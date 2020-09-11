Hometown: Deepe appointed CEO of Wildwood Programs

Deepe appointed CEO of Wildwood
LATHAM — Lou Deepe has been appointed to the position of chief executive officer/executive director of Wildwood Programs, effective Jan. 1. Deepe will succeed Mary Ann Allen, who has held the position since 2001 and will retire on Dec. 31.
The appointment was announced by Robin Hickey, president of the Wildwood Programs Board of Directors and Lisa Clifford, president of the Wildwood Foundation Board of Directors. Wildwood provides supports for people of all ages and families living with developmental disabilities and autism.
Founded in 1967, Wildwood supports more than 3,500 people in the Greater Capital District of New York State. In the CEO position, Deepe will lead the organization in its mission by overseeing programs, finances, fundraising, human resources, providing advocacy for families and consumers and assuring compliance with law, rule and regulation.
Deepe has worked at Wildwood for 12 years. He has been the chief operational officer since 2016; the director of strategic development from 2012 to 2016; and the director of transitional day services from 2008 to 2012. He began his career supporting people with disabilities in 1993 as a direct support professional at the Warren/Washington County ARC.
Deepe lives in Granville with his wife Andrea and two daughters.
Community Shred Day set for Saturday
QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce has partnered with ConfiData and Aviation Mall for the second annual Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Peter Harris at Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road.
The community and its residents will have an opportunity to drop off documents to be shredded for free.
Participants can bring up to five boxes to shred (box size cannot exceed 24” X 12” X 10 1/4”), and items will be shredded on the spot in the mobile shred trucks. ConfiData can shred and recycle just about anything — junk mail, tax returns, checks, files, manila folders, or any documents containing personal information. No need to worry about staples, rubber bands, or paper clips — the machinery will handle those.
After being shred and baled, ConfiData ships the shredded material to large paper mills. The majority of this material stays right in New York State. At the mills, the material is recycled and made into everyday products such as toilet paper, paper towels and tissues.
This event is open to the public and will occur rain or shine.
Craft hours set at preserve and park
WILTON — Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will host Fall Craft Hours from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 13 under the pavilion at Camp Saratoga on Scout Road. Each Tuesday will feature a different and creative fall-themed arts project.
Use parking lot No. 1 located on Scout Road directly across the street from the pavilion where this free program is taking place. Face masks will be expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program. Registration is required.
For more information about the program or to register, contact the park office at 518-450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org. For up-to-date trail information, visit the website at www.wiltonpreserve.org.
Crandall library board to meet on Sept. 23
GLENS FALLS — The Board of Trustees of Crandall Public Library will meet at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Holden Room, second floor at 251 Glen St.
The public and board members can join via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94568020306 or dial by location at +1 646 558 8656 US (New York). The Meeting ID is: 945 6802 0306.
