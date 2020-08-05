Hometown: Granville native, Navy Petty officer, plays key role in pandemic

Petty officer plays key role in pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Kurt Ehntholt, a native of Granville, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a hospital corpsman working at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Ehntholt’s skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the Jacksonville area, and by extension, the readiness of the Navy’s operational ships and submarines on which they serve.

Ehntholt is a 2011 Granville Junior-Senior High School graduate. According to Ehntholt, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Granville.

“Growing up in a small town, you learn that hard work, discipline, integrity, and how you carry yourself at all times, can mean a lot,” Ehntholt said. “You never know who you will make an impression on. During these challenging times the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped on us, I am doing everything possible to keep my shipmates, family, and myself safe by always following guidance by leadership.”