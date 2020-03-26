Hometown: Gansevoort man celebrates 100th birthday

Gansevoort man marks 100 years

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gansevoort native Bernard O. Shaw quietly celebrated his 100th birthday at his new home at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs Wednesday. His family and friends were not allowed to visit because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Shaw was born and raised in Gansevoort, served in the Navy for four years, and worked as a farmer for most of his life. He was also a justice of the peace for more than 20 years, highway superintendent for eight years, and served on multiple Republican committees and town committees. He was a volunteer fireman and a member of the Masons for more than 70 years.

He was married for 71 years to Agnes Ogden Shaw, who died in January 2019. Shaw has four children, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a baby sister who will turn 90 next month. Shaw still tells stories of his life in pretty good detail and always wears a smile.

Crandall still offering temp library cards

GLENS FALLS — While Crandall Public Library remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, anyone 18 and older can submit a library card application via email. To do so, follow these steps: