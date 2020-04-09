Hometown: Easter Bunny visits the Warren Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Easter Bunny visits the Warren Center

QUEENSBURY — Renee Flink, a.k.a. “Peter Cottontail,” of the recreation team at Warren Center in Queensbury, couldn’t wait to get into her heavily protected and warm Easter Bunny gear on April 4 and take photos with residents, including rehabilitation patient Patricia Flynn.

“Renee is so wonderful, she will do anything in order for the residents to have a great day,” said Holly Desnoyers, recreation direction at Warren Center. “The building is usually warm so the residents can be comfortable. Renee’s Easter Bunny suit was also warm on top of that, but all in all, it was great for our residents.”

Warren Center to hunt for rainbows

QUEENSBURY — Warren Center on Gurney Lane in Queensbury has joined the #518RainbowHunt, designed to express hope and happiness during the coronavirus pandemic. The #518RainbowHunt theme has been “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

With visiting restrictions safely still in place since March 11, residents, like Eskey Moore, 61, have been entertained by the recreation staff at the 80-bed facility and both clinical and non-clinical personnel have been working hard to make sure the residents are healthy.