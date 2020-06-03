Hometown: Granville Center resident turns 100

Granville Center resident turns 100 to car parade
GRANVILLE — Granville Center nursing home resident Shirley Louise (Bristol) McKernon turned 100 on Friday with a car parade that ended at the nursing home.
“It’s the least we can do for Shirley, she’s such a lovely woman,” said Administrator Cindy McClarren.
The parade included Granville police, fire and people from the community. The Granville Center provided an ice cream truck.
McKernon’s son, Kendall, created a 5-minute video of 100 years of his mother. McKernon is from a close-knit Hudson Falls family.
She worked as a proofreader for The Post-Star at one time, but she worked mostly as a bookkeeper for her husband’s heating and air conditioning company. Her husband, Kenneth, passed away 35 years ago from lung cancer.
Shirley McKernon’s father also lived to 100.
Game of Logging classes available in September
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension will be offering two Game of Logging courses in September.
The Game of Logging Level 1 course on Sept. 10 will focus on introducing the participant to open face felling and to develop techniques to safely fall a tree. Topics include: personal protective equipment, chainsaw safety features, chainsaw reactive forces, bore cutting, pre-planning the fell and understanding hinge wood strength.
The Game of Logging Level 2 course Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Liming and bucking techniques will be introduced, springpole cutting is covered, and more felling is practiced. Participants need to bring safety equipment (hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel toe boots), chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops will start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place rain or shine at the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road, Johnsburg.
Cost per person, per class is $45. Preregistration is required. There will be no refunds if cancelling five days prior to Sept. 10. For more information or to register, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.
Fort Ann accepting school registrations for students
FORT ANN — Parents of children that will be age 4 by Dec. 1 can contact Fort Ann Central School to register for pre-K. Parents of children that will be age 5 by Dec. 1 can contact the school to register for kindergarten.
Call the school at 518-639-5594 and leave a message or email to clussier@fortannschool.org with student’s name, date of birth, address, phone number and parent/guardian name so a registration packet can be mailed. Packets may also be downloaded from the school website and mailed back when completed.
Tips line available for struggling parents
Cornell Cooperative Extension has a new Parenting Resource Line to offer tips, support and research-based parenting resources via confidential conversations.
The line can assist in locating services such as parenting classes, domestic violence service, child care or research-based information related to raising your child.
For more information or to set up a time to talk over the phone, email rmw38@cornell.edu.
Art in Public Places June exhibit is available online
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The June 2020 series of Art in Public Places is now available to view online at saratoga-arts.org.
Saratoga Arts and the majority of the Art in Public Places locations remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Artwork can be purchased by contacting Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator, at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org.
This month features artwork by April Beckley, Michele Benton, Lynne Kerr, Garrett Schaff from Creative Endeavors, and Sakthi Muthukrishnan. For any questions regarding exhibitions programs at Saratoga Arts, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator, at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org.
