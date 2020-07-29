Hometown: Crandall library to host book sale Friday

Crandall library to host book sale Friday
GLENS FALLS — The Friends of the Crandall Public Library will hold a “Books on Carts in the Park” book sale in front of the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The sale will include books, CDs and DVDs for $1 each. Masks and social-distancing are required. The event will be canceled if it rains. Future book sales will be Aug. 14 and 28.
Cambridge Valley to host art tour, sale
CAMBRIDGE — The ninth Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the village of Cambridge. Visit four artists in their studios. Artists will display their works, following the CDC guidelines for masks and physical distancing. Visitors should wear masks while touring the studios and outdoor spaces.
Participating artists include Matt Chinian, plein air artist; Sara Kelly, watercolors; George Van Hook, paintings; Mark Tougias, landscapes.
Elana Mark is unable to show live this summer but will be showing her artwork virtually, at elanamarkpaintings.com.
Strawberry festival planned in Hartford
HARTFORD — Hartford Redeeming Love Fellowship Women’s Ministries is hosting a Strawberry Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3556 Route 196 and North Road. Eat in or take out.
Hartford Townwide Garage Sale set
HARTFORD — Hartford’s Townwide Garage Sale will start at 9 a.m. Aug. 8 and 9 at more than 50 sale locations.
Free maps are available at As Time Goes By, 23 Hartford Main St.; Stewart’s Shop, 8062 State Route 40; Johnson’s Cabin Grill, 7925 State Route 40; and Hartford Town Clerk’s Office, 165 Hartford Main St.
More information can be found at www.hartfordny.com. Exercise COVID-19 precautions when hosting or attending sales.
Church: Suspend clothing donations
QUEENSBURY — Queensbury United Methodist Church is asking area residents to suspend donations to its 2nd Life Wearhouse clothing ministry until further notice. Do not leave anything in or around the clothes shed or on the church property. The church will let the public know when donations can resume. The ministry remains open from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Opera companies plan giveaway
BOLTON LANDING — The Sembrich has partnered with Opera Saratoga and Seagle Music Colony, the Adirondack region’s well-known opera companies, for The Great Adirondack Opera Giveaway. The grand prize includes three pairs of tickets for 2021 performances, one pair for each organization. Other prizes including gift items, books, and audio recordings are also available to win.
The contest runs through Aug. 31 and is open to anyone. Winners are selected randomly and announced on or about Sept. 1. Entry into the prize drawing only requires a valid email address. For more information, to view the official contest rules, or to enter to win, visit The Sembrich’s website at www.TheSembrich.org/giveaway.
University women to host luncheon
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women will be sponsoring an event at the Wiawaka Holiday House “Tent” in Lake George from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26. There will be a luncheon (soup/salad and 1/2 sandwich) on the porch or lawn.
The program will be held in the tent where the speaker, Patricia Nugent, will speak about four suffragettes. The event is limited to 45 people.
For reservations, send a check only payable to AAUW/ ADK. branch for $30 a person to Mary Enhorning, 7 Oakwood Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804 by Aug. 15. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Historical society to offer free guide
LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society will give out a “Walking and Windshield Tour Map of Hadley and Lake Luzerne” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30, in conjunction with National Trail Mix Day. The pocket-sized, color tour map is designed to showcase the area’s historic sites either by foot or car.
This is a family-friendly event. There will be a scavenger hunt, and free trail mix and water will be available. Maps may be picked up at the Kinnear House Museum of Local History, 52 Main St.
The free guide will also be distributed around the area after the premier tour on Aug. 30.
Library to host virtual series on invasives
GLENS FALLS — Registration is now open for the PRISM talks Invasive Species Zoom Series presented by Crandall Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays in August, starting Aug. 5.
The Capital Region Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management is a nonprofit, quasi-governmental agency, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County and funded by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Their mission is to detect, prevent, and manage invasive species that could be affecting natural areas of the Capital Region.
Registration is required for each topic and spaces are limited. Those interested can register for all four or the topic(s) of their choice. To register, visit Crandall Public Library’s website, crandalllibrary.org. For more information call the Library at 518-792-6508 ext. 3.
Corinth Free Library to allow limited access
CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library is allowing limited inside access to the public. People will be able to enter the lobby and desk area through the front door. Those who need to use the ramp in the back should knock for entry on the back door. People will be required to wear a face mask and to conform to social distancing while in the building. Curbside pickup of library materials will also still be available.
Hours will be noon to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. There will be curbside pickup only from 10 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Fridays.
Services that will now be available include faxing, photocopying, e-printing, and patron account services including new library cards. People will also have access to the computer catalog to check their account or to order library items. The online catalog can also be located at www.corinth.sals.edu. People can also request items by calling the library at 518-654-6913, or by coming in to the library.
All library items being returned should be placed in the book return in front of the building. These items are being quarantined for four days, so they will not immediately be checked in.
Do not bring donated materials to the library at this time.
Gallagher awarded scholarship money
SALEM — The 73rd annual Belle C. Burnett Scholarship, sponsored by the Salem Area Woman’s Club, was awarded to Lily Gallagher on July 24. Salem Central School’s 2020 Valedictorian, Lily is the daughter of Michael and Karen Gallagher of Salem. Lily graduated with an Advanced Regents diploma with honors and mastery in math and science.
Her planned program of study is environmental studies which she will pursue at Franklin and Marshall College in the fall.
Lily exemplifies what the Belle C. Burnett Foundation represents with her warm outgoing personality, involvement in her school and community and academic excellence. She was selected as Salem Central School’s top student for the 34th Annual Scholars Recognition Program sponsored by the Capital Area School Development Association. In addition, she also received the President’s Education Award, a New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence and a Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award. Over the years she has been active in sports and numerous clubs and service organizations. A gifted musician, Lily has performed with the All-County Chorus, band, NYSSMA, the Battenkill Chorale and Dorset Playhouse productions.
Awarded each year, the 2020 Belle C. Burnett Scholarship amount is $1,000. However, growth in this year’s investment portfolio enabled the foundation to award an additional $1,500, bringing this year’s award to $2,500. Former Belle C. Burnett recipients Greta Worthington (Class of 2017), Neva DiBlasi (Class of 2018) and Alyssa Loveland (Class of 2019) will also receive $2,500 each for the 2020/2021 school year as they continue to pursue their college studies.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!