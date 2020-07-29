Hometown: Crandall library to host book sale Friday

Registration is required for each topic and spaces are limited. Those interested can register for all four or the topic(s) of their choice. To register, visit Crandall Public Library’s website, crandalllibrary.org. For more information call the Library at 518-792-6508 ext. 3.

Corinth Free Library to allow limited access

CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library is allowing limited inside access to the public. People will be able to enter the lobby and desk area through the front door. Those who need to use the ramp in the back should knock for entry on the back door. People will be required to wear a face mask and to conform to social distancing while in the building. Curbside pickup of library materials will also still be available.

Hours will be noon to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. There will be curbside pickup only from 10 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Fridays.