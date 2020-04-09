Hometown: Easter Bunny visits the Warren Center

Easter Bunny visits the Warren Center
QUEENSBURY — Renee Flink, a.k.a. “Peter Cottontail,” of the recreation team at Warren Center in Queensbury, couldn’t wait to get into her heavily protected and warm Easter Bunny gear on April 4 and take photos with residents, including rehabilitation patient Patricia Flynn.
“Renee is so wonderful, she will do anything in order for the residents to have a great day,” said Holly Desnoyers, recreation direction at Warren Center. “The building is usually warm so the residents can be comfortable. Renee’s Easter Bunny suit was also warm on top of that, but all in all, it was great for our residents.”
Warren Center to hunt for rainbows
QUEENSBURY — Warren Center on Gurney Lane in Queensbury has joined the #518RainbowHunt, designed to express hope and happiness during the coronavirus pandemic. The #518RainbowHunt theme has been “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”
With visiting restrictions safely still in place since March 11, residents, like Eskey Moore, 61, have been entertained by the recreation staff at the 80-bed facility and both clinical and non-clinical personnel have been working hard to make sure the residents are healthy.
“I love having our residents be part of our #518RainbowHunt,” said Holly Desnoyers, recreation director at Warren Center. “They hold up their signs for their families to see and the colors really brighten the psyche. ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is so special to them and everyone. It’s been part of American culture for over 70 years.”
Art in Public Places exhibits go digital
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Because Saratoga Arts and the majority of the Art in Public Places locations must remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art in Public Places exhibitions are available online starting Saturday until May 12 at saratoga-arts.org. To purchase artwork, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator, at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org for more information.
This month features artwork by Saratoga Arts member artists Bryn Reynolds, Jaquiline Touba, Whitney Davis, Jay Freud, Jan Skidmore and Miriam Romais.
For questions regarding exhibitions programs at Saratoga Arts, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org.
SUNY Adirondack offer book course
QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack will offer the online course, “No Excuses! Writing & Selling Your Book,” as a live, interactive lecture via Zoom from 1 to 5 p.m. April 25. Discover how the book publishing industry works, how to pitch an idea to publishers and agents, and how to guide a book to publishing success. Learn more under “Communication” at sunyacc.edu/continuing-education-catalog. Pre-registration is required at https://form.jotform.com/93365150689163.
Game of Logging courses planned
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will be offering two Game of Logging workshops at 7:30 a.m. May 14 and 15 at the Welch property, 105 Dankers Road, Johnsburg.
Game of Logging I, offered May 14, will focus on introducing open face felling and techniques to safely fell a tree. Topics include: personal protective equipment, chainsaw safety features, chainsaw reactive forces, bore cutting, pre-planning the fell, and understanding hinge wood strength.
Game of Logging II, offered May 15, will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Liming and bucking techniques will be introduced, springpole cutting is covered and more felling is practiced.
Participants need to bring safety equipment (hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel-toe boots), chainsaw and lunch. Workshop participants will meet each day at 7:30 a.m. and start at 8 a.m. The cost per person is $45, and needs to be paid in advance. Checks can be made out to CCE Warren County and mailed to CCE Warren County, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885. Credit card payments can be accepted over the phone as office hours are limited.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the program may be rescheduled. If that happens and you are unable to make the new date, you will be issued a full refund. Assuming the workshops occur as scheduled, cancellations need to be done by May 8 in order to receive a refund. Any participants canceling after May 8 will not be issued a refund. To register, call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at jc69@cornell.edu.
Festival offers quarantine concerts
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival Alumni Association will present “Quarantine Concert Series,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through April. The 30-minute free concerts will be streamed live on Facebook.
Concerts can be found at www.facebook.com/lakegeorgemusicfestival/.
The Lake George Music Festival, thus far, remains unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, and is still scheduled to celebrate its 10th anniversary season this summer, Aug. 9-21.
Freelance musicians, however, are experiencing immense hardship right now. It is the Alumni Association’s goal to create opportunities for them while they wait for normal life to resume.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted. All proceeds generated from these concerts will be given back to the performing artists. Everyone who donates will be given a free single ticket to a concert this August and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a free 2020 Season Pass.
Bunny to parade with fire department
The Easter Bunny will be joining the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department on Easter morning as they travel throughout the fire district to greet those abiding by the New York PAUSE order.
Firetrucks will leave from the station at about 10 a.m. and visit several neighborhoods before returning to the station.
For a full route visit the fire department’s Facebook page.
All apparatus will have lights activated with the occasional siren or horn. Firetrucks will not be stoppin, in an effort to further support social distancing.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
