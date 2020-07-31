Hometown: Gallagher awarded scholarship money

Gallagher awarded scholarship money

SALEM — The 73rd annual Belle C. Burnett Scholarship, sponsored by the Salem Area Woman’s Club, was awarded to Lily Gallagher on July 24. Salem Central School’s 2020 Valedictorian, Lily is the daughter of Michael and Karen Gallagher of Salem. Lily graduated with an Advanced Regents diploma with honors and mastery in math and science.

Her planned program of study is environmental studies which she will pursue at Franklin and Marshall College in the fall.

Lily exemplifies what the Belle C. Burnett Foundation represents with her warm outgoing personality, involvement in her school and community and academic excellence. She was selected as Salem Central School’s top student for the 34th Annual Scholars Recognition Program sponsored by the Capital Area School Development Association. In addition, she also received the President’s Education Award, a New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence and a Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award. Over the years she has been active in sports and numerous clubs and service organizations. A gifted musician, Lily has performed with the All-County Chorus, band, NYSSMA, the Battenkill Chorale and Dorset Playhouse productions.