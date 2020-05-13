Hometown: Ennis and Hammond awarded scholarships

Warrensburg history museum goes online

WARRENSBURG — The entire collection of the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History is now available online. No longer confined to seeing only what is on display or special seasonal exhibits, visitors to this new website can view virtually everything in the collection.

The Warrensburgh Historical Society, which operates the museum for the town of Warrensburg, has uploaded its entire database to the server of PastPerfect Online, a service that professionally facilitates such a move. Actual photographs and photos of artifacts can be viewed along with descriptions, sources and other data.

The website is available at https://whs12885.pastperfectonline.com.

More information is available by contacting Museum Director Steve Parisi at 518-232-7349 or at parisi39@yahoo.com.

Group to raffle lifetime hunting, fishing license

THURMAN — Thurman Station Association, Inc., also known as Thurman Community Association, is holding a raffle to raise money for operating costs of the organization and publicity for future events. Members of the group are offering tickets for sale at $10 each, and a maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.