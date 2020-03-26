Hometown: Gansevoort man celebrates 100th birthday
Sixth grader donates to nursing home

T.J. Trello, a Hudson Falls Middle School sixth-grade student, donated some arts and crafts, games, decorations and other items to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward. He said he felt it would lift their spirits because the nursing home is no longer able to have visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The nursing home is planning a free silent auction to distribute the items.

Gansevoort man marks 100 years

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gansevoort native Bernard O. Shaw quietly celebrated his 100th birthday at his new home at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs Wednesday. His family and friends were not allowed to visit because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Shaw was born and raised in Gansevoort, served in the Navy for four years, and worked as a farmer for most of his life. He was also a justice of the peace for more than 20 years, highway superintendent for eight years, and served on multiple Republican committees and town committees. He was a volunteer fireman and a member of the Masons for more than 70 years.

He was married for 71 years to Agnes Ogden Shaw, who died in January 2019. Shaw has four children, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a baby sister who will turn 90 next month. Shaw still tells stories of his life in pretty good detail and always wears a smile. 

Crandall still offering temp library cards

GLENS FALLS — While Crandall Public Library remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, anyone 18 and older can submit a library card application via email. To do so, follow these steps:

The library board on Wednesday announced it will remain closed indefinitely. 

For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org/using-the-library/cards-and-borrowing/.

Courthouse Gallery offers web art show

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project is showing the exhibit of the artwork of Katherine Chwazik until April 10 through an online slide show. The Courthouse Gallery remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Town and Village of Lake George, the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust, 518 Profiles, Mannix Marketing, Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation, and LGAP members.  

To see the online slide show on YouTube, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fksj3Ej7oCE.

Chwazik's solo exhibition opened at the Courthouse Gallery on March 7, and was planned to run through April 10. Learn more about her work by visiting hwww.lakegeorgearts.org/event/ or go to www.katherinechwazik.com.

Donations sought for healthcare providers

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to donate items needed by healthcare providers. Items in need include face/surgical masks, P95 or N95 masks, protective eye wear, protective face shields and disposable gowns. Email ARCC at marketing@adirondackchamber.org to donate.

SUNY Adirondack is seeking hot spots  

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack is looking for businesses that have hot spots in parking lots or solitaire locations for students in rural areas who do not have access to high speed internet. The college is also looking for tablets or devices to lend to students now taking virtual classes. Businesses willing to help can email the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce at marketing@adirondackchamber.org.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

