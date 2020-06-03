Hometown: Granville Center resident turns 100

The Game of Logging Level 2 course Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Liming and bucking techniques will be introduced, springpole cutting is covered, and more felling is practiced. Participants need to bring safety equipment (hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel toe boots), chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops will start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place rain or shine at the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road, Johnsburg.

Cost per person, per class is $45. Preregistration is required. There will be no refunds if cancelling five days prior to Sept. 10. For more information or to register, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.

Fort Ann accepting school registrations for students

FORT ANN — Parents of children that will be age 4 by Dec. 1 can contact Fort Ann Central School to register for pre-K. Parents of children that will be age 5 by Dec. 1 can contact the school to register for kindergarten.