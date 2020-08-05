Hometown: Granville native, Navy Petty officer, plays key role in pandemic

Petty officer plays key role in pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Kurt Ehntholt, a native of Granville, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a hospital corpsman working at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Ehntholt’s skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the Jacksonville area, and by extension, the readiness of the Navy’s operational ships and submarines on which they serve.
Ehntholt is a 2011 Granville Junior-Senior High School graduate. According to Ehntholt, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Granville.
“Growing up in a small town, you learn that hard work, discipline, integrity, and how you carry yourself at all times, can mean a lot,” Ehntholt said. “You never know who you will make an impression on. During these challenging times the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped on us, I am doing everything possible to keep my shipmates, family, and myself safe by always following guidance by leadership.”
The U.S. Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated career field in the Navy. Corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses, 959 Silver Stars and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. Twenty ships have been named in honor of corpsmen.
In its century of service, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps has supported millions of sailors and Marines in wartime and peace around the world. As the years have progressed, technological innovations are transforming medical training for the next generation of hospital corpsmen, according to Navy officials.
“I am honored and truly humbled by the heroic hospital corpsmen who have served before me,” Ehntholt said. “I strive to make daily improvements to keep the heritage of the corps alive, and hope to leave a path for future corpsmen to follow.”
Stuff the Bus starts Friday at Walmarts
QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart to “Stuff the Bus” to assist students in need with back to school supplies.
Donations will be accepted starting Friday at the Route 9 and Quaker Ridge Road locations. Individuals looking to donate are asked to look for the “Stuff the Bus” bins on site.
Pencils, pens, notebooks, backpacks and binders will be accepted and distributed.
For more information, call 518-792-1960.
Crandall library touts book sale successGLENS FALLS — The Friends of the Crandall Public Library’s “Books on Carts in the Park” book sale has been declared a success. Proceeds from the sales helped the friends pay for the repair and updating of the library’s heating/cooling system, and paid for refinishing the library’s terrazzo flooring. The friends continue to purchase the monthly book review magazine, “Book Page,” available free to the community.
The next book sale will be held in front of the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. The sale will include books, CDs and DVDs for $1 each. Masks and social-distancing are required. The event will be canceled if it rains. The final book sale will be Aug. 28.
Nonprofit launches virtual support groupsSARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga-based nonprofit, “Beyond My Battle,” has launched virtual support groups to help people reduce the stress of serious illness, rare disease and disability. The pandemic has presented unique challenges for those living with medical diagnoses, as well as their caregivers including increased fear and isolation.
BMB’s support groups meet weekly on Zoom and are completely free to attendees. To learn more about the groups or to sign up for one, visit www.beyondmybattle.org/support-groups. The care partner virtual support group meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, and the illness/disability virtual support group meets at 8 p.m. every Thursday.
Grant applications being accepted now
The Mary McClellan Foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2020 from organizations that address health or wellness needs of residents previously served by the Mary McClellan Hospital. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grant support.
The Mary McClellan Foundation has been funding health initiatives in the area formerly served by the Mary McClellan Hospital since 2007, after the hospital closed in 2003. The foundation has invested more than $1.8 million into local health centers, EMS companies and care facilities.
In addition to offering past grantees the flexibility to re-allocate 2019 funds to cover costs directly incurred as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, MMF is inviting all eligible entities to apply for funding specific to COVID-19. Follow links on the MMF website for details and grant applications.
The MMF Board is comprised of residents from a variety of backgrounds including health care and business and serves the interest of the communities in Cambridge, Easton, Greenwich, Jackson, Salem, White Creek and Hoosick Falls. All of the MMF board members live in these communities.
Organizations interested in obtaining applications or information about the MMF should visit www.marymcclellanfoundation.org or send an email to info@marymcclellanfoundation.org. Applications are due Sept. 14.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
