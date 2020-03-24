Hometown: Crandall library extends due dates

Crandall library extends due dates
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library has extended all due dates to April 20 and fines will not be charged while the building is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has asked that people do not return loaned materials.
The library will post on Facebook a couple times a day to provide resources. People can “like” the Facebook page in order to receive Cooking While Quarantined tips, music, documentaries produced by the Folklife Center and updates on eResources available.
The digital library can be accessed around the clock at crandalllibrary.org. A library card gives access to eBooks, music, movies, magazines and research databases.
The library is scheduled to reopen on April 13.
Food pantry is open at community center
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center’s emergency food pantry is still open for South Glens Falls School District residents, but people are discouraged from entering the center unless they need to access the pantry. The school Back-Pack Program is still running.
All other programming, including tax filings, Dial-A-Bus transportation, and all social and informational engagements are cancelled or postponed.
Live reading to be webcast via Zoom
Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a live reading of “Right This Very Minute” to celebrate Ag Literacy Week from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The intended audience is pre-K through third grade. To join the reading, go to https://cornell.zoom.us/j/320781824. The meeting ID is 320 781 824.
Rebuilding Together seeks new clients
Rebuilding Together Saratoga County announced that they are seeking applications from prospective clients who live in substandard mobile or manufactured housing. With funding provided by New York State Homes & Community Renewal, Rebuilding Together Saratoga County is able to replace substandard mobile or manufactured homes with new, energy-efficient units for qualified low-income homeowners.
Prospective clients must meet specific eligibility criteria, and they must own the land where the home is located, and the home cannot be located in a mobile home park.
Rebuilding Together has replaced 15 substandard mobile or manufactured homes since it launched this program in 2017.
To request more information about this program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, contact Rebuilding Together Saratoga County at 518-587-3315.
Bolton Free Library waves book fines
BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Free Library is closed, and is allowing community members to keep their library materials a bit longer. No fines will be accrued; the library no longer has fines.
The library encourages friends and library users to not make unnecessary trips to the library to return materials. The library does not want to send staff or volunteers to the library to empty the book drop. Do not bring books for the book sale to the library until it reopens.
Staff is working to find ways to offer more services virtually.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
