Hometown: Fort Ann Girl Scout gets Gold Award

Girl Scout earns Gold Award

Shaye Meschino of Fort Ann has become a Gold Award Girl Scout, the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York recently announced.

She earned the award by creating a pavilion with information about local outdoor activities, which can be used for community members to meet, enjoy the outdoors or take a break during a walk or bike ride.

The pavilion has already been used for socially distanced gatherings, and the Girl Scout hopes that community members will be inspired to take a brochure and visit some of the nearby hiking, biking and nature trails to have a great time outdoors and enjoy the benefits of active, outdoor activities, according to a news release.

The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9-12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good — and Shaye embodies everything this achievement stands for,” GSNENY CEO Mary Buszuwski said in a statement. “Shaye addressed an issue that’s important to her — health and outdoor activities — for her Gold Award, and we congratulate her on this momentous accomplishment.”