuation. The first meeting of the New York City chapter was held in 1784 at Cape’s Tavern.
The Philadelphia Friendly Sons of St. Patrick is believed to be the first chapter of the society, and was founded in 1771.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.