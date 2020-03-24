Hometown: Crandall library extends due dates

Crandall library extends due dates

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library has extended all due dates to April 20 and fines will not be charged while the building is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has asked that people do not return loaned materials.

The library will post on Facebook a couple times a day to provide resources. People can “like” the Facebook page in order to receive Cooking While Quarantined tips, music, documentaries produced by the Folklife Center and updates on eResources available.

The digital library can be accessed around the clock at crandalllibrary.org. A library card gives access to eBooks, music, movies, magazines and research databases.

The library is scheduled to reopen on April 13.

Food pantry is open at community center

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center’s emergency food pantry is still open for South Glens Falls School District residents, but people are discouraged from entering the center unless they need to access the pantry. The school Back-Pack Program is still running.