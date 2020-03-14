Hometown: Hadley man builds with Navy Seabees

According to Bartow, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hadley.

“My parents instilled in me a work ethic, a never quit attitude and never take ‘no’ for an answer,” Bartow said. “I took these traits with me into the Navy and it’s made me a better person both professionally and personally.”

Reception set for suffrage exhibit

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society will hold an opening reception for the new exhibit, “Warren and Washington County Suffragists: 1883-1920,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Gurney Lane. The reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. presentation by historian Tisha Dolton and educator Cindy Whitman showcasing the exhibit.

The exhibition combines a 2017 exhibit of Washington County suffragists from the Old Fort House Museum in Fort Edward, suffrage history vignettes by Whitman and exciting new research on Warren County suffragists by Dolton. The display focuses on the women and men of the region who worked tirelessly for the right to vote for women at the turn of the 20th century.