Hometown: Deepe appointed CEO of Wildwood Programs

Community Shred Day set for Saturday

QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce has partnered with ConfiData and Aviation Mall for the second annual Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Peter Harris at Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road.

The community and its residents will have an opportunity to drop off documents to be shredded for free.

Participants can bring up to five boxes to shred (box size cannot exceed 24” X 12” X 10 1/4”), and items will be shredded on the spot in the mobile shred trucks. ConfiData can shred and recycle just about anything — junk mail, tax returns, checks, files, manila folders, or any documents containing personal information. No need to worry about staples, rubber bands, or paper clips — the machinery will handle those.

After being shred and baled, ConfiData ships the shredded material to large paper mills. The majority of this material stays right in New York State. At the mills, the material is recycled and made into everyday products such as toilet paper, paper towels and tissues.

This event is open to the public and will occur rain or shine.

Craft hours set at preserve and park