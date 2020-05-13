Hometown: Ennis and Hammond awarded scholarships

Ennis and Hammond awarded scholarships
The Adirondack Branch of American Association of University Women announced the recipients of the 2020 Adirondack Branch Memorial Scholarship. The scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to Amanda Ennis of Greenwich and Kayli Hammond of Gansevoort.
Ennis is a student at Colgate University, where she is sophomore pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience. Kayli Hammond is attending Siena College, where she is a junior working toward a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations in forensics, criminalistics, social work, psychology and sociology; minor in computer science.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. For membership information, call 518-223-0708.
Fort Ann Historical Society receives grant
FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Historical Society recently received a $350 donation from the Stewart's Holiday Match program. The society will use the grant money to provide lessons and activities for children to learn more about the area's rich history, especially the Battle Hill project.
This area of Fort Ann was the site of a two-day battle in July of 1777, slowing British General Burgoyne's advancing army. This delaying tactic led to Burgoyne's defeat to the American army at the Battle of Saratoga.
Shushan church to raffle painting
SALEM — The Shushan United Presbyterian Church will raffle off a painting by George Van Hook entitled “The Battenkill from Foster’s Farm,” to raise funds during this challenging time. The painting is an oil on linen and is 30 inches by 20 inches in size. Raffle Tickets are $20 each. The raffle will be held at 11:15 a.m. June 14 in Brownell Hall the Shushan Presbyterian Church. The winner does not have to be present. If the coronavirus prevents a drawing at the church, it will happen live on Facebook.
A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold. The retail value of the painting is $6,000.
Those interested can mail a check to Sarah Foster, Shushan United Presbyterian Church, County Route 64, Shushan, NY 12873. The check should be made out to “Shushan United Presbyterian Church.” A receipt and ticket stub will be mailed back. If you prefer PayPal/Venmo, email or call Sarah at smm61185@yahoo.com or 518-222-4900.
George Van Hook, a resident of Cambridge, was born and raised in Abington, Pennsylvania, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. His painting has been influenced by the Pennsylvania Impressionists, the Brandywine tradition, and the European tradition.
For more information, contact Sarah Foster at smm61185@yahoo.com or 518-222-4900.
Warrensburg history museum goes online
WARRENSBURG — The entire collection of the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History is now available online. No longer confined to seeing only what is on display or special seasonal exhibits, visitors to this new website can view virtually everything in the collection.
The Warrensburgh Historical Society, which operates the museum for the town of Warrensburg, has uploaded its entire database to the server of PastPerfect Online, a service that professionally facilitates such a move. Actual photographs and photos of artifacts can be viewed along with descriptions, sources and other data.
The website is available at https://whs12885.pastperfectonline.com.
More information is available by contacting Museum Director Steve Parisi at 518-232-7349 or at parisi39@yahoo.com.
Group to raffle lifetime hunting, fishing license
THURMAN — Thurman Station Association, Inc., also known as Thurman Community Association, is holding a raffle to raise money for operating costs of the organization and publicity for future events. Members of the group are offering tickets for sale at $10 each, and a maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.
Tickets may be purchased from TSA members by those 18 years of age or older, and offer a chance to win the cost of Lifetime Hunting and Fishing license, with a value ranging from $480-$765, depending upon the age of the intended licensee. License purchaser must be a New York State resident age 18 or older, but the purchase can be for any of the age categories offered by state Department of Environmental Conservation.
For all ticket purchasing rules, refer to the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6099.html. Those not interested in a license may opt for a cash prize of $500. Tickets may be purchased from most TSA members, as listed on the organization’s website, at www.VisitThurman.com/our-fundraiser-raffle. The drawing will be held Aug. 31. Winners will be notified. For questions, contact PersisGranger@aol.com or ToadHillMaple@gmail.com.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
